BREAKING NEWS: Police release Dr. Thomson FontaineDominica News Online - Sunday, February 12th, 2017 at 3:48 PM
The police have released Dr. Thomson Fontaine but he has been told that he should return to Police Headquarters on Monday at 9:00 am.
He was released pending further investigations.
After his release Fontaine was greeted by a jubilant crowd which shouted, “Free Dr. Fontaine” and “Skerrit must go.”
He was carried through the streets by some in the crowd.
He was picked up moments after he left his radio show on Q95 by members of the Special Security Unit (SSU) on Sunday afternoon.
The reasons for his arrest remain unknown as this time. However, his home was searched by the police on Saturday.
Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, said in a Facebook post that Fontaine was taken into custody “under instructions from the Skerrit dictatorship to imprison him for speaking the truth and standing up for the good of Dominica.”
After learning of Fontaine’s arrest, a crowd quickly gathered outside Police Headquarters.
Police in military wear kept a heavy presence in the area.
I have a very strong feeling that the police themselves does not have their heart in this nonsense where the govt. is using them and turning them into a gestapo organization to terrorise and to intimidate it’s people. the police should assert themselves to show that they are not an arm of the labor party.
Dominicans are now ready to come out whenever a patriot is touched,and/or arrested..This is very good moving forward..MONFAREDS friend, Skerrit CANNOT, and SHALL not muzzle us!
As a marigot resident, I expected nothing better from Lennox. The man is a known troublemaker. Following him only adds fuel to the fire. If you and your gang are so hungry for power wait till the next election and give us reasons to vote you in. Earn some respect and win the hearts of Dominicans by being a peacemaker.
What ashame so little da come I.will.rot in the us tomuch rorow in that place feeling sick to my stomach
The rogue prime mistake and his rogues posing as government must go!!!!
Control and Intimidation… “I will tell you what to do and you have to do it, You better do it or else” …Return to Police headquarters on Monday ??? what was happening in The House of Assembly Reach the Streets of Dominica now. Cant you see it?
I was just given information that Skerritis ( scareirtis) in the US would like confirmation that Skerrit is in Long Island with family.
any disporans can confirm? Norman, Clayton etc those in PA lol St.jean the green grocery guy former trained Agriculturist who has not planted a lettuce leaf in 26 yrs
Carry your candle….run to the darkness….. seek out the hopeless….confused and torn….. If it’s not for Linton and Fountain… I see Dominica behind God’s back. Some Dominicans just like to remain in the dark…. they don’t like to learn… no wonder they are so ignorant cuz they are afraid of book, pen and education. Never have I ever seen such a bunch of lazy Dominicans… it feels so good to work hard for what you want and in the end feel like you have attained something. Dominicans you all know that slavery is not abolished in Dominica???? Rise Dominica! Rise
Democracy is under serious attack by this regime. No arrest should be made solely on the basis of SUSPICION. Only PROBABLE CAUSE that meets the threshold of any arrest. This unlawful act is only practiced in a dictatorial government. These are just distractions from the main issue which is the illegal issuance of Dominican Diplomatic Passports to criminals.
Mr. Skeritt take a little advice from me. Be a leader and return to your roots, be transparent or else papa the hand writing is on the wall. Prepare for your departure as P.M.
Maybe the guys who were arrested talk. they would never arrest an innocent.
Skerri your day is coming, i keep hearing in my mind “one by one they must fall”!
Sadam thought he was something too….go ahead Skerrit…think you all that TATO TATO, as my mammy would say. Everything is for a time, Dominicans if we can’t get him by force in time he’ll dig his own hole.
Sometimes the fight is long, sometimes the fight is hard but the fight will end.
We need a transitional group of people to replace this criminal enterprise thats there in the DLP. It is inevitable that Skerrit has to leave office this year. The power of the people is greater than the people in power So the pressure will continue until Skerritt leaves office.
Thompson is a true hero of mine and I was very happy by the response from the large crowd that gathered outside PHQ . Dominicans have to stand up for each other .
