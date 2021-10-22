Yasin Abu Bakr the leader of failed coup in Trinidad dies at age 80

The militant leader known as Yasin Abu Bakr who lead an insurrection in Trinidad in 1990 against the government of Prime Minister ANR Robinson died on Thursday night.

Notice of the Islamic leader’s passing was posted on the Facebook page of his son, Fuad Abu Bakr. “To Allah we belong and to him is our eventual return. ALLAHU AKBAR,” the post said.

Bakr had reportedly collapsed at his home and was transported to a medical facility where attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Bakr had just recently celebrated his 80th birthday on 19th October.

Bakr was born Lennox Phillip he was the eighth of 15 children. The exact cause of his death has yet to be made known to the public.

Read more