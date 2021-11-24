LIVE from 7pm: UNDP GUYDOM Disaster Risk Reduction radio programme

In continuation of UNDP’s GUYDOM week of activities under the theme: Strengthening the Disaster Management Capacity of women in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Commonwealth of Dominica (GUYDOM) there will be a Disaster Risk Reduction Radio Programme – Early Warning (EWS) integration and EWS mainstreaming for Disaster Risk Reduction tonight from 7pm.
Go to UNDP GUYDOM dedicated page to keep updated on the week of activities: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/undp-guydom-page/