See them fighting for power but they know not the hour…. I will see the day when Scareit and Astaphan stand up and pay for how they have dragged our good peaceful nation in the mud. When you see wrong doing and you fail to step up and correct it, you are just as guilty. Scareit is not a God….he is not God. At then end of the day when the maker calls all his puppets will have to answer, and guess what when you all turn around to seek his help, you’ll see him burning in the fire, DO WHAT IS RIGHT AND BRING DOMINICA BACK TO WHAT IT WAS….pares Bon died cest la terre.
So all of a sudden these guys have become untouchables? Let the police do their work and stop blowing things out of proportion.. Allu you embarrassing the man. So are all these people willing to protest for the next 15 years? I hope they have the vision to realize that Skerrit still have a few more rounds to go.
All I will say to Skeritt is, “humpty dumpty sat on a wall, humpty dumpty had a great fall, all the king’s horses and all the king’s men could not put humpty dumpty back again. ” It is matter of time for this present day humpty dumpty.
This is true democracy at work, we have seen it all over the world. Stop the unnecessary outcry. This might actually help Dominica get some sorta recognition. I am an American but a Dominican first. Every country has their own struggles, lets all just pray that we will resolve the issue sooner than later. We all have skeletons in our closets, but what goes on in the dark SOMETIMES comes to light. DOMINICANS DO YOUR THING AND LET FREEDOM REIGN. ITS NOT THE DAYS OF PATRICK JOHN CMON
Angelo just like noticing. Who cares about a bawl head rasta? Doesn’t he realize people don’t worry about him?
Thank God, common sense prevailed. The police too have families and relations living here. Roosevelt Skerrit can jump ship any time , because he can afford to do so but the police, overwhelmingly decent and reasonable people, don’t have that luxury.Skerrit would simply up stakes and leave the people that were loyal to him, in his wake.
I am sure a lot of our police are reflecting on that.
Linton you would eventualy do even worst than Skerrit.so go to hell…
But where is Lennox? When Sam was arrested he was so vocal by the Police Station. Now his buddy in some deep shit, where is he? Is he in hiding because he knows he is next?
If Skerrit believes that he is sooooo loved by the Dominican people or that Tony and lawrence and their other cronies can keep him in office, Can an election now without the imported votes.
I can see clearly now the rain is falling……
Skerro watch out!!!!
We taking back our country!
All these arrests is because or the MONFARED nabbing BY THE Iranians…….Skerrit and other DLP sycophants just do not want people to mention the name MONFARED!
MR SKERRIT WAS MONFARED YOUR VERY GOOD FRIEND. If Yes MR Skerrit,,,, why not say something about your good friend MONFARED..
As if a whole lot of you commenting did not go to school! So what you all want to tell me…Dominicans can no longer speak because they’re afraid of getting jailed? All who rejoicing continue to do so…. “daddy Skerrit” will always be there to take care of you all.
As for Carbon! He beat a tebeh
What a state of affairs!!! Skerrit can’t do wrong in the eyes of some people. Politics causes people to lose the sense of logic. Skerrit enablers will keep drinking de Kool Aid no matter how much poison in it. But at some point it will kill you.
They release him, but later will be greater.
Oh yes Island empress you are right, later will be greater when your god RS will be in the hands of international law.
We the Dominican people say enough is enough, we are calling for election reform and cleansing of voters list.
i agree no election should be called until constitutional change no more dynasties. 2 terms and them go into retirement or wherever you want to.
Let me offer some information. Canada’s PM promised election reform during his campaign, be it different from D/ca. He will not be doing so. I give him credit and state he must have thought it over and discussed it with his Cabinet/Advisors and decided it is not feasible and is expensive. Some are angry with him, even staging protests. I reside here and I could not be bothered.
