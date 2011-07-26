My boyfriend’s small penis is ‘killing’ meDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 26th, 2011 at 9:04 AM
I came upon a reader’s email to you, so I decided to write. I have been dating this guy for six months. Things have been OK. We went on a trip and had a blast.
I enjoy being with but here comes the part that is ‘killing’ me. He is bad in bed. He doesn’t know how to turn me on and I know is not his fault because his penis is small. To tell the truth it is about 4 inches erect.
I know is not his fault at all but I have been feeling horny and I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to cheat and I haven’t done anything but it is ‘killing’ me.
I want to have a fling somewhere else, just sex, but if I do, I won’t be able to live with the idea.
What should I do?
Anonymous
Dear Anonymous,
You have raised the age old issue of whether size matters. This is a very touchy issue with men since some men (not all) guage the size of their ‘manhood’ through the size of their penis.
You got to seriously look into this issue and weigh your options. If you think a small size penis is really not your thing, then move on because eventually someone will get hurt.
On the other hand there are options to explore. There are many aspects to sexual satisfaction and a visit to a sex therapist could just be the thing for you. A therapist could expose to you different ways you can attain sexual satisfaction with your boyfriend and you could choose the best one for you.
If you don’t want to cheat then go start exploring with your boyfriend and try different avenues.
Good luck
Bella
Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at dominicanewsonline@gmail.com. Dear Bella is published Tuesdays and Thursdays.
I’m Sorry To Say Yessss,
You shouldn’t Lead Him On Anymore & You Should Break Up With Him,
Tell Him That You Just Want to Be Friends, but You could spare him the real reason why tho. Because if it continues on the way it’s going, you will have to go get fullfilled sexually & he going to end up getting really hurt. Plus you owe it to yourself to fully happy & not always thinking about sex, because you’re not getting what you really need. It is important to be sexually satisfied in a relationship or it will eventually tear it apart & he will end up getting hurt alot more..
Hey don’t run away into someone’s else arms. Make your bedroom and your bathroom your classroom your bed your blackboard and you the teacher. You both have all the tools needed on your body to be used no need for sex toys. Let him know what arouses you and ask him what arouses him. Begin the foreplay any part of the house. Give him a bit of wine or anything with alcohol just a bit( half hour before) as it stimulates and gives stamina especially to men. don’t do to much talking as that interrupts the rhythm especially during sex.
Not fair, as the size is killing her, and like the other ladies said, Might be better tom move on
Since the evolution of Pornography…society have been tainted by the “SIZE” of a man’s penis, especially with the women population. Men on the other hand have mentioned the stricture or “TIGHTNESS” of a woman’s vagina being a problem. The problem here is not with either men or women’s genitalia, it’s with the delusion and misconception of the what has been portrayed through entertainment and media.
My bf is 2.9 inch full eract. Yes. I never experience orgasm and I don’t know how orgasm feels like. Sex life is like I lay on bed and he enjoy himself. But I still love him.
Lool
I think i have a small wiener but it gets the job done for the love of my life
I’m a female and i can tell you that size matters. To many articles cater to the smaller man so they don’t hurt any mans feelings who are small. Some say its not the size but the way a guy uses it lol. Well a endowed man can learn all the tricks a small man does and the larger man will be superior. I been with a lot of guys and I can say i’m just speaking the truth so deal with it!! Tired of the BS and size does matter when we’re talking about just sex.
Long dicks are just painful, and thick dicks only feel better up to a point. Unless you have a huge vagina anything too much bigger than average just takes the fun out of it.
“Tired of the BS and size does matter when we’re talking about just sex.”
It’s obvious you watched a lot of porn…
quit using the huge toys and do your kegles. go to ny store that sells toys, or shop online. if you look at the insertables for women, most are way way larger than the average dude.” life like”only describes a toy that resembles a true human shape and has nothing to do with scale. aesthetically pleasing yes but true to scale….ah no. the same goes for the men. look at the opening of any doll/pocket toy. ill tell you this, i am a very large man, 6:3 260 not fat and very athletic , i have average albiet thick equipment and i cant even get use most toys until i stuff a few fingers in and stretch it out..then i use the thing once and its blown out. people have sizes. maybe your sizes dont match. point being, you can use muscles to tighten up. he is pretty much stuck. be kind, and be loyal. good men are hard to come by. it would be sad to loose agood one just because his unit isnt as big as a fire hydrant.
just sayin
You are cruel, obnoxious size queen with a huge vagina. Love is what matters you evil bitch!
im not going to lie im 23 and im only 4 and half to 5 inches when fully hard and I can tell you size is not what gets a women off they its how you use it yes iv been told I couldn’t please hand full of women but they also made it very clear it wasn’t because of size my ex was dating a black guy with a 9 inch penis and yet she was more satisfied with me because one I wasn’t tearing her in half and second I found that magic position that really got her off its not the size its the way you use it and the things you do out of the 25 to 30 females iv been with more then half still call me for a casual hook up and no its not because im packing a 12 inch monster either each of them require a different position along with other activities to please them and once you have a basic lay out and you have a wide range of sexual acts and positions in your bag of tricks youl be amazed at how many wemon you can get off with a small penis
Here’s a good answer to all the low lives that jibe about how much bigger they are then other men are you reading this pea brained Jasmin model who plays Gillette’s song short dick man when any of them enter your room go f yoursely you don’t deserve any mans cock
I have a 3 inch penis fully erect. Needless to say my wife was disappointed for many years. She recently purchased a strap-on penis for me to use so she could experience a larger penis. I’m happy to say she loves it. It is a full 9 inch penis and she is able takes all of it inside of her. So size does matter to women.
Some women. Vaginas come in various sizes too.
thats cool but mark my word she will eventually want the real thing as you are grooming her for it ! you should have went to 5 and no bigger .master your toung skills or she will cheat at perfect chance .not to be confused with first chance.
hi pls whats the name of the trap she bought fro you and where can i get it pls help me out with that hun .. cheers
In the long run, size is far less important than skill (which comes with practice) and penis health (which can be maintained through the regular use of a top drawer penis health cream (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil).
As a guy with 8″ long, 6.5″ wide, I can tell you it DEFINITELY matters. I’ve slept with 24 women, and every one had their mind BLOWN. It takes little-to-no effort to get them off (multiple times), so you can probably imagine what it’s like with 100% effort. They all said it was the largest AND the best they’ve had–and it was clear they weren’t lying. When people online say: blah blah blah it’s too long, that’s bullshit. When it’s too long, I just DONT GO ALL THE WAY IN: being able to thrust to the perfect capacity, instead of falling short. Yeah, MAYBE small penised men can make up for it with performance, but when you combine performance AND being large, that’s a whole different monster. It was a common occurrence (over 80% of the time) for all of my exes to have 6+ orgasms for every one of mine.
THE ONLY REASON YOU EVER READ THAT IT DOESN’T MATTER, IS BECAUSE WHATEVER PUBLICATION YOURE READING IS TRYING TO CATER TO THE VAST DEMOGRAPHIC OF 6″ PENISES…. DUH!
100% of women I’ve slept with said it matters–mentally, just as much as physically. Over 50% of women I’ve slept with–ones that were able to become comfortable enough with me (not meaning about my size) where they aren’t self-conscious during sex–were able to orgasm within SECONDS every single time we did it. How are you even gonna’ try and compare it? Sheeple are just too ignorant to understand that 90% of the world is 5″-6″, so NOBODY publishing anything wants to upset such a huge potential readership, and women don’t want to upset potential partners, or make them self-conscious. Plus, many of them haven’t experienced a nice thick 8″ (0% of the women I slept with had).
I’ll admit, it’s true, 6″ probably is perfectly enough for most women, and gets the job done–when/if a guy can put in excessive effort, anyway. However, you’ve got NO IDEA the way it feels to be well-endowed: the shock and surprise in their eyes, the intensity of their reactions, the pool of liquid covering 70% of the bed, hearing them scream “OMG, ITS SO BIG, ITS SO BIG, ITS SO BIG,” while they tear their nails down your back, etc. I’ve literally had a woman tell me: “You know when you TRULY fall in love the first time, and you realize all the other times you were in ‘love’ was actually just infatuation? That’s the way I feel about orgasms now after being with you.” And trust me, they may be scared of it, but it’s NEVER too big. Even if I’ve gotta’ be gentle at first–ease it in. Size DEFINITELY matters.
Simply put: Strip steak makes a great and tasty meal, and is enough to satisfy any steak enthusiast, but you just can’t compare it to filet mignon. TRUTH.
I’m white, BTW.
***PROOF: GOOGLE SEARCH: “PENIS SIZE MATTERS.” (I can’t post URL here.) There’s a plethora of recent articles corroborated by a recent study. Sorry to break the bad news, my inferior small penised men.
