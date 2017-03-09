Business community to discuss international airportDominica News Online - Thursday, March 9th, 2017 at 9:53 AM
The business community in Dominica will be discussing the virtues of building an international airport in Dominica when the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) holds it “Chew on It” luncheon on Thursday afternoon.
The featured speaker will the Leader of the Opposition of the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas.
His topic will be “An International Airport as a Development Strategy – The St. Kitts Experience.”
“The question of whether or not the Commonwealth of Dominica should construct an international airport has been at the center of our economic development debate for decades,” a release from the DAIC said. “Some strongly argue that an international airport is essential for the country to develop its tourism product and attract foreign investors. Others reason that Dominica can improve on it’s current facilities and utilize regional hubs to facilitate access.”
The idea of building an international airport goes back to Dominica’s first premier, Edward Le Blanc when he got the Canadian government “to finance a study for a proposed jet airport aligned across the centre of the island from Warner to the back of Castle Bruce,” according to historian Dr. Lennox Honychurch.
In 1971 and 1972, meteorological studies were carried out 24-7 at a small lab at Brantridge near Pont Case, “but the findings declared that there were too much cloud cover and high rainfall and it was abandoned.”
In 1989, the Dominica Freedom Party had a plan drawn for an international airport with alignment from Woodfordhill Bay to Bottom Wesley near Sophia Bay.
In 1998 the United Workers Party (UWP) also had a plan drawn for an airport with alignment further inland from behind Woodford Hill village near the Woodford Hill Agricultural Station to end behind Wesley at the back of the former St. Andrews High School. Design was done by Planning and Stanley Engineers.
In December 2013, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said Chinese engineers were in Dominica to visit the proposed construction site of an international airport, in Compton Point near Calibishie, and to offer advice to the government.
At a Dominica Labour Party Rally on May 5, 2014, Skerrit said that his government was actively pursuing several projects, including the construction of an international airport through the BOOT – Build, Own, Operate and Transfer – option, with a team of private developers from China.
Later that same month, the Prime Minister led a three-man delegation to China to “advance discussions on the construction of an international airport and other development projects.”
Upon his return from China, Skerrit told reporters that “good progress” was being made on the project and a document will soon be made available to the public about the details.
Following the severe blow to the Douglas Charles Airport by Tropical Storm Erika, Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton said that the country should focus on securing funds for an international airport.
So you mr DNO WHY U NEVER SAY WHY WE DIDNT GET THE AIRPORT UNDER THE FREEDOM PARTY? Tell us who wrote to the US Govt asking them “do not fund the international airport because the election is close and that would mean YOU ALL (the USA GOVT.) would be interfearing in our internal politics”. Who said that? All you like to give partial information but for many of us who knows better will let people know through here radio FB watsapp ect. Ask EDISON JAMES FORMER LEADER OF THE UWP WHY DID HE WRITE ASKING THE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA NOT TO FUND THE AIRPORT. Politics took priority over statemanship. Youndoe see how we never forgive him and the UWP FOR DAT ATROCITY AGAINST THE STATE. And that will always remain in our heart. Once I hear the word international airport I remembering how EDISON JAMES AND THE UNITED WORKERS PARTY HATE DOMINICA. Lennox was helping him as well on marlin whatabout program. Birds of a feather. After the try taking out shame in their eyes coming with phantom new…
Dummies need a foreigner to tell them build an international airport and paying him to tell them that, lol
Labor stop twa vie until the next election , that’s when they will buy the people with galvanize cement and block s pay there light bills , excreta, when are we as a people gonna wake up from the cool aid slumber?, we are the laughing stock of the Caribbean.
DAIC have guts! Denzel Douglas? Denzel Douglas man?
Well is now I agree that DAIC is a waste of time and space. I will stop patronizing you guys business and order all my things online. You guys are a waste, a waste, a waste!
I am so fed up of the business community, the civil servants etc… We will never have an international airport under this Prime Deceiver, NEVER! He does not care about the sustainable development of this country, …………………….! Jah man, stop being fools talking, talking, talking, talking. Is that all we know how to do in Dominica?
Pm more talk and no work just chart stop charting and get the work done
united workers party had already spent 40 million dollars ,purchasing lands for thr international airport , If not for this lazy corrupt government of skeritt ,we would have had a airport long time
I would have thought an aviation/transport & tourism expert would be more appropriate to address this meeting rather than a has-been politician, desperate to rekindle a flagging career that has been all but dimmed.
