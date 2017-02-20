Police identify men killed in Antrim accidentDominica News Online - Monday, February 20th, 2017 at 11:04 AM
The police have identified the two men who died due to a fatal motorcycle accident in Antrim.
The men are 20-year-old Israel David and 45-year-old David Lloyd Henry, both of Layou.
Their lifeless bodies were found on the scene.
The accident occurred at 2:20 am on Saturday February 18th 2017.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptist, reported that the motorcycle, registration number PS203, owned and ridden by David with Henry as pillion rider, collided with a pole.
The bodies were transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where they were examined and officially pronounced dead.
A coroner’s inquest will be conducted into the death of both men.
According to Inspector Jno Baptist, investigations are ongoing.
5 Comments
R.I.P my boy Lloyd also his friend ill miss when ever I come back D/a Gods willing and to the familys of you guys Gods blessing one love
Too many motorcycle accidents on this island. Actually too many accidents period.
So sad
With all the Motorcycle deaths in Dominica, can someone tell me if something is being done to enforce safe riding techniques and defensive riders course or even mandatory video training that could possibly save one life. Or are we just bystanders while people perish. Motorcycles don’t kill people, ignorance on the part of all involved is to blame. Every life is important, and as a civilized society we cannot stand and do nothing. I call for stricter licensing of riders, mandatory check ride and yearly refresher training with the penalty of motorcycle impound for non compliance. OH I FORGOT, THIS ADMINISTRATION IS TOO BUSY ABOUT OTHER THINGS TO BE CONCERNED ABOUT ITS CITIZENS!!!
It’s sad that so many youths have to die by motorcycle accidents?