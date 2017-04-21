Kenneth Rijock to face legal action in DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, April 21st, 2017 at 1:00 PM
Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan has revealed that controversial blogger, Kenneth Rijock will be facing legal action in Dominica in relation to some of the things he has published on his blogs.
Rijock, a compliance officer specializing in Enhanced Due Diligence, and a Financial Crime Consultant, has written numerous blogs about Dominica and the country’s Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program. He has also spoken on a local radio station.
In one of blogs, he claimed that Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, was being investigated by US authorities for his alleged role in the matter involving ex-Dominican diplomat, Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared.
His most recent blog alleged that Ambassador to Dominica of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mohamed Benjilany, visited Dominica recently, met repeatedly with Skerrit and allegedly acquired thousands of blank official Dominica passports.
Rijock’s blogs have caused great controversy in Dominica and Astaphan said that “enough is enough.”
Speaking on Kairi’s Heng Program on Friday morning, he said he has received instructions from cabinet and the Attorney General to take legal action against Rijock.
But that is not all because Astaphan said Thomson Fontaine, Matt Peltier and Q95 will also be facing legal action. He had threatened such action in February.
“Rest assured by today or Monday morning Matt Peltier will be receiving a letter, Thomson Fontaine will be receiving a letter …” he stated. “One will be emailed to the Chambers of Lawrence and Lawerence to Mr. Rijock, where he is and he will have to come down to give evidence. We are not going to Miami to meet him, he will have to come down to give evidence because he spoke on Dominican radio.”
Astaphan’s statement is a turn around from claims he made in February that a lawsuit against Rijock would be too expensive and a waste of time.
“We were told that suing him would be an extraordinary waste of time because what he writes is such utter garbage,” he stated back then. “The government would be wasting money. The best thing for us to would be to ignore him and to focus on what is being said in Dominica.”
21 Comments
Well done Tony Astaphan, make sure you get them all including that Kenneth Rijock rat bag kick them asses and let them pay the hard way, this guys been taking the piss far too long now.
Is Tony the AG? What happened to the person who is being paid to do this kind of thing?
……and why did God have to do this the the labourites?
Why didn’t he finish create them?
Why did he stop at the neck? Why didn’t he continue all the way up?
I am sitting here thinking the same thing. Why is the AG and cabinet giving Tony Astaphans authority to pursue this guy. If it is on behalf of the government then it should be the Attorney General and government lawyers in the AG office. If skerrit is pursuing privately then he use who he wants and pay Tony out of his pockets. Tony thinks being the loudest in an argument or in the school playground makes him right. He sees dollars so he is trying to exploit.
Tony you talking foolishness and u better stop fooling Dominicans. You and Skerrit always sueing poor Dominicans and is either all you running to settle outside of court or you use the legal system to push the case so it never gets going, and is Rijock, a well qualified lawyer in the US, who has a lot of secrets to reveal u will sue
“Pre-emptive : to forestall something, especially to prevent attack by disabling the enemy (Google.com). Senior Counsel promised “preemptive strikes against Linton and Fontaine” DNO, October 15 2015) for alleged disparaging things about the Dear Leader. Now more than 16 months later and with Rijock in the fray, Senior Counsel rises to the occasion. Bravo!
I never realize that this man is the one . The owner of the workers a white man we!
Waiting for the outcome
Why isn’t the attorney general the one taking Mr Rijock to court.After all isn’t that the job of the attorney general?In other words the attorney general is a waste of time.He can employ Tony Ass-ta-phan as a resource but it’s his job to defend the state. I find it perplexing that on this allegation the crazy bees have come out of the hive(Tony, Blackmore,the Permanent Secretary etc) all scrambling to put their spin on the allegation.My conclusion is this is a big one coming down the pipeline. I’m not a lawyer but how can a radio personality who reads a printed article and interviews the author of the said article be taken to court.Had Skerritt made it a practice of dialoguing with the Dominican people on a regular basis,this level of mistrust and malfeasance wouldn’t arise.Tony you have given Skerritt bad advice or have failed to advise him properly in matters of state and his conduct as leader.Shame on you Tony
Please enlighten me here!
So if he fails to appear in Court what is the course of action? Dominica is going to ask for him to be extradited? I don’t think so.
Your take in February was spot on. If you want to sue him shouldn’t this be done in an American jurisdiction?
Are you just reacting to your own article that he has recently been sued by a company in an American Court? Why don’t you file a similar lawsuit?
This is on the same wavelength of all the people who have been talking about Skerrit facing charges in America! Which court in the US can force Skerrit to appear before it?
I am not legally qualified and as per my opening quote I am open for enlightenment.
Once he is served he has to appear, if he fails to appear judgement will be against him. He does not have to be extradited.
And another thing..Kenneth Rijock…all you always want to jump into another country’s affairs. Look last evening all you mentioned to take action in Venezuela regarding their issues. Then all you send troops to North Korea to supposedly teach “Kim Junk OONG” a lesson. Boy…stop interfering into other countries politics and fix up all you alone. The world DOES NOT belong to the U.S
Garcon who is mister nuh? How come is Dominica mister mount up on? So much nonsense going in the US where he’s from? Aye Aye !!> Tell mister go and investigate his President…Trump…who has done so much S***T since he come there. His country in so much turmoil, he needs to focus on that and leave Dominica alone.
Bro whoever you are, go to hell!!.
So much crime…daily…look at Chicago…His president not performing…all talk…..so much bobol….and is Dominica mister focusing on? Bro…whoever you are go and help with the investigations of the US and Russia dealings..that alone should keep you busy and mind your own business within the country you are from. Leave us alone to deal with ours. … Geez man !!.
Such silly rantings
Why is this issue alone they want to make a mountain with what about the other blogs he spoke about.
That’s a HUGE joke, Tony. You think an American will leave the grand, old USA and come to Dominica to subject himself to the Dominica Courts, especially given the suspicion that you have influence on the Courts? You dreaming. And the threat of legal action was initiated by you not the Cabinet or the AG
And pigs do fly, if you put wings on them. Sure he’s going to come down
Astaphan. How long is the rope.
I was wondering when the minister without portfolio will be heading to court?
Good luck with that. Do you really want to go to court and have the allegations against you and Skerrit proven?
Distraction, ,distraction, More poisoned food for labourites to chew on ,Alas
I agree, enough is enough! What that so interesting about Dominica Rijock find he want to stick his head in our affairs? Sue that for every last cent he have! Sakway gasss!