LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rapist on the loose in CalibishieAnonymous - Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at 10:16 AM
Dear Editor,
I’m very concerned that there was a foreigner raped at her house in Calibishie recently and nothing appeared in dominicanewsonline.com.
This was after the same man tried to enter into the home of a woman who lives nearby in the middle of the night.
And also a local woman was raped at night and threatened with a knife to her throat.
I think we who live here should be informed on these brutal acts of violence by the media. Too many of these incidents are happening and the public has a right to be informed.
It frightens me that these crimes are not being reported. People who are trying to decide if they want to move here from other countries should know of this violence before they sell everything in their countries and invest in buying land and building a house here, only to have to return to their countries after the fact because they feel so unsafe.
Everyone should know of these crimes. It is only then that they can make the decision to risk their lives and safety.
Women are feeling very frightened here and we deserve the right to live our lives free of fear in a safe environment. We’re tired of being told not to walk alone, not to live alone, not to go out alone. We’re tired of getting raped, beaten, murdered merely because of our gender.
There have been break ins here in Calibishie just about every night for the last three weeks, some including guest houses where tourists were sleeping and items stolen. No help from police who I’m told know and protect these people, no media, nothing but people feeling more scared and helpless.
This is Dominica on the decline.
Keeping quiet is not the thing to do when there’s a rapist on the loose and your community isn’t safe.
Please help.
“No help from police who I’m told know and protect these people, no media, nothing but people feeling more scared and helpless.” This is a very ridiculous and absurd statement. I know that sometimes the police make mistakes in investigations etc, but you I do know that there is not one police n island who would protect someone committing such a crime in the community. You Sir/Madame Anonymous, should publicly apologize to the DPF for such an outrageous claim.
#OneLoveDominicans!!
When are we going to accept the fact that we no longer have a police force? You can’t even distinguish between police and vagabond these days. Dominica is in a demonic tail spin these days and even the few hard working cops left can’t operate with being chastised for doing their job.
We have a koonoomoonoo command structure filled with political operative who can’t even investigate a simple case indecent language; so how can they investigate major crimes like rape? All the experience has left the force so they need to follow St.kitts and deputize returning and those on island retired once good officers to work alongside some of those Boy Scouts officers now serving. I know many of these guys who would do it for free on a frequent basis. Enough is enough and we must take back our country
Always Assertive!
That’s very sad…it would appear that’s now a big problem through out the caribbean…Apart from the cameras and alarm systems these villages are small…some of the men need just organize themselves into group vigilantes and patrol the villages, it will certainly be in everyone’s best interest…And go get the police,put them to shame since they’re getting paid not to be sleeping when they ought being on duty,have them to join you’ll….
With all that woopla about community policing in Calibishie, I’m at lost to hear about such criminal activities taking place down there. I would think that the policemen would be more together with the villagers. I would like to know why this piece of news did not hit the air waves, is it because it had not been confirmed?
How can we solve problems when everything is politicized whether we dlp or uwp Dominica is changing for the worse.
is the cummunity policing working ?
Everyone in Dominica is related because of the “style” of making babies with anyone and everyone.
Could it be that the “Police” aren’t able to deal with crime … aren’t trained properly … or maybe they just don’t care?
Been to Dominica several times,but this was 20 years ago! Your country was safe and peaceful that time! Guess why I am afraid to come back!!!
That’s Dominica. You have virtually no police protection if you are a foreigner or a local and the criminals run wild and take advantage of this. They don’t want you to even have pepper spray there. People are no longer investing in DA because it is lawless. Many more people are penniless and some of those feel that it is their right to take advantage of others that they feel are better off. The govt. does nothing because it is a lawless govt. People are not going to be investing here until things change dramatically. Definitely not a place for older people that want a peaceful easy life to retire to.
I believe and know this is true for being in the situation. While on vacation last july a man entered my bedroom where I was sleeping with my 4 years old daughter , stole my 2 phones and $40. Went to police station to get all doors close , all vehicles well park and no answer. Came back in a car the second time blow the horn none stop for minutes before someone finally came to open.
I then gave my report describe how the person was dressed and all.
