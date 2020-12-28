Dominican martial artist publishes book aimed at motivating young people

Dominican martial artist Shihan Shannah Robin has published a new book aimed at motivating young people from all walks of life.

The book dubbed, ‘The Warrior’s Journey’ was published on September 17th 2020 and was launched on December 13th 2020.

On November 19, 2015, Robin, who is also the Founder of the Universal Martial Arts Academy Robin RYU, published his first book called ‘The Positive Mind: The Power in Now’.

He also published his first student manual in September 2015.

“This book was also written to motivate young people that are in an unfortunate situation to have hope and to never give up and to have a spirit of a warrior… to motivate all walks of life, young boys, young girls, and I must say it is a great read for parents on a whole and it is never too late,” he told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview. “This book is a phenomenal book, a very exciting book; it’s a book that teaches you how to achieve your goals with discipline, motivation and commitment.”

Robin said the book was inspired by many motivational talks he conducted with radio programs, television programs and people inspiring him to write a book about his life.

“And this is not everything about my life, but this is my journey about my Master’s career, how I achieved the greatness that I have achieved and how I was able to beat the odds and overcome some of life’s challenges,” Robin stated.

He said on his journey of overcoming his challenges, he learned along the way.

“It’s a book when you read the story you ask a question,” he noted. “For example when I was growing up a lot of people thought I wouldn’t have made it; I would never grow…that’s why in this book lesson number 1 is people’s opinion of you is not your reality.”

He added, “The names that they call you are definitely not how you see yourself.”

Robin pointed out that he knew the things they were saying about him weren’t true and just their perspective.

“I made my own destiny and I chose my own path,” he remarked.

According to Robin, since the launching of the book, there was a lot of positive feedback.

The book can be purchased from Robin himself and will also be made available at Jays Bookstore and the public library. It costs US$24.00.

Robin, who lost his mother through cancer, said a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the book will be given to a Cancer Foundation.