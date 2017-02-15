COMMENTARY: Dominica – Copley’s Mission of Distortion and Misinformation ExposedAnthony W Astaphan,.SC - Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 12:00 PM
Since the appearance of Kenneth Rijock and Gregory R Copley of Defense & Foreign Affairs,Dominica has become the target of a coordinated campaign of distortion and misinformation. Enough has been said of the ex con and smear-mongerer Rijock. it’s the role by Gregory R Copley, which intrigues me.
On the 9th February 20-17 I wrote Mr Copley the following
“..I have read your Special Analysis “Dominica Passport Scandal Reveals Iranian Sanctions Busting and PRC Intelligence Focus on the “Third US Border” in the Caribbean” and I think you have been misled by information provided by persons in or connected to opposition forces in Dominica. Time does not permit a full response at this time, and in due course I will write to you about the allegations of alleging spying ties to China and concerning the sales of diplomatic passports, which the Prime Ministerial has repeatedly denied. I will point out though that the first to make this allegation was Gabriel Christian.
What I wish to do now I wish to point this out by referring to four (4) of the main parts of your Analysis which tare inaccurate and show, at least to me, you were misled..
First, China was not subject to the Iranian oil embargo imposed by the United States during the years alleged first in Dominica by Thomson Fontaine and then by you. . China and 10 or 11 other counties were exempted from that oil embargo by Secretary Clinton in 2012. [See forexample (i)https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424127887324069104578527803679519748; (ii) https://www.ft.com/content/8b8d6328-c1ac-11e1-8e7c-00144feabdc0; and (iii)http://www.ibtimes.com/iran-keeps-biggest-oil-customer-china-gets-us-sanctions-waiver-704947]]
Second, no ship or vessel flying the Dominica flag has ever been registered or ‘administered in Greece since at least 2000. There is a simple explanation. In 1999 the UWP Government granted a 20 year exclusive contract to an American. This agreement requires that all ships flying the Dominican flag must be registered and administered in the United States of America. It therefore prohibits the registration or administration of ships with Dominica’s flag anywhere other than in the United States
Third, you wrote:
‘Significantly, the Dominican GDP had declined after 2014, and much of the traditional agricultural export sector no longer functioned as it had done in earlier years. The Skerrit Government had ignored agricultural development, the dominant source of Dominican employment and exports, and relied instead on funds from the “economic citizenship” .
The real reason why the GDP was nearly wiped out ‘after 2014’ was because of TS Erika. The post TS Erika assessment by the Government and World Bank indicated that in one (1) night Dominica lost over 90% of its GDP. However as the Prime Minister disclosed in the Parliament, ( see attached) the Government was able to use revenues from the CBI program to expedite the recovery of our destroyed country. As a result, the net lost in the following financial year was 3 to 5% of GDP.( See the attached)
Fourth, you wrote:
‘The public focus of the scandal — but not the breadth of the strategic activity — was the “Dominica Economic Citizenship Program”, which actually began in 1993, and by which, under Dominican law, foreign citizens could acquire Dominican citizenship for $100,000. The volume of sales of these “citizenships” is now, however, undocumented and no substantive numbers have been revealed, but was of sufficient concern that it could ensure that the ruling party could call on sufficient numbers of “new citizens” at any time to skew political voting. The sale of diplomatic passports involved substantially larger payments, and most of the funds were diverted away from the Government’s coffers.’
This allegation has been part of the Opposition play book for years, and is false because, among others, 1 For the last 10 years or more revenues collected are line itemed and disclosed in the Estimates of Revenues and Expenditure of the Government;andThe names of all persons granted citizens are published in the Official Gazette….”