Some people are idle and have nothing to do. They will pounce on every little thing to make a raucous. We all have a right to free speech but be careful what you state. Free speech can put people in trouble; in hot water. Matured adults should know that. I always say, people cannot go about blabbing their mouths on whatever they choose to say and think they are always correct.
I view them as irresponsible, immature, disrespectful and demanding adults who still have to grow up and have much to learn. They must keep in mind they are not in authority; are not the boss; are not the PM.
With the arrest of a prominent opposition figure only days after the Roseau Riot,
I’d expect the Police to have a Press Conference to explain exactly why Dr Fontaine is detained.
Otherwise speculations can easily lead to demonstrations . . and a bigger Roseau Riot.
They will have to wait. You are one of the latter ones who comment. Did you not read what DNO posted?
A bigger Roseau riot? Do you love your country or are you merely living in D/ca because you were born there as some do? One of those, eh?
Some of you like excitement and action. You care not whom you harm. Those who riot will bear the consequences. Do not expect others to feel sorry for you disobedient people who love trouble.
This is for all Dominicans. Red, blue, yellow, green, I don’t care. You people really believe that if your prime minister gave a damn about Dominicans or Dominica he would still be PM? Ask yourselves that question. Overstand and get it straight people, in other countries just an accusation of wrong doing asks for your resignation, however, down here in this God forsaken your prime minister (not mine cause I wasn’t foolish enough to vote that man) can be caught in his lies over and over and over again yet still he,s still in power. Remember this people and keep it in mind ‘POWER CORRUPTS AND ABSOLUTE POWER CURRUPTS ABSOLUTELY!’ That man has been in power for way too long so he has gotten comfortable and lazy, hence why it’s easier to just hand out money than making sustainable jobs for Dominicans. That’s not even the sad part. You enducated foils that supports this man should be ashamed of yourself cause that just proves that a man is more important that your country.. Smh…
Funny thing is , when you place facts like that on the table everybody want to jump down you throat and say “you hate skerrit”
Before you placed your fingers on the keyboard you should do some thinking and not repeat what you heard. Repetitiveness is becoming as a broken record.
Ask yourself, did you see him do anything wrong? That is the question. This is why Linton was served with Court papers. You must have concrete proof prior to making innuendos. Too bad you too are not charged. You people will put DNO in trouble. Cease your attacks on the PM. You are bearing false witness. It is a mortal/grievous sin to do so.
How would you like someone to say something against you, whether it is true or not? Will you be pleased? You are constantly on the PM’s back. Would you like it for yourself? Treat others as you would like to be treated – The Golden Rule. Whatever you say and do, it will return to you two-fold, one way or the other, as you deserve.
Time will tell. That carnival that coming will be a special one!
Fontaine was arrested for speaking the truth and standing up for the good of Dominica?
What good?
Linton, what is wrong with Dominica? Whatever you think is wrong with it is all in your mind.
DLP has its supporters and UWP has it supporters. Not all Dominicans agree with you and what you did. Therefore, do not deceive yourself.
If you had succeeded to oust the Prime Minister, would you not be a dictatorship? You would have held all Dominicans captive.
Linton, after Friday, I would think you would keep quiet.
You cesspit of garbage will not cut it…The peole SHALL continue to talk about Skerrits friend Monfared…The international community needs to be informed of the shut your mouth move by this evil government!!!WE SHALL CONTINUE TO TALK!
%, SINCE you a the #1 Henchman for Unify Worthless Parasites Just what are you doing trying to convince those who doesn’t share your ideology that you are working for the betterment of a nation you divided? Anyone who doesn’t agree with you, they immediately get your wraft.
You condone wickedness. I do not. I will not join anyone of you, you UWP supporters for you encourage and condone evil works. You have a severe problem. It immensely bothers you when anyone speaks up for DLP, the PM. So you think you are correct and no one else is correct. .
We too will continue to talk. You will have to put up with us and shut up.
If the PM was evil, Linton and Fontaine would be in prison. We DLP supporters know who are the evil ones. They are those who create a disturbance in D/ca and want to destroy the country.
