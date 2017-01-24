UPDATE: Female officer arrested at court; charged with forgeryDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 at 10:23 AM
A female police officer, who was arrested at the court in Roseau in full uniform on Tuesday (January, 24) morning, is now facing four counts of forgery.
Marcia Renault Gustave was arrested on a warrant in the First Instance while on duty as a “Court Crier” at the Magistrate’s Court in Roseau.
Hours after she was arrested, she appeared before magistrate Asquith Riviere where the charges were read to her.
She was not required to enter a plea since the matter is an indictable offense to be heard before a Judge and jury.
Allegations are that she maliciously and for the purpose of deceit, forged certain documents, namely, three Certificates of Competence dated June 23rd 2016. She also is charged with forging an “Appointment book” at the traffic department on June 23rd 2016.
Gustave is represented by attorney, Wayne Norde.
Bail was set at $50,000 and the matter has been adjourned to May 2, 2017.
Conditions for bail include surrendering all travel documents and reporting to the police every Wednesday between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm. She is also prohibited from leaving Dominica without informing the police.
so the male officers causing so many crimes and are not judged so quickly when its the female officer all u on Que! stupes tan
You guess rite what goes around comes around!! Just matter of time… It was already in the pipe line too arrest Wpc. She send in her letter to end her service and the chief wanted her to stay as a Police to embrass her.
When your neighbour house is on fire take water and wet your own
le Bab camawadi difah, pew glow epis wousay sav!!
Heheheh. My oh my… chastise yourselves before you go after less important things.
that too shall pass
Let us not cast judgement! It can not be an easy situation for you and your family. Everyone makes mistakes. He who has done no sin let him cast the first stone.
God speed my dear.
Poor people children alone that get arrested!! Clean up DA from the TOP down.
More than 40 years ago when persons joined the Police Force the perception was that you the individual had signed to arrest your mother and some of your friends distanced themselves from you. On my enlistment into the Police Force and having broken the news to my Dad his first remarks were ”Young man police is a religion” No one is above the Law; however if the report of the treatment meted out to this female Police Office is factual it certainly is a dark day in the history; of the CDPF; where it’s morale; discipline and integrity was challenged. It cannot be right regardless of the circumstances to treat one of your own in that despicable and degrading manner; if that nowadays barbaric behavior towards your comrades has become the norm then fly your kite brothers and sisters rejoice but history will not judge you kindly.
I totally support u on that one bro
Thank you Old Daddy, thank you! The Chief and investigating officer should be ashamed of themselves. But, time will surely tell because what goes around comes around. This is SHAMEFUL!!
Always assertive!
We always quick to believe every piece of news that DNO print. This is not factual and DNO needs to apologize to the CDPF for that nonsense. The officer was not arrested at Court and not in her full uniform. She was replaced at her post and transported to Police Head Quarters. You guys need to stop feeding on misrepresentation of info. Did DNO ask her how she was treated, was DNO present, but we jumping to make remarks at he Police Force.
from time they pick you up you arrested…. simple
Why would she have done something as that? Who was she trying to shield?
This occurred since June 2016. Did someone squeal on her?
Or the case must have come up for hearing and they found documents were missing. An investigation was conducted and it was determined she was the culprit.
Why wait when she was at work, in uniform to arrest her? Could this not have been done when she was at her home or was it easier to arrest her at work? She must have felt embarrassed.
Why not? She can commit these crimes whilst employed by the government, she can get arrested in her uniform.
Anyway I feel sorry for her. Put yourself in her situation.
Do you know the saying: “There but for the grace of God go I?”
Agreed… I doubt an employee of any other establishment would have been given time to change or time to be at home to be arrested. As long as it was not a personal vendetta against her I don’t see any injustice… otherwise all other persons who were arrested at their workplaces would have been illtreated then.
If she did wrong she has to be held accountable for her action.
So true not because she’s an officer. To many times officers go free. Well 2017 is a year of exposure for everything and anyone. See where it start… hmmmm take hid…
I know the young officer very well she is ” Blue ” not red that is why she got that kind of treatment . Shame on these police officers who arrested her in full uniform at the court while on duty . They could have arrested her before or after her duties , they know her home address , they have her contact numbers she must report to work at Headquarters couldn’t they arrested her at Headquarters upon her arrival at work .Oh my God
Why bring politics into it? A crime is a crime whether committed by green, blue, red or yellow…just saying..
Crime is crime true
Then again not all police women are the same trust me there are some nice ones.. like a thick one i met at the charge office last week jah she nice .. but whoever marcia is please ask God to forgive u
Well well well she was arrested and charged so quick……. what a thing
what about the police involved in the murder case of JOSHUA….is one set the they watching. JUSTICE FOR ONE, JUSTICE FOR ALL.