Your a liar and you know it. Your penis isnt 8 inches its probably 4 or less. And im only 13 and i know that most girls dont like penis over 7 inches. And im not here cuz im having sex at this age but when i meet a good girl that i really like i want to make her pleased with whatever length i have. I already have the length that adult woman will be please with. So quit being a …..you prick. Its a lie and everyone knows
Shut up baby.
I’m surprised that few of these discussions even mention the size of the woman. The fact is both women and men have different sized genitals, so finding the ideal match is not always possible. I have a much larger than average penis, both length and girth, and have found that women with large vaginas are always pleased to be filled up, while the tighties are usually uncomfortable at first, and require a much gentler touch. My experience has been extensive in my eighty years, as I have lived on four continents, and much of that time I was single.
Yeah right like your dick is 6.5″ inches around . So you are saying your dick is almost as big around as it is long. That’s funny
Damn Straight brother… IT matters ALOT..
your ignorant and a fool . one day that tool isnt gonna get hard ! youll wish you had the blood pressure and circulation to fill it ! too bad its so big !
Same gurus will tell you big dicks are painful , I prefare moderate size . In fact time will come that you girls will have to be creating your own dick to suit your miserable pussies . Guys talking about eating pussies , I pity you . Medically eating pussies causes sore throat or tobacurlosis . Lol . Fact most pussies I have done smells like stock fish . There ain’t coint juice there .
The fact is that 80% of women are whores , always looking for xcuses to go scrub their wide and loosed pussies . Men which ever way , either big or small cock , you still a man as long you know how to use it . Even the gods bleed . Therefore , even those loosed wide pussies can bleed like a virgin , just know where and how to hit them , bliv me , you will force out their period abnormally . Good forsaken pussies
FACT, I think you have issues, and that’s a fact.
Or you’re just a troll, which I think you are; in which case, you still have issues.
Clearly the words of a man wrestling with the dismay of having a small penis. Also, just so you should note, smelly vagina doesn’t smell like fish (this is an insult perpetuated by men who lack vaginal experience). I’ve encountered a few less-than-savory smelling ones in my days, and they never smelled like fish.
nope totally smells like tuna
True saying my guy . The fact is that women are whores and80% of them has a deep wide pussyhole , they won’t just admit that fact instead creaving for large dicks . They should work on their vergina to make it thighter , so thin cock or large cock can enjoy it either way , not all woman likes large cock coz it’s painful . I think the most important is know how to use what you got guys . Even the gods bleed . Therefore a large pussy can bleed like a virgin as well if you have the strategy . See Ma for tips on how to bleed a large good for nothing pussy hole . It’s normally known as so many waters has passed under the bridge . I mean too many dicks of different sizes has pass through there
Is probably got a 8.2 cm dick lol
you are the biggest fag ever
Way to win an internet argument bro!
large, I think you’re a tiny li’l troll.
Don’t be so obvious next time.
The giveaway is the hahahahahahahhahhaha……
………… I don’t see what the problem is if they got a small dick and you fell in love with them, why should the size matter??? I got a bf who’s dick is 4 1/2 and I still love him! A lot of female are picky on size but I am not picky because I just want a guy to love me for me <3!
Love is bigger and better then big dick man deal with it
I wish there were more women like you. Sadly, you are in the minority, Most women are size queens who have no ounce of love in their hearts. Love should be the priority and the only thing that truly matters.
It’s simple. Small dicks lose. Women like them bigger. They should choose the bigger ones. The rest of us just have to deal with it.
Bella
It sounds like u have the problem here my penis is not huge but every woman i have been with i can always hit their “G” spots over & over durring sex in fact they hav ( abelive me u can tell some women seem like their having an epleptic fit it can b scary for a guy if hes never given a woman one) had multiples each me I usually get off once but they
The wIomen several times I myself feel cheated sometimes i can say after broken up w each of them they ALWAYS come back for moraftafter they had been w another guy w a big dick told me it hurt them and most nevad a orgasm w dick told me it felt like they ere getting stabbed in the viginasounds to me u r not into ur boyfriend by the grace of GOD I am telling u the truth I sometimes feel like I get used just for a sex toy even though i dont think im attractive i was told by many women yea we like to cum too however some men w large penises can and know how to use them u still ma not acmplish a orgasam in fact some women ne iver experience a orgasm in there whole life if u care for ur bf work w eachother from b but both sides if u both give up and not communicate ther:oops: never will b a sex life between u 2 at all u firs
By the grace of god, please stop posting on the Internet until you cure your broken English of all its spelling, punctuation, and grammar issues. Your post is barely readable.
True
Size doesn’t matter? Ha, ha, ha! Want a dime for every time a woman tells this her man and ends up having a man with a huge cock. It’s right, size doesn’t matter FOR HER, when you are able to make her cum with yout tongue, with a huge dildo or by letting her have a big-dicked-man. BUT IT MATTERS FOR YOU! Why should she let you have her again instead of a real man, who can make her cum endlessly with his huge boner?
he should try some penis enlargement products.
None of them work. It’s just a fairy tail.
WRONG. theres only one way to make your dick bigger, jelquing. ive been doing it for 2 weeks and my dick went from 5.5in girth, to 6.2. you can make it longer just by stretching it ALOT. i didnt need it longer so i just jelq and its freaking massive now
Hello I’d like to bring a random thought up. I think the reason why guys with “small” penises are so hung up is because they figure that they could be perfect in every way, and i mean every way. But they are scared that their GF or wife will still cheat on them because of that one factor. They feel they could never make their girl feel like a “bigger” man can (which is most likely true). BTW if avg is 6 inches and HUGE ones are 8+, why are people making such a big deal about 2 inches? if little d’s of 2 inches are worthless why does adding that “worthless” two inches makes such a difference? just my two cents
Is two inches a big difference? When talking about something like this you need to use some perspective to truly understand how big a difference 2″ is when it comes to penis size. It’s like saying there isn’t much difference between a man who stand 6 feet tall to a man who is 7 1/2 feet tall (that is the equivelant difference between a 6 inch and an 8 inch penis). It’s a percentage thing. 8″ is 25% bigger than 6″ (just like 7.5 feet is 25% bigger than 6 feet). You need to think of it in terms like that to realize just how much 1 or 2 inches make when it comes to penis size.
I’m surprised that few of these discussions even mention the size of the woman. The fact is both women and men have different sized genitals, so finding the ideal match is not always possible. I have a much larger than average penis, both length and girth, and have found that women with large vaginas are always pleased to be filled up, while the tighties are usually uncomfortable at first, and require a much gentler touch. My experience has been extensive in my eighty years, as I have lived on four continents, and much of that time I was single.
Thank God for my husband’s 9 1/2…woooshhh love him xo
I’m only 1. 4 is that too small
Good for you now go listen to small dick man by Gillette and laugh along with the other idiots I’m under size but nice and hard and my woman never complains and my daughter is beautiful you stupid woman
Hi there,, i was married to an 8 inch guy for over 10 years ,,, now over 2 years ago my new boyfriend is a 4 1/2 ,,, i love him,,, no words to describe,, the perfect man ,, husband ,,father ,, and lover,, we always finish at the same time ,,, it does not matter what size your lover is ,, if there is love and passion that’s all you need,,, of course it helps thats he is able to keep erect ,, actually that is what got me hooked to him,, after being together 9 times and always finishing ,,, girls out there quit being silly ,,if you dont feel nothing with your actual boyfriend/friend… the reason why is beause there is no love:(…
You say finishing in a singular form? Ha… Guess you’ve never had double-digit orgasms by the time HE finishes one. Clearly you’re missing something.
I know this is an older comment, but it’s an issue that’s always relevant, so here’s my coin. If you really feel no satisfaction and it’s absolutely impossible to talk to him without hurting him severely, it’s better to go separate ways so that you both can find someone suitable.
On the other hand, if you can manage to talk about it without hurting him, there’s the concept of jelqing that’s been mentioned in this thread already, which is an old method of enlarging a penis. It may sound like a joke or scam, and it’s surely nothing like the scam commercials want you to believe having another inch in a month, but if you are patient, consistent and willing to put in the effort it actually works. A guy need to be open minded and not easily intimidated to grasp it, but it may work. I have done it myself, and didn’t believe in any of it initially when my fiancé showed me an article 5 years ago. Ok, I wasn’t as small as 4″, but had a smallish size of 6″ – 6,5″ at the best, and about 5″ circumference. Today, after 5 years of jelqing and combined with stretching I’m nearly 8″ in length and 5,7″ in circumference. It has taken a lot of effort, but has been worth it. Our goal is 8,5″ – 9,0″ in length and about 6,5″ around. It’s already a wonderful feeling to reach all her deep spots, being able to do just any position without slipping out and for her to feel filled. And not to mention how it feels to bring her to vaginal orgasms nearly every time. Several! Can’t imagine how it’ll be with 9″ in length, but looking forward to that if I can make that goal.
