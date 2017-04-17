Dominican charged with unlawful possesion of ammunition in BarbadosBarbados Today - Monday, April 17th, 2017 at 6:04 PM
A 62-year-old Dominican, Pat Thomas, has been arrested and charged for unlawful possession of 128 rounds of ammunition in Barbados.
Online news publication, Barbados Today, stated that on Thursday April 13th 2017, Thomas had been searched by custom officers at the Grantley Adams International Airport after he stepped off a flight from the United States.
The report said that the ammunition was hidden in two pairs of socks.
14 Comments
at that age, you should be enjoying your retirement. On a cruise instead of jail. praying for you.
How did he pass security in the US?????? I got paged over the PA system once in Puerto Rico because I had a bag of ‘toloma’ and they wanted to test it in front of me.
Grand parents need to have fun and enjoyment too. Why leave all the criminal activities for the young ones? Good going grandpa. Way to show the young thugs how to get it done. Carry your ammo in a pair of socks, because customs will never search there. I hope they have shuffle board on your cell block.
What a mess! You’re too old to be involved in criminal activity. Throw the book at this old, unwise man. Shame. Shame. Shame.
There are two sides to every story. With a good lawyer he will be in DA in a few days laughing at all you with all his bullets.
Pat I didn’t no u was in that and u talking about bible for people u not easy
Hello and good morning my people. Well a sixty two year old man is looking to bring bullets into Dominica to cause problems for our people. Our Police should execute a search warrant at his residence to try and find the 9mm firearm and the Barbados government should jail him for two years. Shame on you ,Shame on you.
Must be “FAKE” Ammo. Let the man go! Must be mentally unstable. Had he been “W-hite” this would be the diagnosis.
I know a pat Thomas from woodfordhill who was once a police officer please tell me he is not tnat idiot who did that crime.
why you calling the man idiot. why you don’t comment and stop calling names. it takes an idiot to know an idiot. stop the insults
So tell me what type of person would do something like this? If he is not an idiot , then he mentally sick or skmeone put it in those socks without him knowing.
Why would he jeopardize his freedom, carrying ammunition? This was a stupid thing to do. Does he not know that these days travelers are searched much more today than previously? What was he doing with the ammunition? Did he think that because he is 62 years he would not be searched?
What a dumb donkey [old donkey to butt ] no common sense, where is the weapon ?.
They should jail the idiot.What sort of example are you sir?? At 62years?? A murderer or an accomplice?..Why complicate a country like Dominica, that is already steeped in its own mess!TO THE BAJAN AUTHORITIES,,,,Jail his butt!!