Mr Copley responded:
‘Dear Mr Astaphan:
Many thanks for your detailed email and attachments this morning. You raise significant points and I have passed these through to our analysis group so that they can be included in any follow-up reports. Significantly, the initial report which you saw was prepared solely for government consumption but was apparently leaked to the consumer media.(My emphasis)
Without getting into all of the details of your message, let me state that it is clear that the governments of both Iran and the People’s Republic of China are absolutely not bound by US laws or obliged to follow the application of sanctions regimes to which they did not agree. They, like the Commonwealth of Dominica, have sovereign rights and their governments’ only obligation is to their citizens and to the international agreements to which they are signatory…..
We will certainly include reference to the public material you provided in the ongoing analysis of the situation.
We are grateful that you provided this important additional information.
Sincerely,
Gregory Copley,
President, The International Strategic Studies Association.”
Mr Copley’s response is hugely important. It contains implicit admissions that Copley had no clue of the information I provided, which he described as ‘significant’. Mr. Copley also admitted the report was leaked but he does not say who he gave the document to, or who leaked it. Significantly., it was leaked to the public in Dominica by someone in the anti Skerrit Dominican cabal. Therefore, if this leakage did happen, as Copley suggested, then it provides evidence of some collaboration, and a calculated campaign to spread fake news and misinformation.Nevertheless, his willingness to accept ‘ significant information’ from me was not to last.
Mr Copley and I had an exchange of emails on a variety of issues in which I challenged what Mr Copley was saying to me(see the emails in full). But he had had enough of real facts. Nn the 10th February Mr Copley emailed me
‘Mr Astaphan:
And there is much that I do know. I’ve been advising governments on strategic intelligence for 50 years. It seems you feel you have it all under control, so perhaps the need for our communication has come to an end.
Good luck.Gregory Copley’
In short, Copley told me get lost simplely because I challenged him on the facts. I therefore replied“I am very sorry you feel this way. I was merely sharing information. But if that’s the way you feel, many thanks for your time.”Prior to Mr Copley’s abrupt dispatch of meon the 10th February, I had promised him information on the alleged sales of diplomatic passports on the weekend, i8.e. the 11th or 12th February 217 ( “I will get back to you on the issue of diplomatic passports and some of the other allegations in your Analysis on the weekend.”) However, I did not do as because Copley had slammed the door shut. Consequently, I was shocked to hear Mr Copley onJohn Bachelor’sradio show referring to my emails and saying I had not provided any information on, among others, Lap Seng. I was stunned. Consequently, I emailed him on the 12th February 2017 ,
“Dear Mr Copley,
I was sent a copy of audio of a show you did recently in which you referred to our exchange of emails. However, I note you may not have indicated that you cut off our communication before I addressed the issue of the diplomatic passports especially in relation to Lap Seng. I think fairness requires that the host of the radio show should invite me or another representative of the Prime Minister to respond on his behalf. In any event, I was also surprised to hear your allegations about the Prime Minister’s alleged lifestyle and wealthy.I will however taken the liberty to inform you of the following facts
- In relation to Monfared, …..( see the emails) .
- As I indicated in my first email to you, it is not correct to suggest that Dominican flagged ships were involved in any sanction busting. …….( See the emails)
- The Leader of, and the United Workers Party, who you describe as pro USA ( news to me), have alleged that Lap Send was promised a diplomatic passport in exchange for an investment in Dominica. They relied on the bail hearing transcripts in the us (attachment 1). There is no reference to diplomatic passports in the transcripts. Lap Seng became a citizen of Dominica in the late 1980’s /early 1990s when Skerrit was still in High School. This so called investment was reported in the local media in Dominica in 2002. ( See attachments 2 and 3. ). At this time PM Skerrit was not the Prime Minister of Dominica. In 2009 the Minister of Foreign Affairs disclosed to the Parliament that Lap Seng, also Ng, assisted in the move from Taiwan to the PROC. ( see attachment 4). This ended by 2012. Therefore, at the time of Lap Seng’s arrest in 2015, he had no official or personal connection with the Prime Minister or Government. However, and despite your criticism of Lap Seng, the bail hearing transcripts show that he was allowed to fly freely in and out of the USA several times, and allowed to invest and buy significant residential properties in New York and elsewhere in the USA. Lap Seng was allowed on bail in his own residence!( See the transcripts).
