World Teachers’ Day 2021 statement from DAT president

Teachers are an icon of knowledge. They are one of the most influential forces for quality education and development. They are a source of awareness and enlightenment and nourish their students with their wisdom. They teach real skills of a successful life to children.

Despite being the true pillars of a successful nation, they are not awarded by the warm gratitude and accolades, which they deserve; their status and working conditions remain concerning. World Teachers’ Day is an excellent opportunity to compliment them for their services. In the present age, one will agree that teaching is not an easy profession.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared October 5 to be World Teachers’ Day in 1994 and since then, this day is celebrated annually on that day across countries. This day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/ UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers. Interestingly, it was adopted in a special intergovernmental conference convened by UNESCO in collaboration with the ILO, in Paris. According to the official website of UNESCO, “This recommendation sets forth the rights and responsibilities of teachers as well as international standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, teaching and learning conditions.”

Undoubtedly, teachers are great friends and philosophers who guide us through the thick and thin in life. This day is to honour, support, recognise and celebrate the country’s educators. It is not a public holiday. World Teachers’ Day aims at appreciating, assessing and improving the condition of educators across the world. In addition, this day is seen as an opportunity to consider and address issues related to teachers and teaching. On World Teachers’ Day, the services of teachers and their contributions to education are acknowledged and their role and importance for the development of students and society are appreciated. It is an occasion that pays tribute to teachers and tends to resolve some of the issues regarding their profession and hence tries to attract the brightest young minds towards this profession.

To celebrate World Teachers’ Day, the UNESCO and Education International (EI) holds a campaign every year focused on different themes to provide a better understanding of teachers and their profession as they play an important role in the development of students and society. The theme for this year’s observance is “Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery”, and is presented in respect of teachers determined and diligent efforts in the crucial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed at the very heart of education is the teacher.

More than 100 countries commemorate World Teachers’ Day and each country holds its own celebrations. The celebration date may vary according to the country. In Dominica, the Day is observed on the first Friday in October every year, a day negotiated by the DAT.

While teachers were once highly respected, valued, and seen as role models for young people, many societies tend to glorify celebrities, like artists, sportsmen rather than outstanding teachers. There are, without doubt, considerable challenges to the status of the teaching profession. Doctors encourage their children to become doctors, lawyers tend to do the same but the teachers do not encourage their children to be teachers. In fact, very few professional encourage their children to become part of the teaching fraternity, the very profession that made them who they are today. The million-dollar question is why?

In recent times, there has been a decline in the respect of teachers. More generally, families no longer support the teacher’s authority over their students in the classroom. Teachers can face threats of violence from their students and their family members.

As we celebrate World Teachers’ Day, we must look at the future of the profession and prepare the young dedicated teachers for the 21st-century challenges of ‘teaching in diversity’ and ‘diversity in teaching. Attracting bright-minded young teachers to the teaching profession is becoming challenging across the world. For many potential young candidates, the world of work is now a much different place. In years past, young school graduates were pleased to adopt teaching as their first career choice. Now, they seek higher-paid jobs in more lucrative sectors at home and abroad. For those who do join the profession, the issues at an instance such as low salaries, feelings of being unappreciated, employment terms and conditions and constant pressures make them disappointed with this job. These matters are a question mark for attracting and keeping young people in the teaching profession.

Now the dialogue might begin with – how to plan more dynamic recruitment and training strategies, and how to make the teaching profession more attractive overall. The placement of young qualified, gifted men and women, especially men, in this profession is still a matter-of-course. All of these issues require a rapid solution so that we may not miss the young creative minds to become educators. Government also need to take a bold step in looking at the financial rewards and other incentives to the teaching profession to keep them motivated in their profession.

On this day, I salute all teachers and applaud you for your tremendous contribution to the development of our country. Happy Teachers’ Day!