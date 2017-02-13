UPDATE: Dr. Thomson Fontaine released without charge; to review legal optionsDominica News Online - Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 1:57 PM
The Police in Dominica, after almost five hours of questioning, have released opposition United Workers Party (UWP) senator Dr. Thomson Fontaine.
He was first taken into custody by the police on Sunday February 12, 2017, around 2:00 pm and brought to Police Headquarters for questioning. He was released around 6:00 pm on that day with instructions to return at 9:00 am on February 13, 2017 for further questioning.
Moments after his release on Monday, Fontaine told jubilant and cheering supporters who had gathered and camped outside Police Headquarters, that the police are alleging he incited people to overthrow the Skerrit administration and he has denied the accusations.
Those assembled under the burning sun erupted in chats of “Skerrit must go, Skerrit must go…Skerrit must go” as he was released.
As he walked through the police erected barricade with his lawyer Gildon Richards, Dr. Fontaine raised both hands in the air as a sign of victory and told the people that he was released with “no charge.”
“After some four to five hours of questioning, I was let go without any charge. There is nothing that this government has on me…these were all trumped up charges,” he said.
He explained what took place.
“They first accused me of attempting to overthrown Roosevelt Skerrit; they accused me of paying people to burn places during the protest on February 7, 2017, without a shred of evidence. All those accusations were made against me…all false and they’ve decided that they have nothing to go on and so they released me without any charge,” Dr. Fontaine stated.
He said that he adopted the same approach as he did the day before and answered no questions.
“They continued to ask me questions and I gave them no answers…I adopted the same stance of February 12, 2017 and refused to answer any of the questions posed to me…I told them I was not guilty of any charge and was not going to answer to any questions,” he remarked.
Fontaine also said he will be reviewing his legal options since the accusations are severe.
“It cannot be that the government can tarnish your good name in the international community. It cannot be the government can accuse me of something I know absolutely nothing about,” he remarked.
Dr fontaine you must take the government to court for harassment if not you will look weak in the eyes of all descent Dominican at home and overseas
Dr. Thomson Fontaine you studied hard to obtain that title, keep your head up, even if you were imprisoned it would not be a shame because you know and we the people know you are innocent, but it will be a disgrace when fake Dr.s go to jail all the distraction is to buy time.
@gracefulandwiseliving forElohim…you see how bias you all red dragons are. During the dual passport case, you red twisters were saying how could the opposite take Skerrit to court and want him to reveal his passsport to incriminate himself; why the opposition wants Skerrit to prove their case for them. The same questions could be asked in this situation. Skerrit was so sure that an overthrown was planned, he made mentioned of it during his speech to the nation; Per Skerrit, his intelligence informed him…so why now the intellligence cannot present its evidence to the police; why is Dr. Thompson who has to present evidence on himself? The police arrested a man and want to the man to incriminate himself. In police work arrests are made on probable cause or based on evidence not based on suspicion, speculation,
hearsay and inadequate data. Dr. Thompson was in his right to remain silent; it is the police that has to
prove their allegstions, not him.
Judges Rules… Rules No 1..is generally initiated on information received or on suspicion and covers the gathering of information where a person might be taken into custody although no charge has been laid.
The Police is guided by rules.
“… the police are alleging he incited people to overthrow the Skerrit administration and he has denied the accusations.
Those assembled under the burning sun erupted in chats of “Skerrit must go, Skerrit must go…Skerrit must go” as he was released.”
Wait – what?
I SMELL A DIRTY RAT.TWO DAYS OF QUESTIONS YOUR AVOKAR THEREAND YOU STILL NOT ANSWERING.
THE CHARGES COMING SOON D BEST OF D BEST THATS questioning you. No need to jump and wave. The authorities have information and it is early days. Why do you think that the USA resident intelligence corps issued a major security directive to ROSS UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ? They dont just issue such. This is no joke.
Thomson I think it would be appropriate to name who questioned you..In matters like this it is generally not a good idea to allow or participate in anonymity..
I also support your decision to aggressively proceed with legal action..Since Tony Astaphan has taken unto himself such high visibility in all these cases I await to see what he has to say about these recent developments..