Dr. Douglas is a distraction I’m afraid from a subject that demands expert advice and consultation, not just more promises and castles in the air.
Before we do anything it would be wise to let Ralph Gonsalves explain to us why he had to raise vat to 16%, increase the tourist occupation tax and double departure tax to $100 after opening his new airport?
It’s no longer a question of ‘if’, it’s a question of ‘when and how’. We can’t move forward as a country without better air access and relying on Douglas-Charles and Liat is no longer a serious option. But it has to be thought out properly and constructed professionally and expeditiously. People are too ready to link the airport to tourism and, while that clearly is a major factor, an international airport brings benefits to everyone. Let’s not talk about it any more. The discussion is mute. Let’s get on with it.
What is left to discuss; that is the problem with you people, you engage in all sorts of baloney, and by the time you stop talking nothing comes to fruition. The bottom line is it is imperative that an International Airport is built in the country, and financing is the only thing needs talking about.
More than twenty years ago Edison James and the UWP literally had an International Airport in the first phase of development, the coalition government in which Roosevelt was part and parcel of shut it down, and squandered the money on the crap we see at Melville Hall. The government of Trinidad &Tobago loan Dominica 80% of the money it was costing. The Chines gave free money, the Tawin government did the same.
Athie Martin, Rosie Douglas, the late, Charles who took over after Rosie died and Roosevelt Skerrit chase the Trinidad, contractors, and Engineers out of the country, and shut the project down. The Chines Government told Skerrit the only way Dominica will begin to make some…
The Chines Government told Skerrit the only way Dominica will begin to make some progress is when we build an International Airport! Instead of Skerrit talking the Chines advise, he took Ralph Gonzales stupid advise; when he told Skerrit that Dominica does not need an International Airport.
Skerrit brought Ralph to Dominica to convince Dominicans that we do not need an International Airport; meanwhile he was in the process of building the same in St. Vincent, which ultimately went into operation last months.
Two days prior to the inauguration of Argyle International, Ralph Gonzales threw it in Roosevelt Skerrit “Dominica is the only independent island in the Caribbean without an International Airport, and he hope Skerrit will travel to St. Vincent to attend the inauguration ceremonies of Argyle International Airport.”
Every nation in the Caribbean is making progress, all Dominicans do is talk useless babbling!
So this discussion by the DAIC means nothing. It’s a grand waste of time. It’s basically wolves in ship clothing once again.
Douglas is a waste,
And you see this practice in so many formats. For example a delayed flight at Charles Douglas means that one has to travel back to Roseau to either Fort Young Hotel or Garraway Hotel as they have the contracts with the airline. Smaller hotels on the island in the North are unable to complete with these hotels.
I have long advocated for a new economic zone on the Western section of the island in the Coulibistrie area complete with parking a mix use building with available commercial space. Building an international airport in the north with no supporting activities for guest to engage in, will be a colossal failure. Completing an additional 200-400 rooms in the Portsmouth area with a small hospital and a small police station incapable of providing essential services to that community will be another colossal failure as well. Development is far more complex than a retaining wall, a few miles of paved road or a fancy new building detached from the community that it’s located in.
I think that an international airport should be built at all cost. It is very essential in light of the situation we exprerience from time to time at Melville Hall. So even if we don`t get the big jets, a different location for the airport is a must. Maybe in time and with the right promotion campaign we can attract the big planes. The government should pay close attention to this discusion.
At all cost? I would like us to have such an airport too but at all cost? Think again.
The land issue is important, because there has been development of commercial real estate on the island within the last 30 years. The few buildings that exist in town if you can find space, cost tens of thousands of dollars per month to rent if one were interested in either renting or leasing commercial real estate. This deliberate dynamic serves to price out and deliberately price out young entrepreneurs. So a meeting of DAIC about anything development related is null and void. It means the same self-centered greedy bastards on the island and simply figuring out how to divide the pie so that they and they alone benefit from any propose changes on the island. This is sad. It is one of the reason for brain drain on the island and a leading cause why so many young ambitious citizens leave and never return.
I hope admin. doesn’t erase parts of my post, because this is important. Dominica is ruled by a few families who have and continue to determine it’s past, present and future. These families are not only politically influential, but they also own much of its prime real estate and they determine what businesses take root and which ones fail.
In addition to political control and influence peddling, they are unwilling to either develop or part with that land through land sales at any cost.