Linton’s defiant attitude toward the police authorities and the later riots which destroyed business properties are good examples who the evil ones are. If I were you, I would keep quiet.
You can be sure that after Tuesday night UWP lost some supporters. You can support Linton but many are saying he will never become PM of Dominica. He should stop bothering the PM and help the people of Marigot who voted for him.
WICKED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
sacway modarah! what is wrong with dominica? mayjahstay….dont worry about my spelling
Go and park nuh. Choops. Empty barrel.
Continue keep on blaming Linton until you blue in your face because his end is coming and when you open your eyes it will be too late . Every person regardless what party you belong too every one of you are feeling the presure today.
Linton haven got to be afraid of PM and you and other supporters the truth is very difficult for you guys to handle but the truth is the truth like it or not. I happy Dr. Thomson Fontaine was released .
One day i tell you one day
why would Linton keep quiet ??
The ruth Be Told, don’t be a fool and show it out.
you people really know how to create bad press for this small country….it’s a shame really….like children begging for attention…..we will see the number of stay over visitors decrease because of unstability and bullshitery
Blame Skerrit!
Also blame Tony Astaphan, Carbon, the pastor John Jules, the one that stripe the young girl, beat her like she is his woman/ property the Joseph guy in DBS and the rest, tony is the mouthpiece for the labor party and skerrit, when tony say run, skerrit and carbon running with no question ask, Tony with all the powers you think you have, tell skerrit to come up to the USA, Skerrit days are numbered, one thing for such Tony will not be able to save his behind by lying to the USA, Tony only in Dominica you have strength, after the USA finish with skerrit you next, just a matter of time, your interest is not Dominica, it’s all about the money skerrit giving you, carbon what are you waiting for to take skerrit in for questioning regarding the airport fire for which skerrit said that he knew who did it, Carbon you need to clean your ears, with all the things being said by mills calling Q threatening people and he is not being discipline by you, Carbon skerrit insighting lots of violence
I do not understand. If the police arrest someone, how do you blame Skerrit? If people gather outside the headquarters how will that help Dr. Thompson Fountain? They cannot arrest him without a cause, and whatever their reason, the public must be informed in time. That’s why he has lawyers to defend him. I support people standing for their right, but we must not encourage people to stand foolishly as has been happening lately. Mr. Linton and his party started this by disrespecting the laws of the lands and also inciting violence. Stop foolishly blaming Skerrit for everything when others are doing unjust and illegal things and nothing is being said.
get your head out the sand like an oustrich
Informant, u obviously not living in Dominica or u are ignorant, blinded, wicked, stupid , spelled or whatever. Authentic sources have informef us that this was a direct order from skerrit hself. And if u did basic social studies u would know that this cannot be in a democracy.
For one to understand he MUST first have commonsense. Unfortunately you lack this basic requirement.
Assertive and pissed!
What illegal thins have people been doing that they don’t say? If you know, why don’t youuuuuuuuuuuuuuu say?
What criminal act did Dr. Fountain commit.
You will soon find out. Stay tuned on DNO, our favorite Dominica On-Line News.
He would not have been taken into custody if he had not, at least, said something out of the ordinary.
I have resided in a country for some years. On occasions, I have had reasons to telephone and also write my MPP and MP to voice my concerns on certain issues. No police came to my door to arrest me.
If I see them in person I will still voice my concerns to them.
People must be careful what they say and do. They cannot be wrong and expect to be right. They must bear the consequences of their actions, verbal or physical.
They must also have respect for authority, whether it is the PM or the Police.
incitement to cause vandalism
Gods knows the truth and those involved in setting the fire sooner or latter fire will burn them. The who were arrested I want them to put some hrd charges on them for them to learn a lesson, when people direct them to do do things tell them to what can’t you do it.
Where is my earlier comment in reply to this comment?