“There is nothing that this government has on me…these were all trumped up charges,” he said” News Article
Fontaine I believe that this statement is a bit over spoken, in that you claimed to have not answered any questions on both questioning period. No one will say yes “I did it”, and cause themselves to be found guilty.
You seem to have said that you took the “5th Amendment” to avoid incriminating yourself, so then the police could not charge you, with anything. But does that mean that they have nothing on you? They just do not have witnesses. So then, be sure that the next time you will be charged for both this time and the next time you are caught. God is watching! .
Who is king Dass fooling ? Not me not you no one .
This address Skerrit made re the overthrowing of his government with a hifi truck was the most shameful,and mischievous piece ever made by a PM anywhere in the Caribbean..Thing is he can’t muzzle the people who want answers. LOVE YOU DR FONTAINE.. Stand firm Dr Fontaine…Good has defeated evil!
It is time for the leadership to admit their wrong doings. Dr. Fountaine should immediately file a lawsuits against thos who falsely detain him, harassment t and pre emotive strike. They want to prevent him from being a parliamentary representative.
Stupid
How a question an accusation . Stupes. Too much hot air.
I was driving and caught a little piece of a terrible address the PM was giving to his goons. He stated that firearms were used against the Police last Tuesday. My question is whether anyone has been charged for this offence. Where are he guns Skerrit spoke about? Why wasn’t anyone charged and brought before the Courts? Or is this just another lie by the Son of Drakon?
I do not know who is guilty of what, I do not care which party is in power as i believe it makes little difference until the people’s mentality changes. What i do know for sure when people keep using the word democracy is this, in most western nations, some of the language and rhetoric that has been going on in the last two months is “Incitement to Violence” Make no doubt about it. It needs to stop, on both sides. I can tell you i am sat here in the UK ad Dominican man with family in Dominica and I am scared. Not so much for them as they are far removed from all tis. But I am scared for Dominica. The opposition needs to make it’s case on more issues than just one, it needs to demand an inquiry, it also needs to respect the outcome of it and respect who ever conducts it, so does the people as we are too cynical and distrusting. But most importantly it needs to fight with hearts and minds. Not blunt instruments.
Don’t you worry Thomson Fontaine every dog has it day, who laught last laugh best take note of that.
SUE THE GOVERNMENT BOOM!
D/can just keep calm. Peaceful protest. How long, not long. Stay cool. God bless Dominica.
I’m I missing something here? First an article was published: “Breaking News: Police Released Dr. Thompson Fontaine”, now “Dr. Thomson Fontaine released without charge; to review legal options.” My question: Was Dr. Fontaine arrested or was he brought in for questioning? Fontaine is now alleging that he was accused of attempting to overthrow the Government of Dominica and that he is exploring his legal options. Does the police, in the execution of their law enforcement duties, have the right to question Fontaine, or anyone for that matter, to either obtain evidence or determine their involvement in the destruction of businesses in Roseau? When questioned by the police he decided to remain silent most likely on advise from his lawyer. Did he remain silent for fear of incriminating himself or others, or did he remain silent in a stance of defiance of the system? Just trying to get a clear picture of the events and circumstances before making any assumptions or jumping to…
Fingaz too ahfwayah
Accusing someone of attempting to overthrow the Government is a serious charge. So why didn’t they detain him if they had evidence? Obviously, these allegations are false and it is a continuing effort to tarnish the reputation of the UWP members. Thompson should examine his options and SUE the Government for libel.
It is just a matter of time before the geuine and sincere police officers will demonstate that they are not the puppet and political arm of the labor party .Skerrit and Blackmore is causing our police to look bad and lose respect inthe eyes of their counter parts regionally and internationally .He alone and his passport selling cliques who are getting rich.
More voets for Workers!!!!
Not me AGAIN with Skerrit.
I have never heard of such garbage.A stalled hifi truch being used to overthrow an evil government..I hope the good Dr has grounds to sue!You dont koke with evil men Dr Fontaine!
UWP and SUPPORTERS, Stop this hostility for a while and let’s have a civilized conversation. You ask for Skerrit to go(which will never, ever happen) and let someone else run the country. Who is that person you all really have in mind? Not Lennox Linton for sure(because he will never, ever be PM of sweet Dominica)! Be civilized when answering, ok?! shoot…..
