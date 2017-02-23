Attorney challenges statement by President Savarin on Roseau violenceDominica News Online - Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 at 11:40 AM
A Dominican lawyer, who was attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Dominica, Clement Joseph has spoken out after the President of Dominica Charles Savarin issued a statement concerning a February 7 2017, public meeting in Roseau and subsequent violence that erupted after it was over.
Joseph, who is now working as a senior public prosecutor in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Turks & Caicos Island, took issue with parts of what the President had to say in his statement.
On his Facebook page, he wrote a piece entitled “A civics legal/ lesson for the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica in reference to his statement released today,” referring the statement released by the President on February 22, 2017.
“This is the same person, who as President of the then Civil Service Association (CSA) that led the violent demonstration of our young nation and the ultimate downfall of the democratically elected government,” Joseph wrote, in reference to events on May 29, 1979 which led to the downfall of the Patrick John regime.
According to him, Chapter 15:01 of the Public Order Act of Dominica does not ever require anyone to apply for permission to keep a public meeting and Section 7 of that Act speaks to the power to prohibit a public meeting.
“The law only authorizes the Minister to issue an order that can prevent a meeting. To date, since our Independence, only one such order was issued by Edison James as Prime Minister to declare that no public meeting could be held in Mahaut on 26 Aug 1996. For weeks the Opposition had advertised their meeting and if the Minister wanted to prevent it, he should have issued an order,” Joseph said.
He explained further that the “Public Order Act” gives the Chief of Police “no powers to set time and place of a meeting.”
“So if he purports to do or have done so, it would be null and void in law,” Joseph wrote.
“The very President in his statement said that ‘permission was given by the Chief of Police for the holding of a public meeting’ when the law does not give the Chief of Police any such power, much more to dictate terms and conditions. To date no one has been arrested and or charged for breach of these so-called conditions,” he wrote further.
He questioned how is it that the President can say “it is ultimately for the courts to determine whether the terms and conditions agreed upon for the holding of the meeting were adhered to?”
“Is there something he knows that we don’t? Has he given directions for the arrest and charge of persons for failing to adhere to those bogus unlawful conditions?” Joseph asked.
DNO contacted Attorney General Levi Peter for a reaction and he said as a nation we need act more responsibly when we take decisions. He stated that although permission is not needed for a public meeting, both parties agreed to start and end the meeting at a certain time and the agreement should have been kept.
On February 7, opposition parties, namely the United Workers Party and the Dominica Freedom Party, held a public meeting in Roseau calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. After the meeting was over, violence erupted in Roseau and several businesses were vandalized.
The organizers of the meeting have distanced themselves from the violence saying it began hours after the meeting was over, however Skerrit has said the violence was part of a plan to overthrow the government. He blamed the opposition parties for the entire matter.
14 Comments
1979 and 2017? that is mixing apples with oranges…There was a 48 day strike..everybody..what you have now is a small minority trying to dictate to the majority.
them jobs UWP promise alu have all rat coming out in their hole hahahaha
Mr Joseph as a legal mind u should be more educating than that. The president did indicate that permission was granted based on the Public Order Act, and not as u have put forward. Your commentary is thus misleading and dishonest. Read his statement again and be objective. Your criticism of him based on his former actions and.current position is with merit, but please provide us with a better analysis for ur current position.
Lets wait for a counterargument form the Government.
Not sure why people are comparing 1979 with what’s happening today. The difference is chalk and cheese. First of all, we are talking about a very small minority which seems to be making a lot of noise. That small minority should not be allowed to dictate the way forward and disrupt the peaceful nature of the country, especially based on the fake news and dishonesty coming from the opposition.
Well said Mr. Joseph. Please remind or rather educate the President of Dominica. I am sure in 1979 he was aware of his rights when he rioted against the sitting Government.
Now Mr Charles listen and continue to keep quite.
So, Mr. Clement are you saying that it would be legal and proper for any political party to schedule a meeting in lagoon starting at 8 am and ending at 12 midnight , without requesting permission from the police? What about the flow of traffic? What about the concerns of other citizens going about their daily lives not wishing to be disturbed by ranting politicians. Would it be legal for Tax association to have a meeting in the middle of Mary Eugenia Blvd without getting permission. You don’t need permission to have a meeting, that protects freedom of speech and association . However if you plan a meeting to be held on government or public property permission must be sought from the relevant authority. You would not be asking for permission to have a meeting (that is not a requirement ), you would be seeking permission to use a particular location to have your meeting.
This DLP regime and their ideologues are so wicked and evil,that they even tried propogating an arrant piece of evil,that a hifi truck was being used to overthrow the government..Guess on carnival Monday and Tuesday we wont have hi fi trucks on the road.
here it is that the director of public prosecutions is admitting that no permission is needed to host a public meeting but the chief of police and skerro have been constantly misleading the public by saying contrary. this is an abuse of their official capacity.
Well if that’s the case the government should tightened the law on such matter. In case of any future demonstration and there will be no misunderstanding.
These invaluable information given by Attorney Joseph, exposes the illegal actions that takes place in this administration. A micromanaging leadership with their installed poppets, makes the laws to suit their own agenda.
Somebody must come forward and explain why is it the police is not authorized to grant permission for the holding of public meetings. In the spirit of the law, are we suggesting that any two parties can decide to hold a meeting in the same place or within close proximity to each other. isn’t the public Order act designed or intended to manage the orderly holding of such activites. Isn’t the public order act designed for the safety and security of individuals both those attending the activity and those living or moving within close proximity of the meeting. If the public order act is meant to protect and keep people safe then who is responsible for managing the same? The Hon Attorney general let me down in this instance. So Mr. Lennox Linton is right then? or is it a matter for interpretation by the court. I think so, because if that is the case then the way is open for chaos and confusion. Mr. Joseph did not address the issue of closing a public road for the holding of a public…
Thank you sir..You are indeed a GOOD CITIZEN,and i applaud you profusely. I have always looked at this DLP regime as one that is trying to go against the constitution..Remember Skerrits “No law,not even the constitution can stop me……..”what is even more frightening is that there are glaring signs
that the police as an institution continues to be dictated to by politicians and maybe crooked lawyers..Thats why i denouned the harrassment,persecution and intimidation of opposition politicians…The main reason is to change the narrtive,because the same DLP regime has Dominicas name in every garbag
e bin in numerous countries world wide,with the MONFAREDS,MONFAREDS,NG LAPSENG of this world..