In the South of the Island, Nassief owns the majority of the land in Grand Bay until land reform underneath Eugenia Charles. Dupigny owns half of Morne Prosper again, until land reform under Dame Eugenia Charles. The middle of the island or the West Coast is owned by the Shillingfords stretching all the way to Bichoche, Dublanc area. The North of the island and in particular the Portsmouth area is owned by the Douglas family. The Roseau Central area is owned by a combination of mulatto families.
We have remained under developed for the most part, because of bad ideas that continues to spread like wild fire, from one generation to the next. There is no long term planning or willingness to tackle anything that difficult. The vision of all our leaders since gaining independence on November 3, 1979 has been identical.
The provision of uniform services across the island and in every village and parish should be priority number one. The digital age has given us a tremendous opportunity to put these services in place and yet we continue to lag behind and remain in the pits of darkness, because of deliberate ignorance and a refusal to unleash modernity and access to much needed services for all.
Very good , start the discussion on this airport asap
We need it . Or else we will hold the tittle for the only island without it.
God gave us a start with all that sand that came down in layou couple years ago. And instead of using it to build our Airport
We sent all to Guadeloupe to expand theirs . Now their Airport is so nice.
Lack of vision ,
I support this.
Again Jacob is the passport buyer and Esau is the passport dealer ok.
International airport is not a conversation now as time has expired on us. Somehow we only hear international airport nonsense just before an election and to hear it now by the Skerrit propaganda machinery is sign of a snap election. With the amount of passport money Dominica and political leaders and friends of the government have made, if they were serious about an airport they would have built it already. Hear their guess speaker, Dr. Denzil Douglas. Why not DR. Roosevelt Skerrit, since he too is a Dr. and he sold passports to crooks and criminals like his friend did? If they were serious they would have brought in Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, since he just built an international airport without having to sell his country’s citizenship like our ESAU did. Skerrit just MUST GO NOW PERIOD!
I’d be very happy to encourage the development of an international airport. We have limited ourselves for far too long. Grab the bull by the horns, let’s make this happen.
We won’t see our full potential in tourism unless our means of transportation is convenient to those who visit and those who wish to invest.
My answers are never nice,but why do we need a non Dominican,(a Skerriti friend)in 2017,to us determine whether or not we need an international airport?I thought that was an internal matter.Ask honourable Linton.He is more brilliant than all the other
DLP idiots combined.SKERRIT MUST GO!SKERRIT MUST GO!SKERRIT MUSTGO!
Business community wants to talk about international airport now in 2017? Under Skerrit? Only now they want to talk about it, at a time that Skerrit is all but gone? And theire guess speaker is Dr. Denzil Douglas, former Pm of TKAN, and was booted out by the people? Why didn’t they bring him when he was PM?That business Community would do good by taking Skerrit’s advise of “Go to hell, go to hell, go to hell”. As far as I am concerned that so called business community is an extension of Skerrit’s failed government that is preparing for another buy-election. Please don’t correct my spelling
Election is approaching.Remember Skerrit is not about leadership,but all about catching votes,while Dominica is going to hell.
That why I referred to it as BUY-election and not catch votes as you put it because anybody can catch votes but in other to but an election the buyer must have the cash
What they should be focusing on is exploiting our geothermal resources. If we can reduce our energy costs 50% in the near term would be a concrete catalyst for sustainable growth. Also, the idea of being a completely ‘green’ island with the possibility of exporting green energy would no doubt help boost our tourism product as being the nature isle of the Caribbean. we would also automatically get worldwide acclaim for our efforts- free advertising for tourism.
We dont need an international airport, we can market ourselves as a remote, secluded nature paradise. The benefits of investing in energy far exceeds that of an airport. With cheap energy, farm irrigation becomes for feasible. Export water via pipes to neighboring islands becomes cost effective. Cheaper energy and Dominica becomes the best island in the region for manufacturing industries.
St. Vincent spent $790million on an airport- will they EVER making that money back via tourism?
But Bro what radio station have you been listening to? Haven’t you heard of the major progress we have made with developing our Geothermal energy? The Government has just injected a further $45M bringing the total investment to $95M into that sector, laws have been passed and we hope to have the first ever Geothermal plant erected and operational by the end of 2018.
according to the results of the tests we can produce enough energy to become a fossil free island…. But i must say am in full agreement with you and that’s exactly what we are engaged in….
And who will own that company producing geothermal energy Joe? I bet it is Skerrit and his partners and they will either buy Domlec or force them to buy their electricity. I do not see our costs of electricity falling any time soon Joe with these guys having a captive market.
well Joe we can get these news right here on DNO. since 2013 we were expected to have a plant up and running, every year this gets delayed another year. Within only 6 months, if the has the money at hand and we’re serious, we can have geothermal power up and running. Exploration has already occurred, production plant and etc is already setup. The hard work has already been done- what is the hold up?
