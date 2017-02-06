$500,000 for small business development in two communitiesDominica News Online - Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 11:41 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has allocated $500,000 for small business development in two communities in Dominica.
Over the weekend, the Prime Minister visited Bioche and Campbell and promised that $250,000 will go to each community.
During the visit to Bioche, Skerrit also made available $30,000 to the Bioche Enhancement Fishermen Group and said the government is exploring a retaining wall for the community
“You are an enterprising people,” he said. “And you don’t sit there and complain, you try to do something, as small as it is to survive. Bioche could have many reasons to complain, but they don’t. And it speaks to the character of the people…. I would like to commit to Bioche $250,000 for small business development… ”
He explained that those to benefit will be fishermen, small shop owners, and farmers.
“I am hoping that you can get the application forms immediately and start the process,” he stated. “So the money is available and we can start immediately.”
Skerrit said those interested must complete a form since the government has to “account for the taxpayers’ money.”
The Prime Minister also told residents of Campbell that $250,000 will be made available to the community for small business development.
“You may not have the resources among yourself to do the kind of things that you would like to see happen in Campbell,” he stated. “And that is where the government would come in to provide some of the resources, some of the funds required towards addressing some of these concerns.”
He described Campbell as a ‘resourceful community.’
“You know, you are hardworking people,” he stated. “We do our farming, there are people who do their cottage industries, the people with small bars, people with small shops, and everybody is seeking, as small as it is, to do something for themselves to be able to earn an income out of it. But there are sometimes, that person who owns a bar needs to a little stocking up, that person who has a bar, a shop, needs some fresh groceries to put in there, that person who is doing the cottage industry may need a thousand dollars or two thousand dollars to buy raw material to make additional products for sale in the market. You may be a farmer but you need access to fertilizer and you may need just a thousand dollars to buy fertilizer to help you on the farm or to buy a knapsack … and I am giving you a commitment tonight …that just for the village of Campbell I will be commiting $250,000 that will help some of the small businesses with small grants to help your small businesses so whatever you want to purchase, you can purchase…”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Is this money Skerrits personal money,or states money???Why the “I” and “Skerrit allotted”…When will the nonsense stop?!!Is it diversancy tactics?To forget about Monfated?.I say one man should not use states funds and make unsuspecting people believe that its HIS MONEY…This is VERY WRONG,and I condemn it!
Bioche should build a jetty or small marina.
Really all of a sudden d passport monies washing all over the constituency well well well.
If so, I can imagine how much you have stock away and the crumbs we are getting because of the pressure and I wonder which banks that will cash your government dollars . Reminded me of when OJ had dollars spreading which could not be cashed at the banks so I guess that’s what the communitit’s getting, hope not.
…..and I will give anything you want as long as long you don’t mention “CBI Programme” AAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH