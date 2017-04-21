Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan has revealed that controversial blogger, Kenneth Rijock will be facing legal action in Dominica in relation to some of the things he has published on his blogs.

Rijock, a compliance officer specializing in Enhanced Due Diligence, and a Financial Crime Consultant, has written numerous blogs about Dominica and the country’s Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program. He has also spoken on a local radio station.

In one of blogs, he claimed that Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, was being investigated by US authorities for his alleged role in the matter involving ex-Dominican diplomat, Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared.

His most recent blog alleged that Ambassador to Dominica of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mohamed Benjilany, visited Dominica recently, met repeatedly with Skerrit and allegedly acquired thousands of blank official Dominica passports.

Rijock’s blogs have caused great controversy in Dominica and Astaphan said that “enough is enough.”

Speaking on Kairi’s Heng Program on Friday morning, he said he has received instructions from cabinet and the Attorney General to take legal action against Rijock.

But that is not all because Astaphan said Thomson Fontaine, Matt Peltier and Q95 will also be facing legal action. He had threatened such action in February.

“Rest assured by today or Monday morning Matt Peltier will be receiving a letter, Thomson Fontaine will be receiving a letter …” he stated. “One will be emailed to the Chambers of Lawrence and Lawerence to Mr. Rijock, where he is and he will have to come down to give evidence. We are not going to Miami to meet him, he will have to come down to give evidence because he spoke on Dominican radio.”

Astaphan’s statement is a turn around from claims he made in February that a lawsuit against Rijock would be too expensive and a waste of time.

“We were told that suing him would be an extraordinary waste of time because what he writes is such utter garbage,” he stated back then. “The government would be wasting money. The best thing for us to would be to ignore him and to focus on what is being said in Dominica.”