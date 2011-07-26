I came upon a reader’s email to you, so I decided to write. I have been dating this guy for six months. Things have been OK. We went on a trip and had a blast.

I enjoy being with but here comes the part that is ‘killing’ me. He is bad in bed. He doesn’t know how to turn me on and I know is not his fault because his penis is small. To tell the truth it is about 4 inches erect.

I know is not his fault at all but I have been feeling horny and I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to cheat and I haven’t done anything but it is ‘killing’ me.

I want to have a fling somewhere else, just sex, but if I do, I won’t be able to live with the idea.

What should I do?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

You have raised the age old issue of whether size matters. This is a very touchy issue with men since some men (not all) guage the size of their ‘manhood’ through the size of their penis.

You got to seriously look into this issue and weigh your options. If you think a small size penis is really not your thing, then move on because eventually someone will get hurt.

On the other hand there are options to explore. There are many aspects to sexual satisfaction and a visit to a sex therapist could just be the thing for you. A therapist could expose to you different ways you can attain sexual satisfaction with your boyfriend and you could choose the best one for you.

If you don’t want to cheat then go start exploring with your boyfriend and try different avenues.

Good luck

Bella

