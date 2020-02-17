Windwards islands debate to be held in Dominica for the first time

Four students of the Dominica State College (DSC) will represent the country at the fourth annual Windward Islands Debating Competition, this is the first year Dominica will be hosting the competition.

The competition will be held on March 5th and 6th at the Goodwill Parish Hall with DOMLEC as the headline sponsor, pumping $30,000.00 into the debate.

The competition aims to reinforce the multidisciplinary approach, which is needed to assess the needs of Caribbean societies and nurture critical thinkers who will help shape the democratic societies of the Caribbean region.

For the semi- finals, students will be debating on the topics: “The medical use of cannabis is in danger of becoming another ploy of the pharmaceutical industry” and “It is the responsibility of the youth to lead in climate change action.”

The final topic will be “The lack of youth involvement in local politics is a direct result of the political culture of the region.”

Sky George, one of the debaters, told Dominica News Online that she is very happy to be on board with DSC and hopes to become victorious.

George has represented Dominica in countries such as the United States, the Cayman Islands, Santo Domingo, St. Kitts and Jamaica.

“In 2018, I won the National Youth Parliament and from there I have been taking part in public speaking and advocacy for a series of things in the Region and in Dominica,” she noted.

She said her latest debate was on Brexit on an international level.

Meantime another debater representing Dominica, Zorah- Marie Xavier, said she plans on using this competition as a learning opportunity.

“I see the competition as a learning opportunity to experience different learning styles and debating techniques…and at the same time getting to experience different people from different islands,” she said.

Marie Xavier also participated in the National Youth Parliament in 2018.

Khahill Richards and Elleen Commodore are the other two student debaters.

DSC won two of the three competitions in 2017 and 2018 and Grenada won in 2019.