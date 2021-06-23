DBF member calls for house-to-house reverification exercise among electoral reform recommendations

Member of the Board of Governors of the Dominica Business Forum (DBF) Inc. and president of the Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica, Anthony Le Blanc, has called for a house-to-house re verification exercise for the cleansing of the voters list in Dominica.

Leblanc, who is also the former chairman of the Electoral Reform group, made this recommendation during a virtual consultation on the review of Dominica’s electoral legislation with expert Jurist Sir Dennis Bryon on June 17th 2021.

“A house-to-house re verification exercise across the entire Island [is] the most efficient way of cleaning the list and re-assigning voters to their respective polling station and an effective way of issuing Voter ID,” he said.

Le Blanc also suggested a ‘registration reform’ because according to him, there appears to be issues with verifying identities of new voters before the last general election.

He stated, “[There is a] need for ID cards in the registration process itself. Currently, there is no means of cross-checking that a particular person is not registered in another constituency – eliminating multiple registrations.”

The DBF Governor further recommended that an amendment should be made either to the existing Regulations if possible, or to the parent relevant laws, that persons who do not present themselves to vote in two consecutive general elections, over a period of not less than five (5) years, shall be removed from the list of eligible voters.

He explained that this process can work by having the electoral commission examine the data on the past two consecutive general elections and write to every registered voter at their registered address, requesting that the voter confirms that he still resides at the registered address.

“The onus will be on the registered elector to respond to the Electoral Commission,” Leblanc continued.

He said the register should state whether he or she still resides in the registered address or indicate whether that elector has moved to either another polling district or out of state and the time when that was done.

“If the registered elector does not respond, then the Electoral Office shall then remove that name from the list of registered electors,” Leblanc suggested.

He said this amendment would nullify the vexing provision of having to verify that non-resident registered Dominicans have returned to the State within the last 5 years and therefore are still eligible to remain on the electors list and to vote.

He also proposed that on polling day, different voting protocols should be conducted for “safeguarding the integrity of the secret ballot.” These include prohibiting all recording devices in voting booths – phones, etc. and prohibiting the identification (calling out) of the ballot number against a voter’s name.

Pre-election monitoring and an election post-mortem to drive continuous electoral reform was also recommended.