Of course a bigger size won’t teach a guy the tricks, such as lasting longer, hot to give oral and generally performing well, but having a bigger size makes it easier if a guy can already perform like a star.
My husband has a small penis, 4 1/2″. I’ve been with men who have had a huge penis, 8-10 inches. There is no comparison. The large penis for me is much more exciting. What I do is 90% of the time I have my husband use a large dildo on me while he licks my clit until I come. Afterwards I will give him a hand job. The advantage to having a guy with a small penis is 1) he will be satisfied with just coming in any way, i.e. hand job and 2) he will love to make sure you come using his hands and mouth (and dildo). Occasionally I have to let him have sex and it is just him coming. If I want something special I’ll give him a BJ. Guys with a small penis will do anything if you give them a BJ. And, they are usually quick to ejaculate.
Your husband needs to find a new wife. One that respects him.
so all I know izs as it seems I stink greartly @ making love .so I keep too my self and cry sorry litttttle lady..mm sighssss.
SOMETIMES I HAVE TO LET HIM HAVE SEX WITH ME!? Hahaha awesome. There couldn’t be any clearer proof that size matters.
…….There couldnt be any clearer proof that she is a genuine C*NT —- that’s about the size of her commentary, any way u slice it
My wife does that too. Very little to no sex. Just hand jobs
Truth is if you have a small penis you suffer alot in life. You deal with alot of disappointment in the bedroom. They say its all about confidence, affection, eating pussy doing other things but its all a lie. true you can still make a girl cum but i dont care what an ugly girl does to me. I will not be satified with her. its just a fact. I’ll nut but then i’m looking for something else. If a girl likes a big dick then there is nothing that a small dick man can do to satisfy her completely.
this is exactly wat the relationship needs if he ka satisfy u inside make hm suck outside
My guy is about 3-4 inches and we have wonderful intimate sex. I’m very happy. You are probably dealing with a virgin.. You need communication and to guide him into what’s right for you. If you can’t feel him, your vagina is probably very large.. Do some exercises and don’t use massive toys.
I find it ironic how many women complain about a man’s size. What a joke! May be the guy is not the problem, may be the girl is too large. Those girls that bitch about size either watch too much porn, listen too much to what others think, or/and live in a fantasy world. Simply put, it’s all in their heads.
I’m female and I like women more than men. Actually way more. Like 95% women compared to 5% men. It’s very rare when I find a guy I like. Anyway, it’s interesting how I can please a girl in ways that guys can only dream with, but I don’t even have a penis. And unlike popular belief of those who watch a lot of porn, lesbians dot not keep a full selection of dildos or vibrators and strap one around our beds. I use my fingers and mouth. Those are the tools of the trade for any lesbian.
Something that the vast majority of men have no idea how to use. Some are alright, I guess.
Plus there’s more to sex than just sexual pleasure, at least not for women. Physical affection is very important to us. How we are touched, caressed, held, and kissed, it’s very important to us. Guys just don’t get that. They think its all about orgasms because that’s what sex is to them. I’m sure that the first one to refer to sex as “love making” was a woman and not a man. Just like I’m sure that the first one to use “f-ing” to refer to sex was a guy.
The fact is that men should learn to use their whole body to please a woman. By the way he touches her, kisses her, and all that. They need to stop thinking that the world evolves around their dick, regardless of how big it is.
And those women who think that size is everything, you really need a good laid. If you think that a good size dick is what you need to have good sex, then you haven’t experienced real love making, only screwing. The reason you think that the dick is so important is because that was the best the guys you’ve been with could give you. Regardless of how good you think he was at eating you out. Because when someone really knows how to make LOVE to you, the penis is extra. It’s like icing on the cake. You can have bad icing on very good cake and it’s still eatable, but putting good icing on a very bad cake doesn’t make it eatable. You only try to convince yourself that it was good.
Well said!
Yasi that was extremely well put :D
Very well said
I have no penis at all as I was born with penile agenesis.
And here I thought my 7inches was small , damn dudes out there are mini-me’s lmao
Ur lying u really hav a 4 or 5 inch urself guys lie bout their penis size by 1 or 2 inches i think in this case ur jus small
I have a 4.5 inches, and I receive no sex form wife, she says it is her. But it has progressed down hill fast over the years.
honestly speakin my girl i kno wat u goin through cause my man have a small penis and god knows im tryin and cope with it i really i dont want to cheat either so wat i can tell u is try somethin else if it is nicer in ur anus then continue it there cause there are not good men to treat u nice out there,make him s..k de cat is all try diffrent things man sometimes u is the one de man first in his life so doh break his heart
i know the feeling cause i to was with a guy with a small penis, i loved hi with all my heart, but was never satisfied in bed,eventually i end up cheating, then i broke up with him
haha, “I loved him with all my heart” hardly rings true when you follow up with “I cheated on him and broke about with him” because of his small penis. Perhaps you could have tried tightening your vagina? Just a thought, since you LOVED him n all
You didn’t ‘end up’ cheating. You CHOSE to cheat. Take some responsibility for yourself.
Also: Man or woman, hanging on to an old partner as an insurance option while you test out new ones behind their back is plain disgraceful. People are not like cars.
Such a lying, hypocritical comment. You loved him with all your heart but wound up cheating on him and broke up with him. That is not love!!! You are totally clueless as to the definition of what the word means!!!
You want more than 4 inches, you to dame greedy. Mayby is your pussy to large and need to downside. I will take the 4 inches anytime and work it baby. LOL
Sweety that’s why the invented dildos. U give him some sex make sure he cum and feel good and then go in the bathroom and do ur thing.
How is that even a feasible scenario? Resorting to getting yourself off in the bathroom when you could be having multi-orgasmic sex with a big-dicked man?
imagine eh i have that similar problem so long i looking for a woman that willing to go more than 3 hrs but i yet to find her
lmfao my girl let me show you the sinne easily manhood by nyere is 150 problem solved
4 inches hard? bahahha I hope it’s thicker than I’m imagining. My x bf was about 4 inches hard too, and to make matters worse he came in like 5 to ten minutes everytime. we were together for 9 months and I never had a single orgasm. I’m sorry but size DOES matter. His penis actually felt ten times better in my anus than inside my vagina… If your already trying to rationalize cheating then I suggest you dump him. I dumped my x and now I have a wonderful 8 inched cock and a smart, funny, cunnilinguis-loving man attached to it
I love this comment
Lol. I did the same thing and now I’m happily married with to a loving man and a huge d*ck
Size only matters to shallow superficial women who have y grown up yet. My girlfriend is stunningly beautiful and I have a half inch micro penis and she loves me the way I am. If your boyfriend didn’t satisfy you then you didn’t love him.
And little do you know, your girlfriend is secretly finding big dicks on Craigslist and getting stretched out in motel rooms on the reg. Great sex is not a superficial requirement for a relationship—passion is a huge part.
Thot
Maybe you guys should introduce toys into ur sex life….like dildos etc at least u wont be cheating u’ll just be masterbating more lmao
lol lol lol well sweetie dont give up yet. i think you should try teaching him ways to turn u on. if this really doesn’t work out best you all remain as friends before u cheat on him
This is a great cause for cheating and being unfaithful….that is if u have had a reasonably sized boyfriend before…..sweeeeeee! Size really matters
Tell your boyfriend to get some chimm beff and pass it on his cal it must grow lmao
so all u stay dummy in d cans…sort alone allu can comment on while d country dying
lol
lol, look story all you kiling me
try a threesome have him doing the oral part as long his involve
because every guy wants to watch his gf getting ff’d by another man. dont be stupid
Hey , if you want to stay with the man you got to please your self and buy him some male enhancement tablet to get more size and make sure he takes them, he will thank you for that
i thought all comments were annon….dno why allu have ghenry pic up?
No offense to anyone on here but you people need to think before you speak …
Anonymous AA.. is sex they talking about…whossssss.. you does think nah when you having sex and trying to hold that cum for a long session..talk to me puss.. And remember think before you speak whosssssss
pusina must b mahaut u from…what happen to ur front teeth nuh girl
lol dominicans just not easy
GIRL JUST CUT HIS CORCOCK, AND YOU BOTH WILL BE THE SAME SIZE NOTHING TO COMPLAIN ABOUT, JUST RUB IT NO JUCK IT..TRY THAT,
MY MAN OWN WAS TOO BIG I FIX IT WITH MY CAVING KNIFE, IT IS PERFECT NOW. YOU CAN CONTACT ME ON SOME TIPS…FREE INFO:WWW.DICKQUICKFIX.COM
WILLING TO ASSIST ANY WAY I CAN…
All you guys really have alot of sex lericks,you could open a Tv sex show on small penises
Ithink its very very sad for men with small penis only god knows whats going in ones heads some girls do bring most small men down they dont think most men think about take in their life
i agree that have to go on matt in the morning
I am so happy that no one vets spelling and grammar here, and of course a story like this and the comments will go far and wide.
