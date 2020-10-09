WEATHER UPDATE: Flood watch in effect from 12pm to 6pm

Dominica Meteorological Office - Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 8:00 AM
A flood watch is in effect for the island from 12pm to 6pm this evening. A flood watch means flooding is possible.

A tropical wave is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness, light to moderate showers and possible thunderstorm activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Flash Flooding is possible during this period.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave heights up to 5.0ft.

 

POSSIBLE IMPACTS FOR DOMINICA

  • Shallow rivers, streams, gutters and ravines may temporarily overflow their banks and flood surrounding areas
  • Landslides due to intense rainfall as well as rock falls from overhanging cliffs

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide the necessary updates.

