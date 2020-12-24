Thirty Bellevue Rawle families receive keys to new apartments

Thirty families of Bellevue Rawle have received keys to their new apartments on Wednesday.
The three-bedroom climate-resilient apartments worth over $300,000 are part of the government’s quest to build 5000 homes across the island.
This housing initiative is being undertaken by Montreal Management Consultants Est. (MMCE).
“There are still those in distress from the ravages of the region’s most powerful storm in decades, Hurricane Maria and so we have every reason to be thankful for those of you who will receive keys to your apartment today,” Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau North Constituency Daniel Lugay said while delivering remarks at the handing over ceremony n Wednesday.
He continued, “Cherish it and build a sense of community, a community where peace and looking out for your neighbour is your everyday practice. Don’t allow politics, for that matter, religion to divide you.”
Lugay said he believes that Dominica is “deeply divided” but told residents that they can cultivate their little community, a fresh and new atmosphere of political tolerance, peace and looking out for your neighbour.
Lugay said 2020 has taught everyone that life is short, “so let us live it in peace.”
“Let us all understand that we are only passing through on this earth,” he stated.
Speaker of the House of Assembly, Joseph Isaac said the occasion was a true manifestation of a promise made, a promise kept, a promise delivered.
“Though the government, at the time intended to embark on a housing revolution in the Roseau Central and the wider Roseau area, it is through negotiations with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit that the project became a reality in less than 1 year,” Isaac stated.
He told the recipients they have much to be thankful for since it was not an easy process in selecting them among hundreds of applicants with similar situations.
To those who were not successful, Isaac said the journey has not ended.
“So be happy for your neighbours, be happy for your friends, be happy for your families and have faith because yours will come soon,” he noted.
However, Isaac said he is saddened by the passing of Project Director of Montreal Management Consultants Est. (MMCE), Christopher Timmins, “the engine of this project, an innovative, hard working and good man.”
Meantime, Senior Minister and Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Reginald Austrie, said the government over the past 20 years has embarked on a mission, and its efforts to provide the people of Dominica with sustainable resilient homes has been manifesting itself .
“Our target is 5000, which sounds like a huge amount but I dare say, in this period, we have done about 1600 and by the end of this financial year we would have completed 1600,” Austrie revealed.
10 Comments
Belle Vee Rawle…you are soooo correct. Cause some who could not get in their original constituencies cause their parl rep fed up with them begging…they get Apt there and people from the area cannot get and need it. My elderly in Stockfarm no kids, not sure where her family is…i made an appeal for her….AWAH….my cousin in lower goodwill…in a crocked rotten uncovered house….NOTHING. BUT GOD IS GOOD.
How did the speaker of the house be a speaker at a handing over of keys?
The Headline:- “Thirty Bellevue Rawle Families To Receive Keys To New Apartments”
The headline should have been “Thirty Bellevue Rawle Families To Be Given Ownership Of New Houses”
*Where are the documents with stipulated conditions to gain ownership?
* Why apartments and not individual houses with adequate yard space for additional rooms and backyard gardening?
* Will these apartments be passed on from one generation to another?
Dominica is a unique place. The government treats the people with utter disdain and the people like it so. Only in Dominica!
Congratulations to all the recipients of these houses! It’s only right to benefit from the resources of the country.
This, however, does not absolve the government from its responsibility of TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY!!
Skerro, this month marked SIXTEEN MONTHS since you PROMISED to ACCOUNT for the missing BILLIONS! I also await my chance to verify that Lennox Linton is the most stupid person in Dominica, the region and the world!! Your words which are on record; not mine
Now, what on earth is the SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE, doing at a handing over ceremony of houses by the GOVERNMENT??!! Isn’t that position supposed to be one of NEUTRALITY?? So these folks have really become so brazen that they no longer do their bad deeds in private?
And let’s stop this foolishness about Reggie being SENIOR MINISTER! Not so long ago, he was referred to as DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER 😡😡😱. No such positions can be found in the CONSTITUTION.
HOTEP!
Thirty- two apartments but thirty families goven keys?? What happen to the other two apartments?
What’s the criteria in obtaining an apartment?
“To their New Homes”. Were their deeds handed over also? Just keys means that they are just tenants. Unfortunately you did not hand them a lease because it would be so clear to them that they are not owners. Hand them their deeds and i will be happy for them that yes you have handed them their new homes. Time will come when your game will end. Time will tell
I am sure that most, if not all of the recipients, are poto lay bor.
I hope they have the means to take care of them. One lady was so grateful that the PM assisted her in paying her rent; I know that lady and she’s working
Imagine it have one she has her house on her land in Trish …and a little shop. She got a 3 bedroom …. these people are just wicked
am i sensing that the cost of the apartments are being softened? cause those at grand bay and jimmit were said to cost 400,000 now those at bellevue rawle are said to worth over 300,000 which are 3 bedrooms. nowhere could one find the design of the apartment buildings or a cost estimate of the building on the government or cbi websites, hence there is no transparency and these people are just saying whatever figure they choose as the price of those apartments, which is unethical. this project lacks transparency and accountability. plus seems since it has been drawn to public attention the wording has changed to over 300,000.
the criteria for gaining an apartment, which is government assistance, should be made public…!