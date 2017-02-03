Earthquake shakes DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 4:07 PM
An earthquake shook large sections of Dominica on Friday afternoon.
The 5.8 magnitude quake took place at 3:54 pm, 93 miles east south east of Roseau at a depth of 21 kilometers, according to the UWI Seismic Research Center.
Many Dominicans took to social media to report the quake.
It was also reportedly felt in Martinique and St. Lucia.
There are no reports of damages.
Shake the opposition. GOD NAR sleep because Lennox is a blasphemer and a traitor of Dominica.
That is the thunderous sound of the people’s feet, as they march towards the financial centre to demand an end to corruption, victimization and tyranny. Mother Nature was just telling us in advance.
I sincerely hope everyone is ok, but this is a warning. DOMINICA WAKE UP. BONDYE KA PALE BA’W. the badmind and corrupt in our nature isle better fix up, or jah go deal with they *************
Many people may say thats nature doing its job. But open all u eyes thats God giving the people a warning with all of that nonsense thats happening in this country. Hmmmm im not taking these things lightly. Open all u eyes Dominicans. Ok God is speakkng to us.
God we thank you for sparing us from a major catastrophe. God bless Dominica 🇩🇲🙏🏽
I really thought that the earth quake would never stop
The island is shaking up,the rogues posing as government must go!!!
Romans 12:19 ‘Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay, says the Lord.”
Everytime time God was about to free His people it was always preceded or accompanied by an earthquake.
1.Moses on Sinai: Before God spoke to Moses on Mount Sinai and gave the Ten Commandments, a great shaking of the mountain occurred (Exodus 19:18).
2.The Fall of Jericho: The wall of the fortified city of Jericho collapsed suddenly after the Israelites marched around the city seven times (Joshua 6). The biblical account does not specifically mention an earthquake, but the earth would have been shaken by the wall’s collaps
3.The defeat of the Philistine: Israel conquered the Philistines near Geba after an earthquake occurred in their camp (1 Samuel 14:15).
4. Elijah on Mount Horeb: God spoke to Elijah at Mount Sinai (Horeb) as He did before to Moses after the occurrence of an earthquake (1 Kings 19:11)
5.The Crucifixion: Immediately after Jesus cried “It, is finished a great earthquake occurred (Matthew 27:51-54).
Tuesday is D day, and here comes earthquake?Not good Skerro
Is WAR we want in our country look bigger boss. See them fighting for power but they kw not the hour
Shake them up. The place is full of too much wickedness and greed.
No expert, but the position of 95 miles east north east of Roseau looks way off.
Colonel Skerrit, if you are doing this earthquake thing, stop it NOW! Or else I will demand my cut from the $50 million dollars a month from our passport sales.
Thank God for spearing our country. It was just a little shaking to prepare us for the BIG shaking and quaking that will begin on Tuesday, as we March our way back to victory and pride. When Skerrit an co will see and feel the massive shake he will poupou on him.
When a disaster will strike it will affect everyone. Those who want to destroy Dominica with malicious intent, they better believe they too will feel the consequences and not only some of us. Because we are no match to Nature.
There are no heroes when people have evil intent. There are no sacrifices they are making for the ordinary man and women. They are doing it all for themselves it is no point they pretend to us what they are doing is saving Dominica. When disaster strikes like Erika we see who our real heroes are not the opportunists.
Pray that God does not take the fate of Dominica in his hands and shake his gown on us. Let us not offend God too much with not being appreciative for what he gives each and everyone of us and believes God gave others more than us. God works in mysterious ways, we just don’t know how and why he does what he does, only he knows.
God Bless and Save Dominica and her People from all disasters natural or man-made we pray, Amen.
Wake up Dominicans! God is sending a message to all the negative talks that taking place in Dominica.
Start praying and live politics alone. Everybody havevto give an account for themselves.
Thank God for that I glad that no-one get hurt. I have never heard of earthquake taking place in Dominica before it’s first time hearing about it. If this is a sign it’s warning us about what to expect. With what is going on in DA, such as killing, child molestation and other bad things happening in DA is just not right, it’s becoming too violent and God have a way to make changes so people be ready for more bad problems we don’t need it, pray and ask God to keep DA safe from disaster like the earthquake we already have the seasonal hurricane we don’t need any more. I will keep my home Island in my PRAYERS. GOD BLESS DOMINICA.
Just a warning. Take heed Dominica. The evil doers are bring curse upon this nation and the Almighty is warning us.
That looks like South East, more specifically South South East
It was also felt in St. Vincent.
Shook castle bruce real hard.
Dominica doesn’t need a good shaking up, then, with all that nonsense thatis happening, which we so dumbly accept cause we view things in this country only behind political lenses.
AA DNO you all working after 4p.m. on a Friday afternoon den?? I never know that.
dno allu quick n on point wi…