A small organ is no use in a big cathedral, and he can’t make butter with a toothpick, (unless moved quick enough),but learning the art of good foreplay will make up for any shortcomings in that department.
Learn to talk to him about likes and dislikes, and he you. You have been together what, 6 months, you tying the noose eventually, or just having fun? either way, you’ll both learn something. Explore, be happy, and above all…be safe.
I would not say that, you could use a small organ in a big cathedral. You can enhance the volume and sound with the help of an amplifier and speakers. Not bigie!
Spelling and grammar? This is a Dominican Web site, duh.
Does being Dominican mean having a license to practice bad grammar ? Wow, I guess everything they say about Dominicans may be true……PLEASE prove them wrong.
I have read of such jokes but your comments are something else. A few are sensible and the majority is senseless comments. What some of you write it could make a porno/sex magazine. Your heart and mind are something else and somewhere else.
You are making fun of what the lady said and, of course, about the man. There are times you must be compassionate as in a case like this and be gentle and respectful with your words.
He was born that way. Therefore there is nothing that he can do about it.
I can understand that he would receive rejection from women since the women will be dissatisfied.
As Bella stated, it is a touchy issue and not all of you have the answer on how she should act towards this situation and solve it.
This could be a life-long dilemma and impediment for him. It will obviously cause him anxiety and some emotional pain. I can understand that he would receive rejection from women.
If you plan to be with him, “Let your yes be yes and your no be no.” Either stay with him if you can stamina this situation or move on, the latter Bella stated.
It is a sensitive subject. Be kind to him and do not make him feel bad for this is not his doing. By no means should you take this as a joke and laugh at him, criticize him and to his face. You could badly hurt his feelings. I wish both of you well.
Consider that human beings are all created differently. Some are good-looking. Others are not. Some are tall and handsome; others short; women, beautiful and others are not. Consider too our face and how it is formed. Some have short hair and others have long hair. Some are born with more fingers. Some were born with no toes. Some have dark-skin, others are brown-skin and still others are fair-skin. Consider the height, weight -size and physical appearance.
Some are born handicapped. Today it is called physically-challenged and the list goes on.
Those of us, who, thanks be to God have all our faculties for now, we do not know what will occur to us as we grow older and age. How long we will live is another matter. When we consider these factors we should be compassionate towards others. We did not create ourselves.
There are some people who will laugh at everything and make fun of everything. They do not appear to be serious-minded. The saying: “Fools laugh at themselves.”
If there is one thing my parents taught me is not to laugh at anyone who appear worst-off and health-wise than I am and always assist others as best as I could specifically when the opportunity presents itself. I do my utmost to apply it in my life. I am a happier and peaceful person for it. Others who do not practice it should learn from this.
Keep in mind The Golden Rule. Another version, “Do what is good for you with the least possible harm to others (in words and deeds), if not at all.”
what you have just written is so true i love this part when you said of the differents of people it is nice to no that some people really act mature and know life and its challenges but we got to be broad and smart some of us do act stupid and take all matters for joke but we need to understand life, we need to grow up.there was also a part when you said your mum always tought you is that you should not make fun out of no one for everyone has been create by God and in his likeness. we all should understand that it could be one of us. and that again keep in mind that we are not just laughhtin at the person but at God creation.
i know the man Joe is talking about! that is my ex
This woman is just looking for a way to cheat.My husband and I are 69 year old, and he too has a small P,In action he sweats like a horse running up a hill, but he can make me climb up space mountain with his small Dick,it’s just a matter of exploring, so a small dick should be no excuse :
alas!!! joebob u killing me look kix!! lmbo
lol lol allu makin me laugh.da man is a good man becuase he have a small dick and he know much things wnt stay wit him so he have to treat da one he have like a princess for her to stay.duhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!! any man dat too good have to have a good reason bhind it
hahahahaaa… realllyyyy…wow…thanks for the edu… lolol…
Ebeh weh! Allu Dominicans / DNO readers not easy
lol….trust me eh, allyu dominicans are a special set of people lol…only allyu can comment d way allyu do.. the girl is not satisfied with the size of her man’s dick. i believe dt she maybe just want an excuse 2 cheat (even though she say she dont want to)..because if your man has a small penis teach him…you gotta try different ways and if it don’t work then best you just leave it as is and move on…but what i cannot understand there she said the man’s a good man…you thinking it easy to get one of those good ones out there…best advise…experiment on different sex methods…try something before you make such decision. cause i know there a men with smaller dicks than what he’s got and they create fire works in the bedroom
I’m sorry fo dem small wood guys they can never rech the sweet spot. Sucking cause premature ejaculation,no suckin just 2hrs brutal wockin. That suckin thing is a trick to shorten the sex, then they laugh.
Fire You are a bad boy
WORDS TO LIVE BY BEEN THERE DOE THAT IT WORK
All that talk about wanting a big tolie there my coco swef some tolie right now lord help my coocolooks
U ARE SO NASTY.
wow… where did some of you learn to speak. hope this is not a representation of what our country has to offer…smh
Puss your head alone you shaking…why don’t you shake the thing from your villey off. watch how you talking and representing yourself Ti Sal.. moveeeeeeee
defensive much? show some more pride
such hooliganism
Shame on you..Ti sal why u up in my cookies like that i tell already is man i like u know puss..mine me..whossssssss
@ shame on you,this is not a grammar class,every other country’s natives at some point some forum, express in their dialect,so let Dominicans express themselves as they please thank you,it gives me a very warm feeling to reflect on my people,so relax they are not at school no need to be embarassed and no need to be proper,they are talking to follow Dominicans, stop bashing
“fellow”
U TRYIN TO CUM MAN DE WAY U TALKIN ABOUT THIS IS LIKE U WRITIN A LOVE STORY .. AND THAT ADVICE IS LAME ..
Tell me about it….stupes
Again not everyone knows how to suck
oh my God….this is real raw talk..damn
swavor you a doctor and you cannot even spell wat kind of doctor a you any way girl your man dont have a to have a big penis to make you happy i guess he is just simply not good in bed and if you are not to well make matters worse you can turn the heat on or teach him i wish i could give you a few lesson on how to do that but huh to public
the woman need to come and comment to tell us wat kinda dick she in the market for… 4 inches plus wat number exactly she talking about? 4 + 8 = 12 inch (foot long) 4 + 4 inch= 8inch wat is it going to take to make you happy my dear? 4 + 10?
alas boy look kix on DNO some woman self doe easy na … well i guess this is fiction so people on for entertainment i like this
I am a doctor in the U.S and i recoment your boyfriend to masterbait, because if he i i promise you that there will be an increase in size n performance. Thank You very much My dear Friend
You must have bought yOur Doctoral degree on- line. There is no way you could be such with an atrocious display of the English.
Degrees on line is fine that one probably not finish elementary school
Boy my woman at it again… Okay u can check de neighbour… buh doe make everybody know our sinne… i doe want kkk to make song on us…
@Liioness,you didn’t have to give away your identity so easily darling. You are indeed St. Lucian (ref. “poor jab”) and it is sad that you feel the need to somewhat diss DA man. Honey, I love my Dominican men and St. Lucian men. I am proud to be Dominican and you need to be proud to be something because right now you coming across all wrong. SMH
I know observer.. her sus looks like its been around the block. It probably speaking another language if you know what i mean.whosssssssss pa tway meeeee
im sure yall are beautiful ladies. beauty and hostility makes you ugly…. just so you know
WHOSSSSSSSSSSSSS Liioness what is your stress i dow do woman puss
hows about 6 inches
smh
@ Anonymous: As Bella mentioned this is a very sensitive issue for men as this dictates their ‘manhood.’ Firstly have you ever spoken to him about this, if not, I suggest you do so tactfully, maturely and carefully. Ask him when both of you are just talking or in privacy how are his views on the size of a man’s penis when satisfying a woman? Does he think that the size of a man’s penis in bed hinders performance, but be gentle and kind. If you proceed with caution you will be able to gauge his reaction then proceed with wisdom. Thus the first thing is communication!
Second, if there is understanding and maturity, this guy can practice what is called jelq. Jelq is a very ancient African practice where a man places a lubricant on his penis then stroke his penis like he is milking a cow. The science behind this is he opens up the blood vessels thus strengthen and toning the muscles. This after a period of time will increase the length of his penis.