If you even have to ask that it just shows how illiterate and foolish you really are
What kind of Cuban dictatorship regimen is this? So we as Dominicans are no longer free to speak without the police and government harassment? Yes Skerrit, we are afraid of you. We are scared but most of all we are angry.
People must stop talking about freedom of speech and start tailking about responsible speech. That is why I think the broadcast Act must come into effect.
His time is coming to an end
Most of the police are unwilling participants in all that but Carbon and Skerrit have them doing all the dirty work soon all will backfire
It just takes a few brave police officers to come together and refuse to obey Carbon’s orders.
But too much fear of victimization in this country. That’s why we even afraid to assert our civil rights.
Where is my comment?
You are a D/can radical. a UWP supporter. People are judged by their words and actions.
You are speaking for the police officers. This is a problem with some people as you, speaking for others. Your words may not be true and not for all police officers.
What is their duty, if not to serve and protect? If they did not want “to serve and protect” then they should not join the D/ca Police Force. They took an oath to serve. Then they are traitors to their country if they do not want to assume their responsibility.
You would say they only joined the Police Force for the pay cheque? This is not fair to them nor the citizens of Dominica. If they are not happy serving their country they should resign and allow new police officers of integrity the opportunity to be police officers.
You should know very well that, as with all those who hold jobs, the police officers must obey their superiors. So what garbage have you stated about dirty work?
Mr Skerrit, take it from me, that was a wrong move and has just convinced me that your government is falling. Correct that error by intervening and ensure that Dr Fontaine is freed in short order and that he receives not a jot or tittle to his person or else this act of folly will hasten your demise. The Caribbean Governments and the international community are looking on. You will be surprised to see how quickly you loose support and be treated as a pariah unless you move now to correct this folly.
Well said! Let’s not forget his ‘good friends’ as he put it..Fidel Castro N colonel Gaddafi..I shall watch in the meantime.
You do not threaten the leader of the country. You should be investigated for incitement. ..This is a threat. You should be made aware of the laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica by now. ..
‘Respect for law and order will bring us safe enjoyment’…
Rat Trap
Dominicans have every reason to be proud of the police. Their arrest of Thompson Fountain is testimony that, in Dominica,
no one is above the law. If Lennox Linton and the rest of the UWP are convinced that Prime Minister Skerrit is Judas, then they should do like Pilate did. Wash their hands but learn to respect the Democratic right of the Dominican people to elect freely the government of their choice.
Sometimes even duly elected governments can be kicked out of office. That is what democracy is all about.
If the people no longer hold any confidence in their leadership, they don’t have to wait until the next general elections. They can demand the government step down and snap elections can be called.
This is in our Constitution. We have the right to choose who we want to govern our affairs.
And in a democracy the process of changing government is through the poles by voting. It does not happen by calling for one’s resignation because of an accusation. if that were the case Skerrit would have been gone a long time ago.Mr. Linton and his team need to start working to put things in place for next election, because the only way they could get into power is by winning at the polls.
@Polls Archive: You are right. If the people no longer have confidence in their leadership, they don’t have to wait until the next election. I must remind you that the majority of people in Dominica still have confidence in the leadership of the labour government.
What are you talking about dummies? You all don’t even have 1% of the population. Don’t worry the boots to the ground you all monkeys keep calling for wait Lab purity bring there boots to the ground maybe then you all illiterate UWPcliwns will realize how much you all are really out numbered
They say they are doing what is good for Dominica. I will say to them, “Give me/Dominicans a break! Who asked them?”
Dominica is as peaceful as it possibly could. Now look at what they did. They have created an atmosphere in Dominica which lacks peace. God knows what will happen next.
But, my island have a lot of action lately man?!
It was quiet. Some people have stirred up trouble.
This is to keep you awake and alert.
Pray for Dominica and other nationals.
Going over your comments shows that you have two tongue and that’s very bad, Don’t pretend you care about praying for Dominica and Dominicans and still believe the people are wrong about how the country is being directed.
