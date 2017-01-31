Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has given the go-ahead to initiate legal proceedings for alleged defamatory statements made against him.

First in line is Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, however, Gabriel Christian and Thomson Fontaine are not being eliminated from “the scope of any legal proceedings on the behalf of the Prime Minister” according to Astaphan.

He said this is because allegations are being made about Skerrit being involved in the selling of passports, the stealing of money and he is being investigated by the State Department.

“The time has come where the Prime Minister has had enough,” Astaphan stated on Kairi’s Heng Program on Tuesday. “The Prime Minister has today instructed that I must put together a legal team and if necessary bring lawyers from overseas to review all the transcripts and statements said, including the audio you have given me which is clearly defamatory and without further ado from him, take legal action … of course on the contents we must consult him but the green light has been given to take any form of civil or criminal-like proceedings or complaints that we may wish to advise him on and think it is in the best interest for him to protect his reputation and that of the country.”

He said if the legal team decides on criminal complaints, a report will be made to the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, “to the commissioner directly who shall decide who to investigate it.”

He said following that, the police have an independent right, a right independent of the Director of Police Prosecution to take criminal proceedings.

“And if a private civil complaint is filed or if the police file a complaint because they believe that offense has been established, or is capable of proof, one, the Prime Minister, if he files the complaint in his own name, will retain a Queens Counsel or Senior Counsel from CARICOM with considerable experience in criminal law,” Astaphan explained. “If the police decide on their own volition, to file that complaint, should the complaint be made, a request will be made to the police whether they will require assistance to prosecute the matter through the courts.”

He stated that the alternative is civil proceedings in the matter.

“There are several matters which will require our attention, we are in the process now of seeking the transcripts and whatever have you, and the audio,” Astaphan stated. “We already have one of Linton accusing the Prime Minister of stealing money. These are matters we will be consulting with lawyers, the lawyer who will be part of the team and legal and civil proceedings will be instituted instead of criminal proceeding.”

He noted that enough is enough and “this hysteria, this smear campaign, led by Lennox Linton, Gabriel Christian, and Thomson Fontaine has to end.”

“Now Linton wrote the Prime Minister a letter in which he repeats of all these salacious allegations, the Prime Minster figured this was the straw that broke the camel’s back and has given the clear instruction for us to proceed,” he explained.

The Senior Counsel said that Linton, Christian, and Fontaine have “been pushing this lie about the sales of passports, about the Prime Minister stealing money and of the Prime Minister is under investigation by the State Department.”

“These are all complete and absolute fabrications,” Astaphan stated.

He remarked the government has tried to bring out the facts but it made no difference “to the Leader of the Opposition, to Gabriel Christian, to Thomson Fontaine.

“As you know as well, and there is factual benchmark here when the Huffington Post asked Linton to produce the evidence, Linton was unable to produce any evidence for the sales of passports and nothing is being said of the Prime Minister’s denial, nothing is being said about the inability of Lennox Linton unable to produce evidence whatsoever, other than just hysterical hype and enough is enough.”

Astaphan said by the end of this week, or beginning of next week, a criminal complaint will be made to the police or civil proceeding will be made against Linton to start.

“When we say to start with we are not eliminating Gabriel Christian or Thomson Fontaine from the scope of any legal proceedings on the behalf of the Prime Minister,” he remarked. “This smear campaign is unpatriotic, it is dangerous and it has to stop.”