Thirdly, I understand your situation however, I do not support or encourage sex out of wedlock. I hope both of you may add spirituality to your relationship and seek a path that is pleasing to the Most High in order for prosperity.
Finally, all is not lost if your “man” has a small penis, there are natural practical things he can do to enlarge his penis, it’s only a matter of willingness and maturity.
Figures that one of the very few people who can comment here in a readable, thoughtful manner is Muslim….!
Well stated.
HI DEAR I JUST MET A MEN BUT I AM GETTING TO KNOW HIM BETTER BEFORE I HAVE SEX WITH HIM SO BY THE TIME WE WILL MAKE LOVE WITHOUT PENETRATING AND I REALISE HE DON’T HAVE NOTHING DOWN THERE AND I WAS KIND OF DISPOINTED!BUT I REALISE THAT MAKE WOULD MAKE LOVE LIKE NOBODY WOULD HIS TOUCH AND ALL THAT HE MAKES ME SHIVER IS LIKE I DONT NEED THAT THING DOWN THERE IT IS MAGIC !AND AS YR BOYFRIEND HAS A SMALL PENIS WHEN U A HAVING SEX TRY TO CONTRACT YR SEX AND PRATIC IT EVERY DAY AT LEAST 15 TIMES FOR THE DAY BUT DONT FORGET TO DO IT WHEN U ARE HAVING SEX IT WILL MAKE U TIGHT !and let yr boyfriend know just jumping on a woman when there is nothing down there will make her run faster!good luck
WTF!!!! who put a ban on full stops and commas? jesus christ!!! where does ur sentence start and where does it end??? c’mon man. i know u can do better that that
lol now i saw it, i think i maybe got wut she saying lol6
one just can’t understand women, when they have to cheat they will find all kind of excuse.I have a buddy who has it next to his knees and all women he had cheated on him.What i have heared from experts is that a woman’s virgina is less than 4″ deep and anything longer is not pleasure but pain and I have seen it women I used to date.
The vagina is only 4 to 5 inches deep when the woman is not aroused when I’m having sex my vagina can fit all 8 inches of my fiance inside it easily. 4 inches is not at all satisfying. I’m speaking from experience. If the man is only 4 inches lets hope he’s got a thick cock. Thickness is more important for most woman. but I prefer the best of both worlds
here i am wondering why the silence….then i remembered its sundown….no light and just like fowls, all dominicans are asleep.
they not asleep trust me. lol
They watching and waiting like Bob Marley
DWFL!
Of all the economic, social,cultural aqnd political problems facing the country Dno posts such ponographic material on the site? Farmers are running away from the land, PWC workers cannot get paid, youth unemployment, crime, violence on the rise, corruption plaguing the country, moral and ethical values being thrown out of the window daily and DNO allows such nonsense, adding more to the spiritual death of the land?
So many youth of all ages access info on DNO? Is that porno article that will attract more readers to DNO or info that would deepen the youth consciousness so that they would play a more meaningful role in their development and to act more responsibly as far as their moral and ethical upbringings are concerned? Food for thought. Really, such articles are shameful, degrading and extremely outrageous especiall in these times of mounting food insecurity,joblessness and corruption of all sorts.
what about articles about Emancipation and the struggles black people have gone through and still up to this day face on a daily basis? it is the time, the month of August soon to alert people, of enabling people to reminisce on emancipation and what could we do as a people to free ourselves from the scourge of deepening MENTAL SLAVERY. That must be our focus. Frankly wde are dissapointe with such crap, pornographic foolishness.
You serious?? it is a writers coloumn… not NEWS, politics, or the GIS coloumn… that is a serious problem for lots of people. The woman want help, she don’t know what to do.
Don’t you get “horny”, isn’t “penis” in a science book? There isn’t anything pornographic here.
If you want to discuss them topics, write the editor! We will comment on with. You want youth to become aware, they need examples of hard working man willing to invest their own money and take risks, like Karl Nassief. Owner of Autotrade, Fine Foods, Save a lot, KFC, Rituals and Pizza hut.
young wisdom my ass. change yr name to old ass.
hypocrite you hypocrite. This is 2011!! Children know more about porno that you! You cant hide Porno from children no more. And someone making her issue about a small penis is good because she can get help! Who want to know about emancipation will google emancipation. DNO, post ALL WHAT you have to post! THE WORLD IS READING!!
I suspect is u they talkin bout dere u kno( haha jk)….take it easy, this is Dear Bella…check DNO aself for d news…shaiit man
Dominicans are just simple-minded, near brainless people. Notice how many comments are made to foolish, irrevelant, nonsense and compare to those made on important current issues.
you just as bad as youth, Zandoli, yu don’t have to use all those words to insult people choose to free up instead of commenting on politics and news all the while.
Commenting on a article not going to make politicians in the house stop stealing and it not going to make those that not going to the house stop dreaming of stealing….
I guess u are one of them, because here you are commenting…
Tebeh, if u small, the masturbate a least twice a week and your length will increase…
Youth go and read a book puss and stay out of grown people business. You taking all your man as we speak so what the hell you talking about.
man get a life
Sweetheart we the readers all admire your “intelligence” but news flash ! you are on the wrong website/column this is a love column so just go google up the topics of interest to you
U RA DONKEY
U R A DONKEY
sex toys honey,THEY WORK!
my girl it have a ting they selling on tv called Extenze. Order dat an see if it works. But wait nuh, you didn’t try it before you buy it man? shait. and not only does he have a small(well you can’t call it a dick, or shaft, or rod, cas it have to be a certain LENTH for it to qualify which it does not so the default name is penis)penis, but he can’t work it. I think in this tread here have plenty of guys that would love to help out including myself, so send a number or facebook name or something u check? peace
lol,
he can get it in sxm at the toy store,so fin out who’s going up and buy some pills
No. I think the default name is “prick”. not penis. U use penis for children, then u are not sure what it will grow to be. lol!!
worm, snake, anaconda
baby…come see me
I’m surprise to hear a woman complaining about small whood because as soon as whood start jammin allu is me sis me sis,u will rupture me sis,ah hearin from allu.
rele? ur surprised?
ur right,
I have a 6 1/2 and my woman do ask me to easy up,cant help it when things going nice,so what her prob,get some pills,exstenze works,I think i might get some my self,add 2 more inches,crack those things open,lol
You hitting the wrong woman a little pain and sting just makes it sweeter then she beg you to take it out only to scream out NO just leave it inside
She that is the Miracle lake they have Dominica? Open like a book lol
my 29 year old boyfriend took my virgin with a big rod and dat almost criple me…hope when u get the big rod you can handle it..all now i TRYING to handle mine for..u want 2 exchange with me man hahaha
capleton you sus wesay now small wood would not do you good. You in your big wood already puss your sus can’t go back..thanks
even CAPLETON takinf rod?? hmmm dem rasta man dere gone louu
@trouble based on ur comments so far u must be jamaican….doh lie lol….u doh belong in dem small wood tingz cuz u kno d stigma associated with jamaican men ;-)
my big rod of 9 years killing me..i well want a little penis hahahahhahahahahahah
lol
my girl………………..my man wood small too but he works it…………….i always in that………….so teach him……….frow a small talk on him..he must work it……..
boi allu woman doh easy just goin out there and dissin allu man i feeling sorry for dem man boi alas. like somebody say ontop there you mayb run through so much you doh have grip again you like goosy loosy smh and if you love your man u shouldnt b base on the size of his kal he can also eat d pum pum uno lol boi DNO have a kixx wi fada
what allu tink bout 6.5″ length wit 5″ circumference. ok or too small for any job
That depends on the size of their vaggy
http://www.longinexx.com this will help ur man tremendously…. dno admin… last time i post the link my entire post didn’t show up… if someone needs help then let them get the help please… the product is made by the highest rated pharmaceutical grade….. all herbal
AS I WAS SAYING: This guy with the little toll toll,may not be the problem..It could be the woman who has a lake down there. Anyway my boy do you have fingers,clip the fingernails well,and you can gently enter. If the fingers are long enough you can even touch the tip of the cervix,and make some rotating movements. While you are doing this, you can use the tongue on the clit..Trust me when its orgasm time, you may even get afraid, to see the sort of violent movement you will elicit from her..You need practice for the finger thing, if not you may injure her..69 must be tried. Dont worry with people buy your toys..I am a Dominican, but some of us are so hypocrite,i don’t even know if we sell dildos in Dominica, and where..People look at you in all sort of funny ways when you ask for a simple, but same thing as a packet of condom..
My friend gently put one finger then two then three….Boy let me shut my mouth you see with so many hypocrites out there….
