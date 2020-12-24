Thirty Bellevue Rawle families receive keys to new apartments

Thirty families of Bellevue Rawle have received keys to their new apartments on Wednesday.

The three-bedroom climate-resilient apartments worth over $300,000 are part of the government’s quest to build 5000 homes across the island.

This housing initiative is being undertaken by Montreal Management Consultants Est. (MMCE).

“There are still those in distress from the ravages of the region’s most powerful storm in decades, Hurricane Maria and so we have every reason to be thankful for those of you who will receive keys to your apartment today,” Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau North Constituency Daniel Lugay said while delivering remarks at the handing over ceremony n Wednesday.

He continued, “Cherish it and build a sense of community, a community where peace and looking out for your neighbour is your everyday practice. Don’t allow politics, for that matter, religion to divide you.”

Lugay said he believes that Dominica is “deeply divided” but told residents that they can cultivate their little community, a fresh and new atmosphere of political tolerance, peace and looking out for your neighbour.

Lugay said 2020 has taught everyone that life is short, “so let us live it in peace.”

“Let us all understand that we are only passing through on this earth,” he stated.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Joseph Isaac said the occasion was a true manifestation of a promise made, a promise kept, a promise delivered.

“Though the government, at the time intended to embark on a housing revolution in the Roseau Central and the wider Roseau area, it is through negotiations with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit that the project became a reality in less than 1 year,” Isaac stated.

He told the recipients they have much to be thankful for since it was not an easy process in selecting them among hundreds of applicants with similar situations.

To those who were not successful, Isaac said the journey has not ended.

“So be happy for your neighbours, be happy for your friends, be happy for your families and have faith because yours will come soon,” he noted.

However, Isaac said he is saddened by the passing of Project Director of Montreal Management Consultants Est. (MMCE), Christopher Timmins, “the engine of this project, an innovative, hard working and good man.”

Meantime, Senior Minister and Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Reginald Austrie, said the government over the past 20 years has embarked on a mission, and its efforts to provide the people of Dominica with sustainable resilient homes has been manifesting itself .

“Our target is 5000, which sounds like a huge amount but I dare say, in this period, we have done about 1600 and by the end of this financial year we would have completed 1600,” Austrie revealed.