Yes, yes, yes, freedom come!!
I can only hope that you can now sue the LIARS..That overthrow thing was a made up LIE from the pit hell.It’s an attempt to shut up the opposition, but this SHALL not work.
Isn’t there anything positive happening in Dominica politics?
My Police brothers and sisters you should not fall prey to any type of action that will forever tarnish the once proud image of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force do not abandon your mandate to ”prevent crime” and follow the likes of political despots whom our present political leadership seem to want to emulate. To accuse an opposition of plotting to taking over a Government other than the ballot is a serious allegation; but to behave like the Government of Venezuela by locking up persons of descent is counter productive and will not improve your image and confidence among the populace.
I am so frustrated with this nonsense, only in Dominica.
I can’t understand how Dominicans reach to this stage in their lives
Well we can all see that Roosevelt Skerrit is a desperate man, a man who knows by now that his days in Government are NUMBERD. I said in an earlier article that Dominica will soon be come a’ STATE OF BLOOD” The fact that opposition leaders are being harassed by the police, because they are shedding light on the corruptions that are taking place is a massive problem to Roosevelt Skerrit and his regime, There fore they have two options open to them which they used to silence the opposition LAW SUIT, AND POLICE HARRASEMENT. Don’t worry folks we must stand up for what we believe is right and we will do so until the final whistle is blown on Roosevelt Skerrit and his oppressive Regime. Hold on tight help is on its way deliverance is near. If the Commissioner of Police is stupid enough to be swayed by Skerrit, he too will have to go with Skerrit. That is so true it is a fact.
yeah man I would run up all them protest organizater an take them in for questioning because without this so call meeting you wouldn’t have all the vanderlizen that took place on Tuesday ty to
They should have brought that protest they had outside the station to in front the Financial Center. they would have never expected it, but keep it peaceful no violence.
It has begun. Now, what are the rules of contesting a general election if you have a police record or are in litigation for certain offenses? would that disqualify you from going up for elections? I believe that thompson should sue the state for wrongful arrest without any charges as well as emotional damage and degredation of his character.
Whereas there was no crime committed, there cannot be any charge! Carbon acted on Skerrit’s lie when he said members of the UWP, and DFP who love him so much went to the police, and reported some sort plot between the UWP, and the DFP to overthrow him.
I suspect the insurgence who plotted to overthrow Skerrit are little green men: extraterrestrials from out of space, who planed to drive down from space, and stall their truck smack in front of Skerrit and capture him, and take him back to space with them!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
You see, what they did to Fontaine is called harassment, and false arrest. Unless Skerrit and Carbon can legally prove they suspected fountain involved into something illegal with evidence to prove that the arrest was justified, Fountain should file a law suit against the State, and police for false arrest!
There are situations even for murder when police can detain some for 48 hours, and let them go, but there must be…
In case you did not know….. breaches of the peace, vandalism, malicious damage and the list goes on are all criminal acts or putting it bluntly, crimes. When a crime is committed the police has the authority to take into custody anyone whom they suspect to be a party to the commission of the crime for questioning. If there is not enough evidence to formally charge that individual they would release and continue their investigations. A mere release does not mean there was no offence committed by the individual; not enough evidence to prefer charges thus far into the investigation.
This is not in communism or Nazi Germany where as soon as something happen the dictators would say round up the usual suspects you see!
I understand what you are trying to say, but in Thomson, Lennox, and Luga situation that is political victimization, and false imprisonment!
There are consequences for police doing false arrest, and false imprisonment, holding people against their will!
@ Francisco, you are in the US shooting out your big ugly face like a jackass no wonder your life is trouble by Tragedies like a gutter rat, spreading your vermin every day on DNO you are sad old man and a big time lier going on like a hyenas this is you ha ha Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! bloody ediot.