WORD
allu trying and help thats good, dominicans always show up when a fellow dominincan needs help, but allu not seeing the woman just want a bigger dick in her bed..? is the size that is killing her nothing else. the only solution is seeing there is for you and your boyfriend to be swingers or something, have a three some or a foursome when the 4 inch got you on the brink of suicide
woooye……put me outside….one man cyan satisfy her! woosh..my grl chk ur sin…if lil dicky cyan giv u wat u want, chk sumbody wit d length u want ehh…..buh jus remember is nt d size of d dog, is d fight in d dog, is nt d size of d ocean, is d motion in the ocean
ha hay all you killing me!
mr need to watch some #bpumper. I’m sure he could learn a few moves.
hmmm this article is funny, u see first of all, my questions are:
1). just how many guys did she go through to know that Mr. right’s rod is soo small.
2). a woman vagina is only 4 inches deep (or supplse to be ) so just how deep was yours.
3). you had a ball of a time with him in trips, so what do you define as a ball of a time.
4). his dick is too small, and every day, there are male enhancement products advertised on T.V., so y not advice him to try it (trust me, if he loves you that he’ll try to use his small dick to conquer ur well… he’ll try da pill)
5). there are so many ways to make both woman and man go wild in bed even without intercourse, and you seem to know a thing or two which is y you know that he isn’t satisfying you, so y not get freaky with him. a lil 69, sucking, vibrators, and my secrect weapon to abuse the bodies of women… G Spot Discovery and command
i’ve been in relationships where the woman would scream and moan till she cums wid er whole body trembling from it… all with my mighty tongue wid its parner in crime… my middle finger XD seriously. its fun for both him and her. my advice for you, venture into your sexuality, and see what makes you tick, oh yea, most of all, u must satisfy him too…
hahahahaha
lol,i’m deing right now
Is true, maybe she have a well that growing dahsheen down there.
Is true, a woman’s G-spot is only about 2-4 inches from her opening. So the man 4″ can do miracles if he know how to use his tool. Yes people it’s true size does matter! Only men with small cocks say it doesn’t and women who’s men have small cock LOL but the same way a small dick can be unsatisfying so can a big dick given the man don’t know how to use his tool.
Is true maybe need to give her a power suck and good finger-job b4 he stick it in. After all you have to lick it b4 you stick it & you have to warm up the engine b4 shifting into higher gears! A good tip – pierce your tongue and when you sucking that clit she will feel something she’s never felt, trust me she won’t be complaining about your size.
I thought they said “small fing does juke hard!”
On the real…. everyone has different ideas of pleasure.
You are saying that he can’t pleasure you with his small thing – then you may just need a bigger thing- which could end up up inah ur belly.
To each his own…but there is no sense staying in a relationship where the little wee wee can’t satisfy you.
Think of I-Wayne’s song – “1 man can’t satisfy her, she needs more wood for the fire” …so maybe, you need a different man with more wood.
Take all the suggestions to heart – use toys, teach him, more foreplay..whatever…but if in the end you aren’t satisfied – then you won’t want to be stuck in a relationship where u are not happy or u don’t want to compromise…so then, leave him, and look for more wood for your fire
way,all you killing me
i think size does matter..it helps build a man’s self confidence. but in the end its all about how he can work his tool. becuz there was this time i was datin a guy wit a small penis(not-so-small) but hell yes he could use his tongue and in the end voila i would get a gr8 orgasm.
my advice 2 u is talk 2 him about it cuz in his head he mayb thinks he’s givin u the greatest sexual pleasure @the end of it. and try other methods..if it dont work i say check ur sine cuz u sound like a woman who loves gettin her sexual satisfaction @the end of sex!!!
You see i know what happen: when god was giving pinis he go and catch vio so by the time he come back he get what was left 4 inches. Which is all that some women with small pusy need. But this lady is saying it not enough for her so i agree her well is just too deep
hahahahahahahahahahahahaha allu dancing on tht padna head wii pal lol lol
@ pusina. too bad urs is a well. see how many dominicans have complained about the same issue and tell me its not a dominican thing. btw i love my man with his small penis and i aint leaving him for nothing. ha ha
Liioness woman mine me i have a sweet tight sus ok.. and i keeping it like that..i not supplying water to Roseau and environs so mine me puss. u sure is not u that have the well..LOL whosss
lmao.. dont want to laugh but apparently she loving for the wood.. show the padna how to work it my girl.. or you do the working.. he’ll learn under the shalheure
Its not what you have ,but how you use it. Another thing some women run around with every Tom Dick and Harry,they`re all stretched up,used and abused. Don`t blame the men for your looseness,it may just be you to blame.
Ur small mind that killing u. Retard.
Some woman doe know wat they want. They praying to god asking him for a good man not a big penis, so when allu get him doe make noise. Instead USE YOUR FINGERS
must be a chinese… lol….
I heard a chinese male at Jolly’s buying condoms There were many of us buying too.Dig this: The china-man at his turn, shouted out “a pack of super sensitive extra large. Lol!
or an indian lmao
lol i suspect that or a muslim
how u kno? u see or do a chinese already?
I wonder how many dicky U’ve been through to know UR boyfriend own is small. WOW.
Girl, if you love the guy, talk about it and experiment so you can feel it. Positions, cunninglingus, tongilingus, fingerlingus, etc., etc.
Sometimes it too big too. So you have to do the same thing. Positions, cunninglingus, tongilingus, fingerlingus, etc., etc. until you comfortable because it jooking your belly and ribs.
Twisted here is your vibes segmented lol! you’ve made the rounds LMAO
Relationships are more than sex….. Think about it Hunny, would u prefer a big one an an empty brain. Reads books use the internet, hello there are so many things u can do. Just don’t leave ur man for a big ass dick that aint got nothin to offer.
NO NO NO but in all serious-ness maybe she need to take her man to the doctor 4 INCHES? ? IS THAT EVEN NORMAL ??? lmao
It must be a thing with dominican men. i have similar issues with my boyfriend. added to having a small penis he is too shy to do stuff to stimulate me. plus he comes way too early all the time. but he is a good man and i see beyond not being able to satisfy me with his small penis and pre mature ejaculations
hmm allu might have to book a morning on matt … seems like is a genuine concern, i suspect it have more lik you. get to the bottom of tht before allu lose allu head eh mi-gyal
Papa Liioness you sure its not something with you sus that making him come early hence the size of your well? need i ask more puss..WHOSSSSSSS
BULLSHIT
pusina im sorry i cant share the well experience with you. after i have my last child i will be able to relate with you. right about now…that thing tight!
Liioness your sus is a lost cause girl it can’t go back..it wesay papa..whosss
That’s not a man – that’s a boy. Yeesh!
i’m thinking it must be something with dominican men. some months ago i started dating a dominican guy. he is the sweetest man any girl would ask for but when it comes to sex… no no no… i have explored other options with him, and we make it work. he has only satisfied me once and it wasnt with his penis but i believe that as long as he is being satisfied then i’m happy for now. word of advice…if you decide to leave him, hook up with a st lucian or martiniquan
But But But But Liioness it looks like your sus has been around the block for you to be telling the woman or man which island man to go beat the sus on..lord til sal….whosss
y those 2 bunch of peoples especially? in my opinion, you want a big one but want to keep da guy, get an artificial one. if you want to cheat, cheat, but don’t say you cheating cuz the man too small lol
@LIONESS…I DONT AGREE
i checking…go 4 d antiguan
LIIONESS what’s your point? You sound like you were hurt or rejected by a Dominican Man. Either that or you are displaying an unusal high level of deepseated ignorance. We can read between your lines..every walk of life and every country and nationality have big and small penises You sound like something on layaway “hookup with a st lucian or matiniquan” You sound stupid and by the way are you island hopping your pussy ?
@ Eve I am with a dominican man. again go back an read the amount of persons who have similar issues, hence the reason for my statement. too bad u dont have a man
hahahahhah f**k sah buh eve u doh easy
@ Go Flat… poor jab sweetie. keep telling yourself you know how to work the muscles. smh!
Eve you right Liioness sus was rejected by a fella from Dominica and de man was packing 14″ but Liioness sus had already given way so de man tell her but wait awhile nah you have a well between your legs you are a water supplier man… de man try to take a deep and that was his life because that thing was deep and wide.. Mine me you know Liioness
@liioness ya my mother told me to take my time that is why now i have a high sex drive that makes me satisfy my woman everytime. unlike you that have a watery cocot… you that supplying Roseau with water man?
alas you know wood from all over i can imagine the size of that puss, no more grip,watery,that weezay, lol that doe good throw that in the dump in stockfarm for parrow.