Important fact is that it was village feast. So imagine party blasting down village and ALL police sleeping …..
The police said to me that the won’t go search for the person I described because he maybe go hide.
Less than 1/2h after, my dad came with 2 phones and $30
He spotted the gare I describe, by the side road, saw him trying to operate a phone which was in french. So he stripped him down and thats how I got back my belonging.
The police said they would passe by in the morning … still waiting
So …. yes something must…
Tha is f’d up right There. People will not acknowledge. I coming home with every right to protect myself and when I call police is to remove the body from my premise. I am not going to wait and find out if you came to steal, kill, or rape. If the police not doing thier jobs your life is only yours to protect. Do what is must.
If you own a guest house you should install security cameras and an alarm system. These will deter and prevent. At least one well placed, very visibly placed camera can act as a major deterrent. Most people install an alarm after they have been robbed. Here is your opportunity to be proactive. Adding security cameras and an alarm system can be a marketing tool as well. Offering a safer environment than your competitor may win you extra business. As for the cost… If you are running a business this is a necessary investment in today’s world.
For you home, especially if you don’t have the financial means to install cameras and an alarm, you can still make your home safer and less inviting to predators by making simple changes. Simply Google “protect your home” or see the many videos on YouTube of people implementing low cost (or no cost) security features.
Dogs will be better deterrents than security cameras. The police think that people should invest in this equipment. BS. The equipment is not going to save you and the police will do nothing even if you have it on camera. Teach the dogs not to eat anything not given to them by you because these thieves are big on poisoning animals. What a place.
as a village allu can come together and make that person disappear…that is how you get peace and justice in Dominica…
That’s all well and good but do we really want and need to live behind bars, alarms and security cameras? Can’t anything be done to get these guys off and keep them off the streets making our community safer? Do people want to come to the nature island and be plagued by ever increasing crime? What about the people who live here who don’t feel safe going out? If these brazen criminals aren’t getting arrested and serving time isn’t that sending the message that they can continue to do what they do?
Calibishi again for rape? How many more rapes is going to come out of that community before we act?
THey will act when the right woman holds on to the rapist’s penis, squeezes and twists it tightly till he passes out.
youre absolutely right,sometimes these crimes are not surfacing because they protect those thieves and rapist cause when you find out who they are is always some family or freind of the ones who are not talking,dont you realise everytime a crime is committed they are fighting to give the individual bail or some way to release them or the biggest one,lack of evidence ;so we had to drop the case and these people are back to doing what they do best the law is not to protect the innocent no more ,the law is to protect the criminals,they take half jail time,get released on bail and the case dies,so if i was a criminal i would not be afraid to rape or kill or steal,what going to happen to me nothing.so sad
I totally agree with “well said” if these nasty criminals know that the so called punishment doesn’t exist then why would they change their ways? If I were a crim all I wouldn’t NO DETERRENT at all equals rise in crime. SIMPLE!!!!!
The method of policing communities outside of central command is very disturbing to me. The police stations outside of central command in villages have daytime policing going on and no night time policing to deter and apprehend perpetrators of crimes. The policy of policing in Dominica has not been upgraded base on the sophistication of criminals whereby, the said criminals are aware of the method the police in the villages. I have a few questions for the Minister of National Security and Chief of Police: 1) Why are policemen in the villages not making frequent patrols? Is there a shift system for the policemen at the different villages, if not why not? Has the Police lobbied government to include a list of names and pictures to identify sex offenders/rapist? If not why not? If we do not forcefully make the law work what/who can these defenseless people depend on?
don’t say that to the educated fools which roam in dominica. to them dominica is at it’s best……
dominicans and bearing the fruits of evil period, as they refused to rid themselves of a evil cult…..
nothing will ever blossom in dominica due to wrong things being embraced as “RIGHT”
Jah will continue to whip the fools in dominica….
And the responsible publication that is DNO decided to verify what was said in this allegation heavy letterbefore publishing to the world.
The answer is very likely…NO!
If this letter is a hoax I would like to see an official rebuttal from the police. in the absence of such I must conclude that these allegations are based on fact and that we are once again faced with a coverup.
This is crazy i love my home village this have to stop