DNO must now tell me why did they remove my post last week, when I posted that their was a rumor that Linton, Fontaine, Joshua and Edison was going to be arrested. Maybe, I should have posted that they were going to be held in custody.
They even blocking off road too? These scenes are not normal in D/ca
Tell that to the troublemakers in Dominica. They caused it.
The road was blocked even before the crowds started to increase. 😐 and there was no trouble so you have no right to call the people in support of Dr Fontaine, troublemakers.
You need to get out of here and get a life.
What is really going on in my country? Are we getting like the other countries who dictate what, when, where to its citizens?
I have to state to you, do not be silly. You know very well what occurred on Friday, February 7th. Do not ask questions. Offer an opinion, hopefully a helpful one.
If you do not know the difference of freedom of speech, disobeying/violating the law, making threats and trying to oust the government, you better return to kindergarten school. Start your schooling again from scratch and hope you have good teachers as tutors so that you can learn something educational to adulthood.
Why arrest him? Was that necessary?
Are you nuts? Only insane people would ask that question.
Maybe he did something wrong. It is quite possible that the police have info that we do not know of. I suspect somebody is spilling the beans.
Skerrit acting like a little child again LOL TIME IS UP FOR YOU SIR!!!
When? Where? Skerrit will be there for the next 10years!
What would I say about you? You are acting as a baby who needs milk; not solid food.
Let his ,…….rot in jail.
why, what did he do.
Dr Fontaine is out already,and we SHALL continue to talk about MONFARED!!! I want to hear what Skerrit has to say about his friend Monfared.After all, MONFARED was his friend!!Why is he afraid of MONFAREDS name now!!!Can you tell us?
are they [govt.] playing with fire ? time sooner or later will tell.
God.. If another damn riot starts up over this bull again, I’m done with Dominica. Its not about the welfare of Dominica anymore, its more about power hungry idiots in govermnet that don’t really care about us but just strive to be in charge.
Power hungry idiots in government? Does anyone expect you to utilize your common sense if you have any?
What do you think Linton and his gang tried to do on Friday?
What do you call Linton? Is he not power-hungry? Only a power-hungry person would keep doing what he is doing/saying which led to Friday afternoon/evening.
And the power hungry idiots who are trying to get into government.
All those politicians are just the same, be it linton or skerrits party. U think if uwp comes into piwer they gonna do things different?. Maybe in the begining but the will still behave like typical politicians. Scampish lairs who will only look out fr there friends.
Things will deteriorate very quickly!! I just don’t see how there can be Carnival in this environment.
Once you start taking in opposition politicians into police custody, then we are officially in a police state.
carnival should be held in the stadium…no street jump up to much uncertainty
I agree with you on this one. Some radical revelers who may also be drunk will take advantage of this opportunity and do more harm in Roseau.
The government should concern it.
Do you think some people care especially the law-abiding ones, some who are also neutral on political issues? They will want their carnival celebrations.
The government should be concerned about it.
Blame Linton he started it. But Carnival must go on and can’t be stopped becuz of those fools… Carnival stakeholders have invested alot in this!
No man is above the law.
The 32 boys said stuff.
Forensics know what they know.
Things coming out.
Tue 7 wasnt a simple evil.
Innocent people shouldnt panic.
If your child do wrong against the law
and the cops arrested him
you think dem blues would worry
Look at how they turn their backs
on Sikiwee on tuesday.
UWP supporters will always blame the government and the police. This is why I call them bias. They do not see their wrong. They condone and encourage it. They hate as much as Linton. What is more, they are blind and deaf or pretend to be. They do not see that this situation affects all Dominicans and they are not exempt.
The people shall rise, wake up Dominica only the people on top are getting the passport money, and the poor get the crumbs, galvanize, cement, and bricks, when are you guys gonna wake up and demand justice for all, , so if you speak you will be arrested? seriously?.
