World Fisheries Day 2020

The Fisheries Division of the Ministry of Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security will join Fishing communities and organizations to observe WFD 2020 under the theme “Preserving A Healthy and Productive Marine Environment Starts with You!”

This Day celebrations serve as an important reminder that we must focus on changing the way the world manages its fisheries to ensure sustainable stocks and healthy oceans ecosystems. World Fisheries day – established in 1998 is celebrated every year on November 21 throughout the world by the fisherfolk communities through rallies, workshops, public meetings, beach clean-up and media outreach among others to demonstrate and to highlight the importance of maintaining the world’s fisheries.