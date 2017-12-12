Man stabbed in RoseauDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 at 6:59 PM
A man was stabbed in Roseau on Tuesday afternoon, reports reaching DNO indicate.
According to reports, the incident took place near a bar in the capital.
DNO understands the man was seriously injured in the incident but the extent of his injury is unknown.
The circumstances surrounding the incident is also unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
15 Comments
So they just watching the man die? Not one person knows CPR? At least lay him flat on the ground. OMG, poor Dominica. DNO, please put a big headline on your site that reads:
When someone is bleeding, call for help and apply pressure to the bleeding site!!!
CPR? Really? What CPR going and do for him? As you can clearly see there are people helping him while there are others watching. You wasn’t there what you even know na? Smh.. Is the most stupid set of people always commenting on DNO.
CPR? Really? What CPR going and do for him? As you can clearly see there are people helping him while there are others watching. You wasn’t there what you even know na? Smh.. Allu getting more stupid everyday…
D man get stabbed, he wasn’t rescued from drowning…. I think you need to find a dictionary or google the meaning of CPR before you comment a next time. And lay him flat down on the cold ground? Smart.
Pow pow. I mean i just said this.
Young able bodied men are idle and getting themselves into trouuble. smh.
Been awhile since we had one of those
Best they bring back the curfew. smh smh smh smh smh with Dominicans
if there was still a curfew, it occurred during the curfew time, so don’t think curfew would have prevented this. Our people need to be able to resolve conflicts without violence.
Curfew doe have nothing to do with that.. that happen at around 4:30 pm big afternoon…
They should put all you bottom back on curfew.
This happened between 4 and 5 in the afternoon, how would putting the curfew back on change anything? When it had curfew, a padna was well chap up by the grandbay bustop der in the middle of d damn day..
Let’s all hope that he survives. Life seems not to be sacred anymore. Just by disagreeing with someone might cost you your life. Many people are walking around perpetually angry. Seems like the daily rigors and austerity of life are too much for some to handle. Every person you meet is going through some sort of adversity. If you can, help. If you can’t help at least don’t hurt them.
Weh papa! Dominicans not wizening up? Smh! What next? Lord preserve us. Open our eyes!
Ahyiiiiiiiiii Dominique . Why oh why? We can’t seem to shake this evil spell off our backs. Lord put a hand
Assertive like LL!