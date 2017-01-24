A female police officer, who was arrested at the court in Roseau in full uniform on Tuesday (January, 24) morning, is now facing four counts of forgery.

Marcia Renault Gustave was arrested on a warrant in the First Instance while on duty as a “Court Crier” at the Magistrate’s Court in Roseau.

Hours after she was arrested, she appeared before magistrate Asquith Riviere where the charges were read to her.

She was not required to enter a plea since the matter is an indictable offense to be heard before a Judge and jury.

Allegations are that she maliciously and for the purpose of deceit, forged certain documents, namely, three Certificates of Competence dated June 23rd 2016. She also is charged with forging an “Appointment book” at the traffic department on June 23rd 2016.

Gustave is represented by attorney, Wayne Norde.

Bail was set at $50,000 and the matter has been adjourned to May 2, 2017.

Conditions for bail include surrendering all travel documents and reporting to the police every Wednesday between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm. She is also prohibited from leaving Dominica without informing the police.