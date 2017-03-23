Dominica’s fiscal outlook had deteriorated despite high revenues from the island’s much-touted Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated.

A team from the IMF visited Dominica from March 7 to the 20 to conduct its 2017 Article IV consultation.

“Despite high Citizenship-By-Investment (CBI) revenues, the fiscal outlook has deteriorated largely due to lower projected grant revenues; a downward revision in the projected yields of the fiscal consolidation measures; the increase in social transfers; and the reduction of the corporate income tax rate in January 2017,” the report stated. “As a result, the use of government deposits to cover financing needs would be necessary to reach the regional debt target of 60 percent of GDP by 2030 without increasing the fiscal consolidation effort above the commitments in the RCF disbursement.”

The report also stated that economic activity remained weak in 2016 due to a number of factors but projected growth to accelerate to above 3 percent in 2017-2018.

“Economic activity in 2016 remained weak as capacity constraints and unfavorable weather conditions slowed public investment more than anticipated,” the report said. “Growth is projected to accelerate to above 3 percent in 2017-18 on the back of a pickup in public investment and several large-scale projects, and to stabilize at a potential rate of 1.5 percent over the medium term.”

The report said the island’s external current account deficit, also known as the trade deficit, “is projected to widen due to the increase in imports of goods and services during the execution of reconstruction investment and the large investment projects.”

“In the medium term, the external balance is projected to gradually improve as agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing recover, and geothermal electricity generation reduces oil imports,” the report said.

The report stated that bank’s credit to the private sector remains weak due to “insufficient bankable projects, persisting low profitability, and high non-performing loans (NPLs).”

“The authorities took steps to increase the capital of the National Bank of Dominica, but persistent actions are needed to improve the soundness of financial institutions and to reduce NPLs, including though the operationalization of the Eastern Caribbean Asset Management Company,” it said.

The report warned of government’s significant involvement with credit programs through public financial institutions saying this “reduces the scope for efficient financial intermediation.”

In face of the island’s fiscal outlook, the report made several suggestions.

“The fiscal outlook underscores the importance of a timely implementation of the fiscal consolidation package,” it said. ‘The efforts to improve tax administration should be maintained to make the gains in compliance durable. On the expenditure side, the government should limit the increase in the wage bill and prepare specific plans for the gradual unwinding of the expenditures related to recovery and reconstruction in the aftermath of Erika.”

It said fiscal consolidation “should focus on reducing the underlying primary balance, that is, the primary balance excluding unpredictable revenues, such as CBI flows, and transitory factors.”

“Given the risks to the fiscal outlook, the authorities should also explore contingent fiscal consolidation measures such as developing a formal tax incentives policy for private investment, preparing a revenue enhancing tax reform, and improving spending efficiency through better targeting and means testing of social programs,” the report said. “In addition, strengthening fiscal management is critical for the durability of the fiscal consolidation gains, including through enhancing budget preparation and execution processes, further improving the integrity of the CBI program, and considering the adoption of fiscal responsibility legislation.”

The report also noted that improving the conditions for private investment, especially for export activities, is key to accelerating growth.

“Efforts should, therefore, focus on the removal of costs and barriers that affect investment decisions and profitability,” it noted. “Specifically, the government should enhance labor market legislation and better target education programs in order to improve labor productivity and mobility across sectors; reduce the cost of doing business, especially in terms of resolving insolvency, registering property, paying taxes, and obtaining construction permits; explore the potential for expansion and further diversification of tourism markets; enhance the resilience of public infrastructure to natural disasters; and advance on the development of geothermal generation of electricity.”

The visit was led by Alejandro Guerson. His team met with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, senior government officials, labor unions, and private sector representatives while on the island.

