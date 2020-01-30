World Health Organization declares Coronavirus outbreak a global emergency

The novel Coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China according to a BBC news report.

Officials are concerned that it could spread to countries with vulnerable health systems.

“The main reason is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, making the announcement at a press conference in Geneva.

Additionally, today was the first confirmed case of person-to-person case transmission of coronavirus in the US after a man in was infected from his wife, who had previously traveled to China.

