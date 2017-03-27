DPP drops charge against man accused of murdering Chris BlancDominica News Online - Monday, March 27th, 2017 at 11:41 AM
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Evelina Baptiste has filed a notice of discontinuance against Kimran Burke of Bath Estate who was charged with the murder of Chris Blanc from Fond Cole.
Burke was among four men, two St. Lucians and two Dominicans, who were arrested and charged with murder in connection with Blanc’s death in January 2017.
When the matter came up before a Roseau Magistrate on Friday March 24, 2017, one State attorney attached to the office of the DPP told the magistrate that they had filed a “notice of discontinuance” in the matter.
DNO can confirm that Burke who has been on remand since the incident maintained his innocence throughout and had applied to the High Court for bail.
However, after reviewing the file, the State decided to discontinue the matter against Burke. He was released forthwith.
The two St. Lucians, Fimbar Mohamed Greenidge of Ravin Poison and Garie Elwin Dariah of Anse La Raye along with Dominican, Ronel Desiree of Giraudel, remain on remand pending their murder trial.
Burke and Greenidge are represented by the law firm of Dyer & Dyer while Wayne Norde is representing Dariah and Joshua Francis is representing Desiree.
Blanc went missing on December 30, 2016 after spending some time with friends in St. Joseph.
On January 5, 2017, his lifeless and partly decomposed body was discovered in a small precipice in the heights of St. Joseph.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
25 Comments
I will refrain from accusing anyone of a capital offense, simply because they were arrested. That being said, a life was lost and thus far, the Director of Public Prosecution DPP continues to prove that they are totally and utterly worthless. I would love to see a tally of their conviction rate in capital offenses. Actually, I don’t need to see it because I already know what it is. If the keys to the Registry disappeared and to date, were never found, do we really expect murders to be solved on the island? Definitely not.
any*
It would seem a lot of you here would have this man serve a jail sentence without and evidence of him being guilty of a crime.
Jah Great,(1) down (3) to go.Innocent ppl held for a crime they never committed.Make sure ure lawyer ask for compensation,time wasted and discomfort at that prison pen.
Say that when its your family thats been brutally murdered. Ill hear your new song . I do not wish for any innocent person to be punished but no obeah or bribery can prevent God from getting Justice for this young man Chris Blanc. GOD WILL TAKE HIS VENGENCE ON WHOEVER WAS INVOLVED.
I have asked God to give me strength to hold myself. Keep my words respectable but my God the way things are done in this country, We are nothing. GOD IS EVERYTHING.
Great one some people just think because someone live a certain way they’re criminal. I’m happy dude got out.
That is true . So i hope if you are ever in the situation that you never feel how i feel.
This is Dominica.
Bro. I want Skerrit to leave office also but this case has absolutely nothing to do with that. Please don’t mix things that do not fit together because it dilutes your real message.
Catch , and release , Dominica’s legal system is becoming the laughing stock of the world ., you can just kill and get away with it , if he did not do it he is an assery to the crime , he know something so he become an accomplice , which makes him guilty like the rest .
You are so foolish… Not because he was arrested along with them he is an accomplice, he was caught in the mix of the boys innocently…
Well….Why do you think they let him go? He sell out the others and cut himself a deal. Police want the person who actually killed the fella, not the person who stood up and watched.
Sad as it is, these sorts of things happen all the time.
Our conscience can make us serve more time than prison can and feel more tormented than prison can ever make us feel, so who jah bless no man curse. All who did it know themselves and God knows who did it. We can hide from man’s judgement but we cant hide from God’s judgement. Chris was a blessed person and those who kill him will face there time in hell
That’s right, I also want the DPP to drop all charges against anyone charged with money laundering, drug possession or unlicensed firearms. Not only that but I want them to free anyone serving time in prison for any of the above crimes because thanks to PM Skerrit, Dominica is officially listed on the Money Laundering list.
where that statement coming in?
Good question. Only political fools make statement like this. Ignorance take control over their common sense. That’s y they paying so much. I was expecting to here her say drop the case with her leader who lied saying he didn’t say PM selling passports. But tan toe tan toe. He doe see nth yet. All I will tell the guy who got freed to redirect ur focus and energy to positivity. And assemble ur self far from ppl who can’t add to ur development as a young man.
I was wondering the same thing. where that statement coming in?
That person hit the nail on the head, he speaks the gospel truth
It would appear to me that U are deeply offended
That report from what ever source was not unique to Dominica Sir/Madame.. Ease up on the PM. Did you realize it is all of the OECS that is being accused? Stupes.
you must be jealous of Skerrit!!…He seem to be always on your mind. AAAAAAAAAAAA!
You wearing your ignorance and idiocity very proudly bro
Well, well, well it is sickening to see the amount of murder cases dropped. Lord have mercy on all those letting murderes walking the street of Dominica free.
The case wasn’t dropped… Get it right… Charges were dismissed against the innocent… Because he is innocent!!! Others are their waiting for their trial. But I don’t get you Dominicans at all… Smh
Well I’ve never, heard of another country that continuously blames the PM for everything. It is sad that our ignorance continues to consume the little common sense we have left in that country. Perhaps if you all begin to change your mindset things might happen. And back to the story posted here, Chris, i know that your family and friends seek solace in your memories. Such a beautiful soul with a bright future taken from us too soon! Sleep peacefully