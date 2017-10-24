The NCCU announces post-Maria relief measures for its membersNCCU press release - Saturday, October 21st, 2017 at 7:42 PM
The National Cooperative Credit Union Ltd (NCCU) has formalised a package of recovery relief measures in keeping with its commitment to assist members and help stimulate national recovery following the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 19, 2017.
Cognizant that members have suffered significant losses, the NCCU Board of Directors has taken the following decisions to provide financial relief to members' to assist them in rebuilding their homes and lives.
-A four-month deferment of payment on ALL loans for members who require a deferment of loan installment(s). (Conditions apply)
-A four-month waiver of interest on ALL loans for affected members.
-A waiver of fees for the Skip A loan service.
-Requests for deferment to be made by November 30, 2017.
The deferment of loan payments and waiver of interest are intended to provide members with some more disposable income which could go into other areas of need. Members requiring a loan payment deferment are being invited to visit the Roseau, La Salette, St Paul, Castle Bruce, St. David's and Vieille Case Branches, and the Thibaud and Delices Sub offices , Monday to Friday between 9 am and 2 pm to process a deferment request.
Additionally, members in the North can make their request at the Portsmouth Branch of the Central Cooperative Credit Union Ltd on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays commencing on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 9am to 1:00 PM.
The Board of Directors and Management wish NCCU members and all Dominicans God’s blessings, health and strength as we focus on rebuilding our lives and Dominica.
For further information, contact:
Aylmer A. Irish, Chief Executive Officer at 255 2165.
4 months deferment is too short. many persons have lost their livelihood and cannot earn a decent income within the next 4 months. I think this should be 4 months minimum. Each person’s situation should be reviewed and the grace period extended according to each individual’s situation. Credit Union must remember it is owned by the members. It appears that this is forgotten.
For the people that own homes in Dominica , who have loans thru the credite union , and are unable to come home because of medical or other reasons to process those loan deferments other provisions should be provided to them ether via fax, or have there relatives or friend help them with the paper work , most of the credite unions are closed, due to lack of electricity, the lasalette one in pte Michel is still closed, and we over seas cant call , the phones are down , so what do you do? . if anyone have the answer or can help the Dominicans in the dieasporas please post the information on face book or D.N.O we would be very thankful, and my God bless.