Political intimidation …the oldest technique in democracy to hang on to power…
The chips will fall where they will and sure they shall!!
you mean in dictatorship?
steupes
Do so doesn’t like so. All you alone to accuse
Even those who are entrusted with law and order in the country, they are now being affected with the bad politics on both sides of our politics
Too much politics, bitterness, hatred and power on both sides are destroying the people and country. How long will this continue? If all concerned, do not stop for a few minutes, think of the good of the country, this land will be consumed by hatred. Think Dominicans, think before we talk and act! Our words and actions have consequences that might outlive us.
What a pitiful situation! All is generally well that ends well and I note Dr Skeritt took my advice from last evening. Well done sir but this unfortunate incident has the world watching. It would seem that you need to get to Mr Blackmore ears and invite restraint. Firstly there was Dr Christian, then Dr Fontaine, who is next Dr Skerritt? or do you only deal with the Doctors, trying to show who is boss!! Mr Edward Seagar of recent Jamaica’s (Prime Minister) fame use to claim that there is only one ‘Dan’ (Don that is Jamaican expression for bad boy who demands respect through what ever means necessary). Are you Dr Skerrit saying the same thing that there is only one Don in Dominica and no one should test you or else you will call out the police force on them!! In 1979 Patrick John tried the same thing and we all know what happened, are we therefore hearing the death knells of your administration?
Sir any legal battle that is initiated now is only going to hurt the State that is already hurt. Do the honorable thing and rise above that. You know this is a direct attack on the opposition who is fighting for transparency. However, if you can prove that a single individual or groups of individuals have caused you to be publicly humiliated, then of course, institute legal actions against them for defamation of character.
Ok enough of this political back and forth. Let’s focus on something else…anyone have a Dear Bella issue?
The story of Jacob and Esau is very applicable to us in Dominica. As you know, the blessing was Esau’ but because of greed, selfishness, and shortsightedness, he sold it to Jacob. Because of that Esau lived a very bitter life
Come Tomorrow Tuesday JACOB will be opening his BRAND NEW INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT in St. Vincent. Since Jacob tricked ESAU again with the airport, I bet my life that ESAU will no where close to be seen.
Jacob is now celebrating while Esau continues to pass his rage , anger, and bitterness on us and arresting all good men as if is they that told him to sell passport.
My GOD Dominica is really pappy show
So what was the reason for the arrest?
I hope that the people that were saying that Skerrit ordered his arrest/questioning are gonna now say he ordered his release also.
Skerrit is just trying to install fear in citizens, BUT we will not relent, we will not give up the fight #skerritmustgo
“BREAKING NEWS: Dr. Thomson Fontaine released without charge” DNO that’s your breaking news?
Well here is my BREAKING NEWS: Good men of very good reputation are being harassed by Dominica police while Evil men,, Corrupt men,, and real criminals are being escorted by Dominica Police.
But that too will soon change as the FBI will arrest the real criminals and all will see
What are they going to charge him with? he got inside info about the tankers etc but it is true. Do you know the amount of calls that came into DA yesterday? Behave all you selves ,this is bigger than we ever thought. You people forget where this man worked? still have his collegues and friends, watch it now.
“And this is the writing that was inscribed: Mene, Mene, Tekel, and Parsin. 26 This is the interpretation of the matter: Mene, God has numbered[g] the days of your kingdom and brought it to an end”
; Daniel :5:26
This episode reminds me of what I read in the book of Daniel 5. Pastor Griffin Daniel, Wilson, and the Evangelical Church should keep an immediate prayer meeting for Skerrit and see if they can interpret this inscription for him, and caution him of things to come because I know the FBI taking note of this writing on the wall
Amen to that Hooorayyyy !!!!!!!!!Do not feel intimidated by the scare tactics to divert all attention on the evil deeds of this administrations. Do not give up the fight for a good cause, we need our country back so it will not be further ruined by the DLP and other criminal around the World. DLP’s leaders objective is to get rich and maintain their luxurious lifestyle while poor people become dependent on the government. Its time to end the poverty, dependency In the country. An end to Criminal activities in government. We need more transparency and accountability. The time is now. Time for a change.
Hi lord that was just to humiliate the man some bull
Free Nelson Mandela … Free Dr. Thomson Fontaine
So the overthrow story whi h was contrived by those evil ones was a blatant lie?
Cid I feel sorry for u all pm have all u making u all like papishow