But this is the Caribbean, 2 year projects take 9 years (St. Vincent Argyle airport for example), and a geothermal plant that was planned at 120MW to include exports, was reduced to 15MW and now 7MW. Are we serious about this ever happening?
Back on the topic- a 150MW plant would be cheaper than an International airport, based on the cost of St. Vincent’s. Looking at our terrain, rainfall, and current infrastructure- an International airport would be in the +$1 billion range, thus doubling our total debt. Any OECS country a developed nation because of an airport?
@ Joe, say the last 8 diplomats we forgot to do due diligence on @ 2 million each, that’s about $21 million. So that $45 million comes down to just about 16 diplomatic passports you no. We still have over 200 diplomatic passport issued so way the money?
Bro
I am in total agreement with your thoughts on geothermal energy apart from from the airport situation.
Firstly, I think it is absolutely necessary in order for this island’s economy to thrive and develop. Without it we stay the same.
Secondly, it is very short term thinking to say that money wont be recouped via tourism considering the steady growth of Caribbean holidays. It is a matter of how long it will take rather than if it will happen.
Plus more benefits to St. Vincent like direct and cheaper flights from major cities. Why should Dominicans always settle for less?
Jon Jones, reality check please. How many scheduled direct long distance flights does St. Vincent have to major cities? Right now their new airport looks a bit like a white elephant. And an elephant takes a lot to feed.
With Douglas-Charles airport currently closed today, never has there been a better time to build an international airport and not just sit around and chat about it again. No-one can get here and no-one get away from here. It’s like a horror movie. Also, without this, we can never compete with the other islands at any level. Help, I’m A Dominican Get Me Out Of Here springs to mind……
‘Help, I’m A Dominican Get Me Out Of Here’. That could be the title for a TV reality show starring our dodgy diplomats.
It could feature the diplomat team chasing our ministerial team around the scenic parts of the island to recover some of their ill gotten gains by any means necessary. No aircraft though as we havent got airport yet. Guns in barrels, snipers on rooftop is cool. Oh, and if anybody get shot they better speak Chinese to communicate with a doctor.
If CBS, Fox or any production company want to run with this you know who to call…
Any logistic jack can see that with the position of Dominica smack dab in the center of the chain of islands would be a perfect location for an International Hub…but TOO LATE as is everything else In Dominica…we actually waited till all other islands had their own.. the significance of this right now is so diminished…it is only really important to US ALONE right now…Lost opportunity if you ask me…there are so many ways for great men to be IMMORTALIZED for all the RIGHT reasons…but we are a nation of small men…as it seems our vision is only as far as the line of our own pocket and “success”.. cheap!! compared to the great accomplishments of TALL MEN whose visions go beyond the loss of preferential treatment of EU markets..men whose vision see beyond the threat of black sigatoka.. but alas…we are defeatists, we cry about erika and a wakening slap across the face for a decade. yet we come from parents who rose to feed the rest of the caribbean after being stripped by…
So why Skerrits friend has to help us to decide if we need an internationl airport ?Skerrit Must Go!! Skerrit Must Go!Skerrit Must Go!
Stay in 1979!!!
At this time you can either do one thing or the other, buy Domlec and lower electricity rates to boost foreign direct investment or build an int’l airport. Your pick.
Annon we are developing our Geothermal which will lower electricity and attract FDI so no need to buy Domlec… Labour ka twavay in smart ways beyond all you IQ
DAIC members chip in $50 million each, and we are good to go.
…or hand every citizen including all in the diaspora a bill for $7,000 US!
keep your insult to yourself. Allu like labeling us, EH? – DIE-ASS-PORRER – DIE-ASS-POR-AN
Why a politician? DAIC continues to push PM Skerrit’s agendas and chooses it speakers no doubt based on instructions from the PM. Dr Denzil Douglas did not build the international airport in St Kitts. He is one of the current puppet masters in this country and if it continues for much longer, this administration will certainly suffer the same fate that he did. Too much corruption and too many corrupt politicians being glorified in DA. Shame on you DAIC. Sure you could find a non-politician better able to address this topic.
A politician,and Skerrits good friend.
Like who Dr. Saverin?????
More talk about an international airport. Unfortunately, it is just more talk.
You need money to build an airport. Hot air does not build airports.