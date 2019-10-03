Whitchurch to make travel easier to WCMF for our french neighbours

HHV Whitchurch and company Ltd is making it easier for residents of the French neighboring islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe to attend this years Annual World Creole Music Festival.

That’s because the company-agents for Express Des Iles-is giving them the opportunity to purchase a bundled ticket for $EC189 Euro.

Marketing Manager of HHV Whitchurch and company Ltd, Michelle Joseph said the bundle will also include a season ticket to the WCMF.

“As an official transportation partner, we earnestly pledge our support to what promises to be a grand event embracing the grandiosity and introduction of new aspects to the festival,” she said.

Express Des Iles according to Michelle, has also increased its ferry services to Dominica.

Meantime, one of the top performers on the second evening of the event, Ophelia Marie said the festival has grown over the years and is like no other event in the world.

“For me, creole means something very special and so the fact that we maintain, retain and could build on creole is something that I think we are celebrating when we do the festival,” she said.

Marie congratulated the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) and other organizers for all the strides they have made thus far but added that certain things could be done to improve the festival.

The 2019 World Creole Music Festival will be held from October 25-27.

Jamaican dance hall and reggae artist Buju Banton and Dominican Cadence-lypso icon, Gordon Henderson and Exile One, are in the lineup for this year’s Festival which also includes several Dominican acts.