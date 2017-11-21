Rebuild yes – but don’t change beautiful DominicaPatrick J Mullin - Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 at 10:53 AM
On September 18th, I spent that fateful night huddled by myself in my bedroom in Jimmit. Like so many Dominicans who went to bed that night, we were expecting a hurricane – not a brutal and cruel demon.
I had been working in on a twelve-month volunteer assignment with the Dominica Business Youth Trust (DYBT) with support from World University Services through Global Affairs Canada. September was my third month. Needless to say, that assignment is officially over.
There has never been a time that I have felt so disengaged and sad. Over that short period, I met so many friendly people in Dominica, made so many connections with – in the best way I can say it – really nice people.
One of the things that I relate to folks here in Canada is Dominican’s tendency to say “Good Morning” to everybody, no matter who. How many times was I startled as I made my way to work – by young people – who over and over again greeted me with that beautiful neighbourly gesture! That does not happen here.
You also have a knack to talk to anybody who begins to talk to you. Countless times after initiating a conversation with a stranger, it ended up being an enjoyable and interesting friendly banter as it would be between longtime friends. I have come to repeat to my friends: “There are no fake people in Dominica!”
So, I had to write just to say hi and thank you. I monitor “my” beautiful Dominica daily. Maria may have crushed your buildings, roads, systems, etc. But through your resolve, that will rise again I’m sure.
More importantly, you continue to have a soul and spirit that defines human interaction, community and daily life in a beautiful way. Especially in today’s world, that is unique and priceless. I know you will never let that be destroyed – nor should it ever be replaced.
Rebuild yes – but don’t change beautiful Dominica.
Patrick J Mullin lives in Canada.
4 Comments
… their duty to. I cannot believe for the life of me what has happened in my country. It’s like waking up to a bad dream and seeing that it was even worst or real. I had never felt so helpless in my dear life, trying to get in contact with relatives and friends, who I spoke to on a daily basis. It was just sad….praying, crying, pasting around, wondering. It was pure torture and the only song that was going thru our mind, my mind for my people, Ride out your storm. Sad sad sad…!!! I pray everyday for my prime minister because he is a man who is blessed and his minsters should follow his example. Dominica needs us! and we need to stand together!!
May I be the first one to comment: Yes indeed, this is a true article.. I was not in Dominica for hurricane “Demonic” Maria, but I feel the sentiment of the writer, for the following paragraph:
“One of the things that I relate to folks here in Canada is Dominican’s tendency to say “Good Morning” to everybody, no matter who. How many times was I startled as I made my way to work – by young people – who over and over again greeted me with that beautiful neighbourly gesture!
I went back home after 3 years last year, spent my birthday and thanksgiving holiday there and what fascinated me was the fact that when I visited the business places, especially in Roseau, whenever a young person would come in they would say “Good Morning” or “Good afternoon”. This is all I will comment on. I couldn’t believe how polite my people had become. I want to say thanks to the young lady at Western Union who refused to take a tip from me when I offered for her kindness. She said it is not…
Thanks for taking the time to write. We took a beating but we are here and we will fight to become even stronger and forever beautiful.
Thanks, Mr. Mullin. Your name rings a bell, as we say in Dominica. Were you the one who was interviewed on Canada television shortly after the passage of the Demon Maria?