- I am not sure where you got the information from that the Prime Minister has millions stashed away. The opposition party has been making this allegation for years. They have also alleged he owns an apartment it in the USA. To date not a shred of evidence, despite the Prime Minister’s multiple denials, have even been produced. You also spoke of the Prime Minister’s life style. What Lifestyle were you referring to? These are extraordinary allegations which have been made against the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has denied these allegations ad nauseum…”
I have to date had no response from Gregory R Copley. I wonder why? But even if Copley does reply, his failure to give a full and accurate picture to Johyn Batchelor of our email exchanges, and fact he told me to get lost in the circumstances in which he did, tells me a lot about him and very likely his apparent motives in speaking ill of Dominica.
See email chain below.
25 Comments
It is so strange that it is only Tony who doesn’t distort iformation. My Question to Tony: what has these Americans to gain to distort the fact of things happening in tiny, unknown Dominica? That is the question that is hunting me and doh telling me they working in cohort with the opposition; cause I sure Lennox is too ugly for them to associate with.
who the hell is gregory, just check out the website of his, it’s a fundraising gossip website, don’t let a fancy name fool you all {Department & Foreign Affairs} is not in anyway affiliated with the American Government or any of it’s agencies, it is just a medium, stirring up conspiracies and conclusions based on fanatically oriented people and overt/covert operatives to smear whoever they consider Nemesis
just like NPR who said that the world was going to end in October 2009, Chris bachelor and his so called righteous crew
Mr Astaphan, as you know, if the man was operating in an official capacity, he would not expose such “little boy frustration” and hang up on you, a professional no no. he must have learnt that from hector and lennox and those in opposition who are mute in there and loud hooligan time
Anyways if i were yu i wouldn’t give him credence, cut him off , and ask the public to go pay on his website for the conspiracy junk they been collecting from 1976, that no…
American is interested in, all they want is some traffic on there, the way it work, is that you go to their site, they get paid every second you’re trying to make sense on there, might I add as well that their background is similar to many white supremacist websites
Once again i say that some forever believes in the white man, what ever he says is true
Disclaimer: everyone is a racist, even within a race
And one last thing, I am not sure if this guy{and I really don;t care, he’s fake} said also that he works with CFR, well the CFR is the Federal Council on Foreign Relations, if you go to their website, then go to About, then click on staff or Board of Directors, there is the whole list of every one wh works there in there different capacities, tell me if you see Gregory @ssley
Normally I dont read all the royal garbage that you write Tony.
Tony cool it down with those long notes, conclusion dun set: Dominica is in a royal mess and CBI passport program corrupt.
Blow your trumpet over and over, we are not dancing.
Go rest your self my brother.
Tony you must be going mad !
You said it publicly on the radio that u are MAD !
you have lost all your credibility !
Dominicans don’t believe anymore in your FALLACY of Authority
It seems like political status has clouded astaphans way of reasoning. He is so unprofessional and thinks that everyone even outside of Dominica is stupid and cannot see thru him. it is quite obvious that he is insultive. Even i, a simple citizen could find another way and better way to get to the bottom of things. Astaphan you are not god and you are certainly not invincible. You’ve just displayed how unprofessional our so called high society is, compared to others. Perhaps he needs to travel some more and make some real experiences.
How much did the Finance Minister took from the Treasury to pay you for this piece of garbage—– $40,000?
Well Tony that NOW JUSTIFIES THE REASON FOR SUING HIM. He has gotten it all wrong so there you have all your rights to sue him. At least our taxpayers monies are not wasted and will indeed bring in some funds . sue him for plenty plenty money. Save Dominica name. It’s in your hands
So many people want to meet Tony on a one on one session . Please make this happen
Tony, forget it already. i want Skerrit to appear before a commission of inquiry and give evidence on oath. all your fancy fencing does not do it. I want to hear the elusive P.M., not you.
All that is in the dark must come to light for the BIBLE tells us so .
