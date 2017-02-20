The police have identified the two men who died due to a fatal motorcycle accident in Antrim.

The men are 20-year-old Israel David and 45-year-old David Lloyd Henry, both of Layou.

Their lifeless bodies were found on the scene.

The accident occurred at 2:20 am on Saturday February 18th 2017.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptist, reported that the motorcycle, registration number PS203, owned and ridden by David with Henry as pillion rider, collided with a pole.

The bodies were transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where they were examined and officially pronounced dead.

A coroner’s inquest will be conducted into the death of both men.

According to Inspector Jno Baptist, investigations are ongoing.