@Liioness I do have a man and I have no problem being satisfied with any size because you know what? I know how to work the pussy muscles big time!!! That’s a lesson you should learn I think you should call yourself “DeepWell” Don’t hit on my Dominican men ti Salop On this website its not only Dominicans. So when people talking about their issues it may not be a Dominican man they are talking about. I am a Dominican woman, dated Dominican men and they are the best. Do some excercise and tighten up your pussy, and you will be fine
@go flat, too bad you’re speaking from experience.
@go flat, too bad you’re speaking from experience. next time listen to your mother when she asked you to take your time
@ lioness .of course and good too the muscles work perfect. thats why everytime she think of me she gets horney
Eve you right Liioness is a Ti Sal..her sus is a lost cause anyways thats why she crying now.
You should know what they say about people who need to make others look bad to make themselves look good. At the end of the day your childish defensive comments wont change the fact that u know of well from ur experience. So baby if you’re looking for company to see who carries the biggest well, look around u might someone nearer than u think. Maybe d/a has too many wells hence the reason for yall small dick men going elsewhere to find tight vaginas
Lioness i agree!!! i have only had 2 patners. My first being a dominican who gave GREAT oral service…but the actual sex was lackin! Im now with a Lucian Guy and might i say……he’s an all rounder!!
Totally agree Lucians playing all positions on the field!
U not easy you letting de man go in all hole it have then hahahaha……ytsan
De Lucian also Bull you too Puss.. I see your sus gave way so he went for the back..need i say more
SO IS A FIGHT BETWEEN LUCIAN AND DOMINICAN MAN .. GIRL GET REAL .. ONE DOMINICA MAN U TRY AND U JUDGIN ALL DE REST . A SLACK PUSSY BOY U WAS WID .. U CANNOT JUDGE BY ONE ..
All I am telling you and Liioness aka “DeepWell” is that you are not qualified to give comments on Dominican Men No one can touch them by the way lol a Dominican man 10 inches might be considered too small for you “How deep is your well”
well lioness is in fact a well i can sense that Go flat is right
I HAVE THIS BOYFRIEND WHO ALSO WHO IS NOT THAT GIG IN THE SIZES DEPARTMENT BUT I GET MY SATISFACTION. I REALIZE THAT WHEN I GIVE HIM A BLOW JOB HE STANDS @ 12 I GET HIM TO START USING A DILDO WHEN I KNOW I`M GETTTING THERE I HAVE HIM FINISH THE REST AND I`M HAVING THE MOST ENJOYABLE ORGASYM AND I WILL NOT LIVE HIM FOR NOTHING
WOMAN DE DILDO U SHOULD LOVE NOT DE MAN .. IT THAT DOIN 90 PERCENT OF DE WORK .. DOH SAY HE MAKE U ORGASM NEH .. DE DILDO MADE U .. HE JUS TAKE DE LAWESTAH
LOL @ vip….’long donkey’..loolz lmao
Maybe is an ocean she have, thats y the 4 inch wood cannot satisfy her…lmao
Girl,,, it’s not the size of the ship but the motion in the ocean!!! i myself doh really care bout my man’s penis that much long or short as long as he knows how to use it.. for me his tongue is king. he satisfies me orally with his tongue. his tongue is what makes me scream.. not his penis.. Also when he’s not around u can satisfy yourself with your two bad boy fingers and every girl should have her bag of sex toys..
Sad state Anonymous ,tongue or on tongue to swizzle your brain every woman want to feel a litle hurting now and again below the neval lol
Patner take the woman two legs and push it back on her stomach and throw some wood on mamzel.make sure u drink half a bottle of black label b4 u start.lol
LOL U DOH READING THE MAN PENIS SMALL, WHAT WOOD YOU TALKING ABOUT? HE DONT HAVE WOOD LOL LOL
lol allu arse wi…. that would work for real
But it is recommended by sex experts that men with small penises throw the woman’s leg up for maximum penetration. In that way he enters her deeper and creates that deeper thrust that she may need. my 2 cents
Blaze it! what are smoking now? I know fromwhat you stated”drink 1/2 a bottle of whateverand what ever with her legs.”Shakespere said Alcohol increases the desire and diminishes the act.”
May add: “If de partner doh have wood what will he be pushing?Most likely air.Lol!If he high on fermented juice he might actually belive he is doing something lo! He would need another 4 inches to be functional effective.( assuming she does not have a fresh water lake)I got an idea lend him urs lol!Or another suggestion find a tatetar.lol LMAO
lol
Cole cardone. Ohh my God– how embarrassing for a guy. She needs to pack this lil tol tol on the side. yackkkk
Yeah I know because the poor guy gave himself a small penis ! some of you all sound so damn ignorant. How many men out there with big sized ding dongs and cannot use them ?
Size should not matter cos all the nerve endings that give you the delicious tingly feelings that lead to great orgasms is just at the entrance to the vagina. So its not what you have its, how you use it.
The most intelligent, factual comment I’ve read yet. Well said.
the only thing i can say to u the seize of the man penis have nothing to do with that i can be smell and the man can use it correctly ok that is not my case but u is just a nasty is all u just want to go out and have another man if u really love yr man as u pretent than u will not even think of having a affaire ok and u all will work out the probleme
Eh no thing like the real thing baby.Come have a taste of 1 foot.you never gonna turn back baby.
i dated this guy about 8 yrs ago. and up to this day i’ve never met anyone with a small penis as his. but also, up to this day, nobody have ever pleasured me, and turned me on, and satisfied me as much as he did – with his small penis. i think thats when i actually believed that saying ‘its not d size of the boat. its the motion in the ocean’.
i dont think ur problem is the size of his penis. i think the problem is the fact that he doesnt know how to use it. oh gosh…im trying to be serious but i still just gotta let it out n LMAO. anyway, if u love him and want to be with him i dont think cheating is the ideal thing to do. thats a case where a dildoe or some other alternative method wld come in to spice up ur sex life and satisfy u. im sorry but i have to let it out again..hahahaha
yeah but maybe this guy has no girth!! Length is one thing but thickness is another!! If he small and it skinny he may as well quit the job…he is doomed.
So Dhestini up to this day you still cannot find a man with a smaller penis or pleasure you that much ? seems like you still looking (just reading between your lines)sounds like you are jumping from one man to the next (who do you think you are fooling ?)
@grand master. stop being an IDIOT with that ridiculous statement. reading between which line??? where in that statement implied that i’m jumping fr one man to the next?? or lookin for anybody. im simple telling the writer that the size of penis dont matter all the time, its simply how he uses it. just cuz a man has a small penis does not necessarily mean that he is worse off than a man with a big penis.
what?? R U ONE OF THOSE WITH A BIG PENIS AND DONT KNOW HOW TO USE IT. WHICH MAKES MY EX WITH THE SMALL PENIS MUCH BETTER IN BED THAN U???? OR R U ONE WITH A SMALL PENIS AND STILL DUNNO HOW TO WRK IT???? dont feel too bad. it happens sometimes. retard!!!!!!
Dhestini liar.You are saying you have an ocean and his little boat was rocking on the wave ofyour wide ocean?
here goes another idiot with a teeny weeny dicky. cannot admit they got a little thingy so they have to say all woman wide.
@Dhestini Kindly reread what you wrote “up to this day” You have not find a man with a smaller penis. So who were you comparing him with ? Past or Present. Up to this day means Present. You should probably change your name to “IDIOT” and by the way don’t judge me and my organ. You try me I guarantee you would be walking with a limp and a smile on your face because I would be rearranging your insides just to teach you a lesson because as wide as your ocean is It would sure as hell be stormy seas for your asss Just watch your mouth
hmmm. did i touch a soft spot. c’mon be honest too..is dat soft spot also teeny? ur stupid aggravation is obviously compensation for something u lack…and well, we all know the headline we commenting under. awww.
8 yrs ago my ex did not meet me a virgin. obviously 8 yrs down da line, i aint preachin celibacy, so yes, i can compare. im not gonna play hypocrite and say i’ve only been with one man. u on the other hand..hmmmm. well we all know d dog with the loudest bark is the one who does the littlest damage. so enuf said, MY DEAR DEAR GRAND MASTER. having an itty bitty thing and still dunno how to wrk it is not ur fault. dont feel too ashamed. i suggest u write to Bella as well. or google ways to make it bigger, and then maybe u can put ur money where dat big useless mouth of urs is.
this comments are hilarious. I never knew DNO was so much fun… Keep them coming bella…
that’s amazing
LMAO sweetie c’mon, there are good men out the with bigger better penis..leave before you cheat seriously…4 inches? for f*** sack he should keep that in his pants.
lol tht must be coming from a woman tht would not accept that kind of childs play .. but maybe u rite unno there a girl out there for his 4 inches lol
lol
hahahhahaha gurl just come abroad and i got things in store for u that will torch ur heart if is thats wat u looking for…lmfao
my gurl doh hut your head they does sell some tablet overseas that does make man toley come long long so use your master card and go on penisextension.com and order some thing there for him and the next time u go do a likkle something, u must bouwl like a cow. no need to leave ur man a good man is always hard to find. lol
By Jolly’s selling Penis Enhancers!
a hard man is good to find too…
LMAO. look lyrics
Do people really use their time to write these things? This tpoic is sickening. If you have issues in the bedroom, why is it a public matter, people have no class anymore?
