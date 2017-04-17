A 62-year-old Dominican, Pat Thomas, has been arrested and charged for unlawful possession of 128 rounds of ammunition in Barbados.

Online news publication, Barbados Today, stated that on Thursday April 13th 2017, Thomas had been searched by custom officers at the Grantley Adams International Airport after he stepped off a flight from the United States.

The report said that the ammunition was hidden in two pairs of socks.

