Yasin Abu Bakr the leader of failed coup in Trinidad dies at age 80

The militant leader known as Yasin Abu Bakr who lead an insurrection in Trinidad in 1990 against the government of Prime Minister ANR Robinson died on Thursday night.
Notice of the Islamic leader’s passing was posted on the Facebook page of his son, Fuad Abu Bakr. “To Allah we belong and to him is our eventual return. ALLAHU AKBAR,” the post said.
Bakr had reportedly collapsed at his home and was transported to a medical facility where attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Bakr had just recently celebrated his 80th birthday on 19th October.
Bakr was born Lennox Phillip he was the eighth of 15 children. The exact cause of his death has yet to be made known to the public.
Coup d’etats don’t work in Dominica. Taking over the Government by might just does not work in Dominica. Mamo proved it successfully by eliminating Fred Newton back in 1986. The faster they come, the faster they go. No doubt one day Skerrit will prove it successfully too, if one dares to try it.
Abur Bakr coup did not fail. It was short lived yes, but if you take over the parliament with the entire government in there including its leader that was a success. I remember when that was on news back then. That guy wanted to make a point and he did. If they were ruthless the entire gov would have been taken out. 6 days the under hostage that is a success. It all depends on the objective. Two things you need to do to take over a country is control the money and the military/police so he would be dumb to think he can take over without controlling the military and police. He knew and they kew he had barging chips why he was able to negotiate an Amnesty. I think is as successful as it gets. No life prison and no execution. The government was taken over for a short time. Right now there is a constitutional coup in Dominica orchestrated by those in charge of our gov and the people need to rise up.
Abu Bakr Should have sought counsel from Charles Savarin. The only difference between Abu Bakr and Charles Savarin is Charles had a successful one. Look today that same Charles Savarin is president of Dominica
I read everything, and the events differ so markedly from what liar Skerrit called a coup d’detat in 2017 to topple his government, involving a stalled truck with some speakers..This man Skerrit, with his narcissastic personality disorder, must also be a real moron, a gloater of course and soul consumed with hate, to believe inanimate objects like speakers can overthrow his government. Was he paronoid? What an accomplished buffoon! Well Abu Bakr you were lucky to serve just a few months in prison.., but you were indeed brave!!!
He was just afraid that he would have had the hang man set up an appointment with one of your thugs. That’s all. That is why he got paranoid.