Hypocite!!! No names were mentioned, these people need advice, if u don’t like it, why are u here, just don’t read Dear Bella anymore, STUPES!!!!
My sentiments exactly if you find the topics disgusting and no class go and google “topics with class” what is wrong with you ? These are real issues and real people as a matter of fact this is everyday life.
Boy that is my problem church is the cause of that now i’m in Bense like a scrub and now everybody know that.
u sat there and read it me-son ,, where is your class if we dont have any ?
THATS WHY IT IS GOOD TO BE A VIRGIN SO THAT YOU DONT HAVE ANY LONG DONKEY TO COMPARE YOUR MAN WITH.shame on those women that like to compare penis sizes.
VIP I suspect you have a small one seems like you taking the whole issue personal
YES MY YOUTT … look a girl higher up in them comments telling her if she have to leave him get a st. lucian or matinque man, that kinda of advice come from years of HARD RESEARCH
war in my room gyal
Dat one was island hopping
Yep that was Liioness she roamed the jungle until now she can make recommendations to St Lucian and Martinique men
You need to talk with him about his short comings and about usuing sex toys.you will be surprise,
ADMIN you see the commess there. Anyways let me weigh in. First off Dominica have sex therapist? Welll but but but..
If thou i responding to a made up story by bella it seems Ms.Anonymous sus aka private have seen a mass distruction for her to say 4″ not at least making her cum. But but but..and see where the little thing killing me is that she saying they went on trip and had a blast so if the man thing wasn’t big enough for you why u go on trip or just want to have a fling to sispanday you sus/private to make matter worst off for the man little 4″. You should soak the sus/privates in salt walk Ms.Anonymous to aleast bring a little closure to the area so u can feel the man 4″ of manhood. Whossssss
LMAO!!!!!!!!!!!!
SEX OUT OF MARRIAGE IS WRONG SO i HAVE NO ADVICE FOR YOU.
Hypocrite!!!
UR DAMN HIPOCRITE
Is SO so they spell HYPOCRITE!
Signed: Yes, I am in ALL sauce. Nosy little thing I am!
vip…..even if they get married, the penis is NOT gonna grow…….so stop..
but, sex is just over rated these days….
IN THE YESTERYEARS, mama and papa would never talk about who they did it with, when they did it, how big or small the penis was. all they did was lie down take it good or bad…and wake up pregnant next day……
what is the big deal…when most women had experienced other women…if they can do it with girls…without dicks! then why not do the same with their man with small dick, go to the toy shop and chose the size suitable…there are different choices……
BUT DON’T TAKE ME WRONG A GOOD TOOL CAN ALWAYS DO A BETTER JOB…the best sex has to do with attraction for the real man, when I say real men am just implying that there are boys, and men…sex, and love making are two different things…control of the mind..
but I do believe that is a make up story for people like us to give our 2cent..it’s all good we are no fool…even if we behave foolishly..
but girlfriend I can only talk for myself…..I never had a big, or small dick, I have been lucky, am in between the two sizes..am blessed..and satisfied…
i support you 100%
The guy needs to know how to use his size to his advantage. Even ur finger can satisfy a woman if u know how to use it.if she has no grips u will lose inside that slack hole. Rub and move on the clit, enter but concentrate on tje clit,2 of all u must get satisfaction. My man has a big dick and its killing me. Does size matter? Tehehehe!
@ for real…girl i telling u eh, my man hav a kind of wood der self..dat thing enormous..b4 dat even enter i bawling but it feeling good eh..n we 2gether for 9 years now so imagine wat i getting…sex now and go sea after to soak up
ALL U WOMAN TOO STUPID .. PPL THAT BOASTIN LIKE THAT IS SHIT TALKERS .. ALL U MAN DICK SMALL .. JUS LIKE QUIET PPL ARE THE MOST DANGEROUS ..
Bella, this response to your writer is the wisest. i was just wondering what would be your response on this tough one.
GOOD LUCK , my friend
Lady, if the guy is an overall good person for you and size is the only downsode, get yourself a diddo and work yourself into a frenzy. You can enjoy the other aspect of yoru boyfriend when you are not in bed.
good answer bella.i too have the same problem and my boyfriend thinks he is soooooooo good in bed .everytime we are haveing sex he just dont see to no how to shut up and he always asking me things like,(is that wat u were expecting ,or am i moving to fast or rough) i already tell him that each time he ask those foolish question he turns me off but i guess thats how he satisfies himself .i dont want to embaras him ,he is a good guy
sometimes u have to please yourself. tell him how u feel girl
umm..ur name is joe? talking about ur b/f? #thingsthatmakeyougohmmmm
U know I wondered the same thing?..”Joe”?
Stupes, i have a female friend and is Kenny we calling her, so what’s allu point!!
maybe it is short for joann oe joanna..
ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh hahahahahahaha lol ol lollololol hahah boy allu will kill me today n i dont leave money for funeral
Joe, tell him it’s not a pop quiz, so u not answering no questions. Ask him if he don’t know what u like by now and tell him if he hurting u, u will let him know, stupes!! tell mr to shut up eh, and tell him that before allu start, and if u think he gonna ask just kiss him once u have his tongue in ur mouth he not gonna say sh*t!!
@STUPES ..THANKS YOU HAVE THE BEST IDEA. AND TO THOSE WHO QUESTION ME BEING JOE AND TALKING ABOUT MY BOYFRIEND, I AM A WOMAN AND MY FATHERS FRIEND CALLS ME JOE SO THE NAME REMAINED.MY DAD IS JOSEPH )
woye… you too nasty that is your problem….
i done suspect already is a man with a small wood dat type dat eh
smh
HMMMM or what not a woman with a wide sus….whosss
you mad ask about me
lmao… YES MY BOY u right lol lol lol. a man with a small woood tht write tht.. lol i remember song macka dimound- stop tickle me lol
it doe have to be is plenty man she take so she comparing sizes
he dosent know how to turn you on then teach the man….. if you love him then you will show him…
If you really love him and wants to build a future with him you might need to start looking at other aspects of the relationship instead of the size of the penis If other aspects of the relationship is wonderful then….. teach him to be amazing with oral…. if the realationship sucks leave him for a guy with a big big biger penis
hahaha come see me eh writer.. i am 4 inches un-ercet, i’ll help out ur situation. imma patriot
Did you ever think that maybe you’re to big – and it’s not him that’s to small? Just asking…
Maybe who knows
4in e gan get nuff horn.
LMAO!!!!! Glo coco lol lol
come on people see a shrink in we need that information looked into.
Ha ha ha.. This one is funny. There is a song up here that goes” how much inches of pipe u want…”
LOL LOL
LOL LOL……personally i would prefer at least 8 inches, not 4….that would just tickle my fancy….lol
Although things like this can be very real fears in relationships, and although Bella gave a good answer this time, I still have to cringe at the title of the article. I’m not one for censorship or bleeping things out, but this still seems less-than-appropriate (as the title of the article as it appears on DNO’s page)….
u too damn hypocrite
STUPES… what is wrong with the title? Be open minded please. The world is an open book and all you still there with don’t talk about this or that. It saddens me about the things that are wrong and being hidden…Shame on you…stupes
How would you title it ?
but there was no vulgar terminology. penis is biologically and anatomically correct. i dont see a problem.
Nice try
You want to have a fling cause u want to have a fling don’t blame the size of the man penis, i keep hearing this crap about size matters. It matters if you make it matter.This is the 21 century and their are so many things that you and your man can do if your both mature enough to find way to satisfy you. why don’t u guys introduce sex sex toy or two, spice up the relationship in other ways. if he is not good in bed why don’t u teach him a thing or two. If your both mature people and your both trying to make this work, one have to be willing to learn and one teach. its clear u know more than he do so stop saying its not his fault and help him be the man u want him to be.Their are so many others ways then cheating so why is that the first one u wanna jump to.
AGREE!!
nice i love hw u put that suck it to her man her first option is to go outside and take man instead she tell d man wha she lik n hw she want things. noting wrong in schoolin a nigga if he doh no wha he doin some woman jus small minded.