I have watched Dominicans accept money from a man who has played his way into the lives of Dominicans, and now has come home to ruse. This government has made Dominica become the laughing stock of the Caribbean. Dominica is last in pretty much everything and yet first in bragging about how well we are doing. I recalled a man who offered assistance to another Caribbean country who actually did better than Dominica. I ask myself why would I be last in my class, but would brag about having rich parents who can buy them anything. Now, am asking myself who have we become as Dominicans.
Be courageous Thomson, you are not the first nor the last to be taken into custody, it is common sense that The taller the tree the harder it’s fall will be and the best is yet to come.
What kind of Cuban dictatorship is that? So now people have no freedom to voice their thoughts? Skerrit thinks he is a king? Talk about power going to somebody head.
Lennox for the god of which Dominica? The one you all try to burn dwn on Tuesday? W can u love dominica and u want to burn it down? How can I love Dominica and u distrying name through ur hate for PM? Man I better shot up. U won’t fool anyone but ur click. We know u and ur kind dat is y we reject u and will love to do so again. To much cases against a leader of a opposition. Never heard of this before in the word dat a pm in waiting in so much drama and twaka. U already pay thousand in court and u have more to come from the prevy council. An bubbles case Coming mini steers own coming skirrit own coming and now riot case coming. Dat is who some minority want to replace or Dr. Not here nah. PARLA LENNOX. Never. Blows on all u like old clothes. Dominicans don’t want u. U a danger to Dominicas politics u and Thompson. He obstructed dr police on its duty Cus riots ect…
Please go back to school so that you can be taught to spell. My gosh! You must be one of those that depend on skerrit handouts to survive. We the UWP supporters want to and love to work legally for our daily bread. Stop singing for your breakfast, snack, lunch, school books, school fee, transportation and the works. Go work legally for your living! Stop sell passport! Stop depend on passport money!
So what you stated, the government must not help those who are in need? It is low, ignorant and wicked to make this comment. Furthermore you direct your words at one whom you do not know.
Other countries do likewise. They have a passport program. Ask those governments how they administer theirs.
All troublemakers must pay for their actions. You UWP supporters will never comprehend. This is why you are called the opposition.
Well….. NUWP I don’t know who you are but the way you speak it’s like you’re very very very ignorant. Maybe in school you were under your desk when they were teaching about the kinds of leaderships. But let me tell you something, it is time for Dominica to move forward. Never have you every heard about such happenings before is because we in Dominica have never had such corruption in the country and when questions are put towards a government they can’t answer honestly. I think Dominicans are waiting for a big surprise because that’s how we learn… the hard way. Why can’t we look at the state of the country and think of it as being more developed as it is today? Why Dominicans? Why? We need change in the country….. I just feel sorry for my people cuz we were not this way before. This is a democratic country and there must be opposition!!! This personal thing that you all have with SKerrit.. I see big old women in love with their PM LIke skerrit would look at them…
NUWP : keep medicating yourself
I like that. Well stated in your own style. I understood and laughed.
The arrest of Mr., Fontaine is no surprise to me when I think of recent information that’s hitting the American airways this weekend. I just want opposition to understand what’s going on and understand that the corrupt regime will do everything to get DA in a state of unrest so America will not react. Think of thiis a statement made by Kenneth Rijock late Saturday evening:
“Will (Dominica) its failure to extradite Roosevelt Skerrit to New York, for conspiring to evade international and American sanctions on Iran, and money laundering, have the same effect ?”
Based on the above quote, I get the opinion that Mr. Rijock is implying that he knows a request has been made to Dominica. Just wondering ok.
Read entiter article here: http://rijock.blogspot.com/2017/02/is-alireza-monfared-dominicas-allen.html
Thanks for the link..Good info here!
Some of you believe everything you read/hear. You are so gullible. You never question it and let it go in one ear and out the other.
That Rijock man is a fake and a liar. Is he not a friend of Linton? It is to be expected he will make those comments in order to incriminate the PM.
Keep in mind the Wikileaks man and another one had to go into hiding so as not to be arrested. This may happen to this Rijock.
