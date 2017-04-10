The Commonwealth of Dominica – Local Company Wikibuli Communications Inc. (Wikibuli) has announced its partnership with Epic Communications Inc. (Epic) effective April 1st 2017. Epic will take over all daily management including technology deployment and all consumer interaction. Wikibuli Chief Executive Officer, Sean Partington said, “We have built the basic infrastructure on Dominica, and we believe Epic’s focus on customer service will allow Wikibuli’ s technologies to be efficiently offered to a wider range of users, allowing Wikibuli to focus on rolling out a similar program on other Eastern Caribbean islands”.

Epic Partner and Co-Founder Eric Giraud said “we are excited to offer these advanced products to our clients. Having access to world class technologies will put our corporate clients on an even playing field with international companies and allow our residential clients to enjoy speeds and services currently unavailable in Dominica. We look forward to working with Wikibuli on this and future opportunities”.