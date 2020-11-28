Zòwèy a tè (ear to the ground): Should the age of consent be raised from 16 to 18?

An open letter which was addressed to the Prime Minister requesting that he raise the age of consent in Dominica from 16 to 18, has sparked discussion this week.

The long outstanding matter in relation to the protection of the children in Dominica was introduced seven years ago, by Delia Cuffy-Weekes when she delivered a petition signed by over 3000 people, supporting the idea of raising the age of consent.

According to her, since this time, nothing has been said on the matter which has further placed our children at risk.

As such, Dominica News Online (DNO) poses the question to the public, “Do you think there is an urgent need to increase the age of consent in Dominica?”

A number of individuals were randomly approached, here is the feedback from some of those who spoke to us.

Catherine (Jimmit)– “Apart from just encouraging sex until your’re of a certain age, I think we should be teaching no sex until marriage. That way we will not only prevent teenage pregnancy but we will somewhat get control of all these sexually transmitted diseases in society. There are too many risks out there. As a Christian nation we should be promoting what the Bible teaches rather than promoting things from our own personal beliefs. The same way we ask them to wait until whatever age let’s encourage waiting for marriage.”

Athene (Goodwill)- “I certainly believe that an increase in the age of consent is urgently required. Why should teenagers be given the right to partake in adult things. I have to feed you, send you to school, provide a shelter for you and because you are 16, you are free to have sex whilst under my care. Nonsense. It’s time the government increase the age to 18.”

Shillingford (Mourne Rachette)– “Teenage pregnancy is too common nowadays so yes it should be increased to 18. Children should be given a chance to finish school and work. Sex is a big responsibilty and at 16, your mind still young so you just do things but at 18, you can make a more informed decision and more responsible decision.”

Phillbert (Wesley) -. “Leave it the way it is. Regardless of consent age, this will never stop children or teenagers from having sex. The only thing that will happen, more children will be reported as missing for a day or two, some will lie and say they going one place and they somewhere else and more people will end up Stockfarm and is we the taxpayers that have to pay for that. I just think we need to have more public education. That’s what they should be doing at school and push the risk of sex.”

Esther (Morne Daniel) – “In 2020, it’s unfortunate that this is still up for debate. I 100 percent believe that an increase in the age of consent is urgently needed. Young teenagers under the age of 18, are simply not physically or mentally old enough to cope with the responsibilities of having sex. At that age you are not you are not emotionally mature enough to make sensible choices so to place that decision of having sex in the hands of a 16 year old, you are just setting that child up in most cases for a lifetime of regret. They are not fully matured physically and can face serious complications in the event of a pregnancy due to the strain on a body that is not yet fully grown. Let’s allow children to be children and increase the age of consent to 18 when they are adults.”

Beyanca (Kingshill)- “I am both for and against an age increase. Everywhere you turn, on radio, tv, facebook and even in school sex is a hot topic so these children are curios because sex is seem as fun and hardly any mention is made of the danger. Most times they lie about their age so innocent people will be put in jail because the young people just want to have something to tell their friends. But on the other hand, the reason why I am for an increase is because you can’t get a job until you are 18-years, so when these girls get pregnant or these boys get a girl pregnant the burden always falls on the parents. But like I say, I’m for and against an age increase really.”

Elnora (Wallhouse)- “Most people have had some sort of sexual experience by the time they reach the age of 18. Raising the age of consent to 18 is forcing people to suppress their desires. The age of consent should be decided by the individual, not by the government. You know your body and you should be able to make the decision when you are ready or not.”

Charles (Elmshall) – “If the age of consent is increased to 18 I know a lot of Doctors will be happy. I’m not saying at 16 years you should be having sex but abortions rate will certainly increase in Dominica and that brings a lot of risk for the girls not only now but in their future.”

Marshall (Roseau)– “In my opinion, raising the age of consent will reduce the rate of teenage pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections in teens, and also protect them from these child abusers and predators in society. How can we allow a mature man or woman who even has a child or children at the same age or older given the privilege of engaging in sexual activities with a teen? That’s not right.”

Amalie (Portsmouth)– “I don’t think an increase in the age of consent will stop these young people from engaging in the act but it should be increased. Also, stiffer penalties and public pictures and names of offenders will help I believe. We all need to educate not only the children but the parents because a lot of times they condone these behaviours. Law enforcement have to set a better example by not being involved in abuse themselves. Changing the age of consent will accomplish anything without education on parenting and teaching our kids to report abuse, who they can talk to and numbers they can call.”