I heard, twice on Saturday, on a Toronto Radio Station about “fake news” and that something should be done about it, to prevent the Media from spreading fake news without taking away their freedom of speech.
I looked on that Website for the article but did not find it It must have been stated by another Media outlet,. I will keep my eyes open for it.
People make a living spreading propaganda and tarnishing the good name of others. Therefore, you, be careful what you spread. One day they will pay for their wicked words and ways. God is patient.
We are going to call on the US State Dept to Place a Travel Advisory on the Commonwealth of Dominica..
This foolishness in Dominica needs to stopped…
We are not going to let Dominica become a Dictator Flourish!!
Travel Advisory based on what? The major tornado that touched down in San Antonio? I mean I am flabbergasted by the comments on here, some of you deserve oscars… so dramatic!
Time for Dcans to to show Skerrit that this country belongs to us and our fundamental rights as guaranteed by the constitution that HE does not respect. Enough is enough and we cannot allow this dictatorship under Tony and Skerrit to continue in this blessed land.
Assertive and ready to save Ma Dominique!!
@ Shameless: Which Dominicans are you referring to? Don’t you people realise that the majority of the populace are not following your actions? Law and order has to prevail in Dominica. Just because freedom of speech is guaranteed under the constitution does not mean that certain individuals can say what they want
It’s about time. They need to pick up the rest of the gang to. How many laws are these guys going to break before they are made to pay. It is unfair to the rest of the law abiding citizens that we have to follow the laws of this country and Lennox and his gang of lazy failures thing there is no law for them. The sad part is how Lennox and his king pings always twist the story and make it sound like he is arrested for talking the truth. And sad also that it have people stupid enough and illiterate enough to believe them.
My w Cents you’re so concerned about the laws Lennox and his Gang broke. Tell me, how many did Skerrit break??? I’m going to guess you will say none!! So who is stupid to believe Skerrit and those like you????
Stop speaking what other people saying. You need to prove what law did the PM break? Quote the number etc. I need facts not mouth talking. Not repeating what other people say. I am not happy that some folks wants to tell people what to say.
well explain to those of us that are loyal to dominica nad not to a political party why he was arrested for ?The floor is yours ……… i shall wait!
Birds scroll back up and go and read what was said….please because you don’t make any sense right now
The fact that u even ask that show you are just another one of the many stupid illiterate fools if UWP. So I won’t even waste my time entertaining a senseless conversation with you
Yawn
Tjebe fort my brother, tjebe fort. The SS unit come for you? Are you a dangerous, armed terrorist? What an unfortunate name, just like Hitler in the second world war. Skerrit will reap a whirlwind.
I have to see the very same SSU escorting Skerrit to the airport for pickup on the request of America. His time is up and he realizes his limp effort at transferring blame on the protesters for last week’s incident backfired…..BIG-League ala D.J Trump. Carbon will soon be out of office for official suppression and violating the fundamental rights of Dominicans. Remember Fred Newton, and Malcolm Reid? PJ gave illegal orders and they complied. PJ went to jail, Malcolm Reid went to jail and Fred Newton was hung at the Stocky prison.
Mr. Carbon let history be a lesson to you and say NO to Skerrit’s madness before its too late.
Always assertive and ready to fight for love of country!
I remember that bro. , vividly, and now that instigator of that overthrow is sitting on a soft cushion in that massive white house with the connivasnce of Roosevelt Skerrit? He has to go too . Miss Charles was right, Charles Savarin can not be trusted. You see mister walking awkwardly, it is because his feet to big for his shoes and he top heavy because his head too big.
A Unit formed in the very early 80’s after the disbandment of the Dominica Defence Force.
Thanks Ras but in s small country like ours we don’t need this. only 72,000 people and we want our own army. man that is dangerous because any leader will be tempted to use that as his personal life guard. One police force is good enough for us. What are these guys doing up there at Morne Bruce all day, waiting for trouble?
Abolish that unit and safe money.
sad