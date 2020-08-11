WEATHER UPDATE: A tropical wave may affect Dominica as early as next 24 hrs

Valid from: 6:00 AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

A tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, showers and possible thunderstorm activity across most of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should exercise caution during the overnight period.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area in the central Atlantic is being monitored for development. Regardless of development, this system is projected to begin affecting parts of the island chain from Friday afternoon. Residents should monitor the progress of this system.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 5.0ft today and to 7.0ft tonight. A further deterioration in sea conditions is expected on Wednesday with wave heights up to 8.0ft overnight.