I am in no way condoning wrong doing by the police but the question is why was it done that way . Was it done to send a message to the other rank and file of the police force that wrong doing won’t be tolerated in the police force or was it done out of spite.why couldn’t she be called in at HQ and informed of her charge and arrested there.
why is the police treating the police like the worst criminals out there.I AM JUST SAYING.
Hold on when they arrest citizen, do their have a choice???? NO!!!! So why should she have a choice. She suppose to upheld the law, but yet she’s committing crime. Arrest her uniform or not, in private or not. No smpathy. Some people in certain profession commit crimes thinking because of their position they know how to get out of the situation, well not in her case. I’m sure there are many committing crimes. Just a matter of time before their are weeded out
she might not be the only one who will guard the guards
But tell , what happen about the top brass that leaked or gave the statement information to the person singing deep into the minor?
DNO I confused now…one time all you saying you cant publish names cause the person has not been convicted or found guilty.
Allegations are that she maliciously and for the purpose of deceit, forge certain documents namely three Certificates of Competence dated June 23rd 2016.
If it is alleged why is the police name printed?
ADMIN: We’ve said it a million times that people’s name cannot be published in sex crimes allegations only. Names can be published in other crimes when the person has been charged.
Tetre zor wed wi. Jeez!
What about the police that leak the document????????? What the hell one set man!! Arrest all.. Thats one of the worst police force ever!
Our situation is so bad that we cannot turn to the Church because they too are part of the problem. No matter evangelist has to walk with a big hat on their head because they so ashamed and therefore don’t want people to see them, while pastors, priests, Bishop have to drive their dark tinted Windows up! The bad thing is, even if those corrupt preachers would try to get out they are afraid because they don’t want Scareit to call them out by name and talk about those that drank his whisky with him , those that lied about villas, those that bribed voters carrying gifts like fedex would and those that did this thing and that thing. It,s a mess that we are in and we don’t know who to turn to for help before the next election
Who do we turn to? Like David of old,our refuge failed us and no one cares for us. We trusted Skerrit to protect our laws but he told us our laws and construction can’t stop him, and he was damn right! We pay law officers to guard our laws but since Skerrit made his declaration more of our law officers are bright before the court and charged than anytime in our history. We can’t turn to the President because he too is a big disappointment. We can’t turn to the Church because pastors, priests, biisho and evangelist are as corrupt as it gets. So bad are they that now they can’t even mention Provers 14:34 behind the pulpit because it would point them out and expose the cabal they are part of. I call on the government to dismiss the parliament, the Police department, the media, the Church and let everyone do as he sees fit in his sight, just as we see it in Judges 17:6 and Judges 21:25. What we have now is no better than if we had none. In fact it would be better for us to save money
the country tight boy!!!
So it was ok to publish her name, that’s a bias news network, your rules of publishing names are unbecoming. My point is this young lady poses no threat to society and individuals but the rapist that need to be named so parents can protect their children, the system protect them in the name of victims as an excuse. All paedophiles in other countries are tagged and has restricted distance away from children
With all our politicking the truth is, Dominica is quickly falling apart after this article confirms. This is a country where the people have NO CONFIDENCE in it’s government; No CONFIDENCE in the head of state-the President; no confidence in its Prime Minister, no confidence in its police commissioner, no confidence in its law officers, no confidence in its customs, no confidence in its magistrates and judges and A BIG no confidence in its pastors and priests, and no confidence in the media to bring out the truth. When there is a lack of confidence in all of the above you know the country is in a serious mess
Alas, alas, alas! I don’t know the officer but this arrest was conducted in very very very very poor taste. The CID made it look like she is already tried, convicted and sentenced. I have no issues with arresting the officer based on the evidence thus far but arresting her in full uniform at the court is despicable and unprofessional. Is this the way the police treat their own?
Reminds me of when the chief single handedly convicted those accused in the death of Mr. Etienne at the Ports Mouth Station. Politicians who are accused of child molestation are asked to surrender and then arrested at their convenience and immediately bailed but police officers are treated like hardened criminals. What happens to the word “discretion” in policing? The investigator must be careful because he does not know what tomorrow holds. I pray that the tables never turn on him. Mr. Carbon, please use your discretion in these matters
…
For one (1) set alone???
I hope one day soon some criminals with jacket and tie will be arrested too.
hence they said indictable! so…..
No there are no speific ways in which people shoild be arrested.She did wrong arrest her
How about when the business man and politicians we accused of more serious crimes ? They were allowed all kinds of grace periods to reports to HQ . Double standards.
It have more to arrest in plain clothes
Well times are hard for everyone and everyone is stressed out. – so because she is a law enforcement officer does not mean she is not under stress in this Dominica. So don’t jailed her and throw away the keys just yet.
So why is JUSTICE only for one set of people in D/ca
The Emmanuel’s can’t get justice even after 6 long years, why are the KITCHEN UTENCELS still being used from the kitchen cabinet
This looks like a preparation for something.
bad news for you!!