In Jesus name Amen .
God Bless Dominica
I do not believe anything said or reported about Dominica is false information.
If one cannot do the time; do not commit the crime!
There is plenty of evidence that are used to substantiate anything said about Dominica. You all got yourselves in a mess with the sale of Dominica passports, and indeed the nations diplomatic passports, that is what brought the worlds focus on Dominica.
Wherever there is corruption in government that always invite scrutiny, and no amount of denial, or spin can change what the world now knows! Very soon people are going to become concern with the everyday arrest of opposition members in the country; they will investigate, maybe CBS will be back again, and this time they may discover Dominica is not a democracy; nevertheless, we are under a fully blown dictatorship!
Tony forget the verbiage be transparent
Chupes, you can write what you want boss, we have zero0000 credibility in my eyes. Skerrit must and will go!!!
Tony, stop making up stories. The guy clearly told you to go take a swim in the sea at Donkey Beach!! And he was clear on the radio programme too.
“Therefore, at the time of Lap Seng’s arrest in 2015, he had no official or personal connection with the Prime Minister or Government”.
What were they cutting cake and signing documents for in August of 2015, just before Ericka struck. If you will recall Skerro was in China at that time, signing documents and cutting cake for their South south whatever which was suppose to have a head office in Dominica.
What type of “connection” were they engaging in then? Telepathic? Who was skerro signing those documents on behalf of? Dominica? or Himself? either would fall under personal or official connection.
“The issue of PRC linkages and the apparently intelligence-linked activities relating to Dominica diplomatic passport holders WAS NOT brought to our attention by Mr Gabriel Christian; WE HAD BEEN FOLLOWING THAT BASED ON US SOURCES for some time. We are aware that he subsequently raised the issue publicly in the US.”
Mr Copley’s response to you accusation of Mr Christian being the one feeding false information to these gentleman.
Them fellas like to run when faced with facts! Tony exposed the “expert’s” incompetence… The Workers should ask for a refund!
Thanks Seniour Council for your TREMENDOUS work in bringing clarity to dump these allegation’s in the garbage bin where they belong. The majority of Dominicans love you because of your vast experience of law. As always the facts are undisputable. Once again thank you SIR
Really the man used a technical manner to not address that our vessels were indeed transporting oil from Iran to China. Did you read thoroughly through the exchange of emails? I am certain you did not, that’s exactly why Tony posted it with this headline. He knew some of the stupids out there would never truly read nor understand the content of the emails and would just start to smile because of the headline.
HE NEVER DENIED THAT OUR SHIPS WERE TRANSPORTING OIL FROM IRAN TO CHINA….instead he put forth an argument, like in a court case, as to why it would not be wrong of PM to facilitate the transportation of oil from Iran to China. JESUS CHRIST MAN, allu Labourite sot eh!!!!
ACTUALLY WHAT HIS RESPONSE DOES IS SOLIDIFY THAT IN FACT OUR SHIPS WERE TRANSPORTING OIL FROM IRAN TO CHINA….
My question is WHERE DE MONEY FOR THAT TRANSACTION????
All you living in poverty and you saying thanks to senior counsel for exposure. What exposure, the poverty tat is staring in your face of Dominican people every day and have to bed in the Red Clinic for money for feed Family. Are you are real bigger or a beggar, make up your mind.
These guys have riches, houses all over and our people our family living in old wooden house with Pit latrine and your wanna debate about Astaphan, come u=on wake, smell the sauce and the pee pee. Wake up guy, in away from these political bandits.
Oh k Soooooo, ummm ships flagged with Dominica’s flag were really transporting oil from Iran to China.
WHERE IS THE MONEY FOR THAT THOUGH???? The PM never included this in his budgetary speech.
GREAT QUESTION
I believe Copley, but thinks that he needs to write more extensively on the ills on island,and maKe specific reference to the WICKED DLP.Mr Copley do not forget the political persecution and harrassment of the members of the opposition.