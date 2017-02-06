Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has allocated $500,000 for small business development in two communities in Dominica.

Over the weekend, the Prime Minister visited Bioche and Campbell and promised that $250,000 will go to each community.

During the visit to Bioche, Skerrit also made available $30,000 to the Bioche Enhancement Fishermen Group and said the government is exploring a retaining wall for the community

“You are an enterprising people,” he said. “And you don’t sit there and complain, you try to do something, as small as it is to survive. Bioche could have many reasons to complain, but they don’t. And it speaks to the character of the people…. I would like to commit to Bioche $250,000 for small business development… ”

He explained that those to benefit will be fishermen, small shop owners, and farmers.

“I am hoping that you can get the application forms immediately and start the process,” he stated. “So the money is available and we can start immediately.”

Skerrit said those interested must complete a form since the government has to “account for the taxpayers’ money.”

The Prime Minister also told residents of Campbell that $250,000 will be made available to the community for small business development.

“You may not have the resources among yourself to do the kind of things that you would like to see happen in Campbell,” he stated. “And that is where the government would come in to provide some of the resources, some of the funds required towards addressing some of these concerns.”

He described Campbell as a ‘resourceful community.’

“You know, you are hardworking people,” he stated. “We do our farming, there are people who do their cottage industries, the people with small bars, people with small shops, and everybody is seeking, as small as it is, to do something for themselves to be able to earn an income out of it. But there are sometimes, that person who owns a bar needs to a little stocking up, that person who has a bar, a shop, needs some fresh groceries to put in there, that person who is doing the cottage industry may need a thousand dollars or two thousand dollars to buy raw material to make additional products for sale in the market. You may be a farmer but you need access to fertilizer and you may need just a thousand dollars to buy fertilizer to help you on the farm or to buy a knapsack … and I am giving you a commitment tonight …that just for the village of Campbell I will be commiting $250,000 that will help some of the small businesses with small grants to help your small businesses so whatever you want to purchase, you can purchase…”