We must also keep in mind that she is innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law
Just saying, in my book the police did all their works properly law is law orther wise you two face people are the same ones that would be giving the law enforcement officials maypee.
“Female Police Officer”??? What’s wrong with “Policewoman” ?
….. What’s the difference? You clearly don’t know anything about making up the word count.
LOL. Quite funny. This one made my day.
whats wrong with female police officer?
“Allegations are that she may have been involved in some form of deception.” well if they arresting people for being involved in deception then the wholleee kitchen cabinet should be behind bars.
@ boo boo ,don’t mention that to Linton and Fontaine order wise them boys will be running like hyenas.
Uhmmm what is going on?
Boy my Dominica got too much roro lately God look over my country.
I hate to hear when people say that!
What has Dominica come to? Dominica have roro! DOminica this and Dominica that!
C’mon is Dominica the only place that have RORO?! FOH
Let’s break it down DNO so readers can understand.
Job Description for Court Clerks : Perform clerical duties in court of law; prepare docket of cases to be called; secure information for judges; and contact witnesses, attorneys, and litigants to obtain information for court.
Now we understand who got arrested and what she was allegedly arrested for, our unanswered question is, who she used her skills to try to help? Waiting anxiously to hear so I could know if the table is finally turning towards justice for all
they said COURT CRIER and not COURT CLERK. so what are you talking about? And Court Clerk in Dominica are not police officers. READ READ READ. You know the duties so well yet…….
@ Truth be told, thanks for ur observation though I wish u had given the definition of court crier, so the bare foot man could understand, which was really my objective .
What is CRIER?
An officer of a court, who makes proclamations. His principal duties are to announce the opening of the court and its adjournment and the fact that certain special matters are about to be transacted, to announce the admission of persons to the ….
In this computer age I simply typed “court crier ” and other related words such as court clerk came. Then I copied and pasted not realizing I copied and pasted the wrong one. Yes, I read, read, read just an error. We too like to criticize others for basic errors we all make and the bad thing is, we don’t present the answer like you did
A Court Clerk and Court Crier do not do the same job
You can call what you like partner but we are not having any scumbags and cabbage water smelling people in Da.
You want to break it down so readers can understand yet you yourself did not understand what you read? Allez vouzan tan.
DNO. How comes I can\’t click on some comments even if I did not do so before?
Yes!!! inquiry minds want to know…I wonder???
I applaud the CID move, a decision that is handled by the Internal Affairs department of a well organized police force. However, something so happened in the late nineties when I was just leaving the force. It was more like a witch hunt rather than an investigation. In other words, officers who were politically aligned and kissed up to top brass were not investigated. Their actions were glaring, but any mention of an investigation into them was squashed. I hope this is not so in the young lady’s case.
Surely you did not mean the 90s, those halcyon days when all was sweetness and light. When money was meeting money. When there was no theft or other crimes and the UWP government out of boredom (apparently) enacted the punitive Praedial Larceny Act, making imprisonment mandatory for those convicted of stealing agricultural products. No my friend you must have meant a different time!
Hmmmmm
Well if individuals are arrested at funeral what is wrong with a court arrest and in full uniform? Maybe we are getting serioûs with officers who abdicate their duties. Cheers to CID!
WOW, could the CID picked the offer before she got work rather that picking her up at work in full uniform.
Is the CID sending a message to the other officers?
i dont understand u..if they have to pick you up…would it matter if you were in work clothes or naked?..why should it matter..cus she is a cop?…..stuppps
I see you point Mr Torkspec. There is a decent way to arrest a person, especially when the person is not frustrating the Police or resisting arrest. Remember, a person is considered innocent until proven otherwise by a Court. Humiliating the Officer in the way the CID did is not conducive to good inter-police relations. The arresting Officers had many options opened to them.
Frank Talker I agreed fully
Agreed Frank talker. Something is terribly wrong with that. This is an arrest with a warrant in the first instance. Senior management is aware of the investigations and results and could have called in the officer to the office and dealt with her. That action is brutal, hate for fellow officers and ultimately demotivating.
When are they going to arrest the officer who leaked the young girl statement; the officer thst swept $40000 in the garbage; the officer that vandalized government vehicle.
When is the court system going to lift injunctions that has bern sitting in the courts for years;
I believe in due justice for all not for some at all
I agree with you whole heartedly
I agree! Including all the police officers that were known pedophiles they allowed to run away.
We are yet to know the name of the POLICE OFFICER who was charged with rape a few weeks ago
Well we all know how our judicial system works .Things are persecuted and investigated according to who does it ,and it’s a criminal act according to your political status
DNO I did not realize you guys know that there are i junctions sitting in the court for many years . Injunctions in the court are actually available for public knowledge (somebody correct me if I am wrong). Just an idea DNO maybe one of your journalists should follow up on these long standing Injunctions and write about it. Justice delayed is justice denied and all of the media even those with their noses so brown should be concerned..
Parlaisle ba mwen fosh ma
Well, Well Well