CBI Program to fund $11-million community road enhancement programDominica News Online - Monday, March 13th, 2017 at 9:48 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has revealed that his government has approved $11-million for the improvement of roads across Dominica.
Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting in La Plaine last week he said the entire sum of monies will come from the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.
Skerrit said the funds will be made available to village councils through the Ministry of Constituency Empowerment.
“We will be doing community roads, but we have recognized that there are still many roads to be done in many villages across Dominica and as the Minister of Finance, I approved $11-million that’s available to be sent to village councils and through the Ministry of Constituency Empowerment to improve roads across the length and breadth of Dominica,” Skerrit said.
He stated that by the end of the year all village roads in Dominica will be improved.
“And that is just on the first phase of the project because we have set ourselves by the end of 2017 to improve every single village road in Dominica,” the Prime Minister said.
He also reiterated his government’s plan to eradicate pit latrines in Dominica by the end of 2017.
“Every single one should have access to this facility in our country because we understand the challenges which people still have to undergo to access a washroom facility in our country,” Skerrit stated.
I hope to they add drains and side walks for pedestrians.
All these millions need to be used to pay the welfare division to come to the assistance of the abused children. Yesterday West Federation was on the radio. pay these people to help those abused children and stop wasting money. These people need help to do the good work that they are doing. Pay them and put more staff in welfare. Millions of dollars just being wasted.
It is deeply troubling that a vital part of our populati5now believe that this haphazard, instinctive way is how a country is run. Skerrit destroyed public works judt so that his goons can put concrete on roadways.
The Guillete to Penville road is terrible and the government had two contractors who were suppose to do repairs. So I drove the road only to find out each contrsctor did about 100 feet of concrete strip about 3 feet wide. The funny thing is that the contractors did opposit side of the road and not even adjacent. So you 100 feet of concretr on one side then about 100 feet of tettible road until the next portion of concrete on thr other side of the road 100 feet x3 feet wide. The road then continues with serious potholes and ditches.
I have never seen such madness.. A government thst care more about vote buying than country development
Everything now, any pothole repaired, any drain cleaned is CBI. So, what did Dominica do before CBI? That CBI better than breeze and Roma!
Good job PM.
Given CBI is paying for road improvements, could I have my extra $100 back please ? My road is falling apart so I don’t feel I really got the benefit. Just saying.
More fools gold.interesting to follow just what roads will be improved.Certain not to be like the pretty picture.
Once again CBI comes to the rescue. This time with $11 million to improve roads ‘across the length and breadth of Dominica’. No one will dispute that the rural roads need improvement. But hey, let’s take a look at how the money will be distributed.
The Ministry of Constituency Empowerment will hand the funds over to various Village Councils, who will then sign and administer contracts with contractor(s). Surely, there has to be a more efficient way to carry out public works in our country. What happened to the Ministry of Public Works? When and why did Village Councils become an important part of the delivery of public works?
Let us remember, this is our money regardless of whether it comes from CBI , China, Venezuela, Vehicle License Surcharge, Income Taxes, VAT, Customs Duties or any other source. Therefore we have a right to expect the money to be used wisely and not just to create jobs for the chosen few.
Really hard to get RED of dictators. Maduro still dia wid all de demonstration wha go-on. Everything now will come under passport money heading. Meanwhile mill lee ons aREDY gone.
I am confused. In the first paragraph, we read: “Prime Minister has revealed that HIS GOVERNMENT (emphasis mine), … approved $11 million…” Nontheless in the fourth paragraph we read: “We will be doing community roads… I (emphasis mine) approved $11 million that’s available… Who really approved? Government or the PM?
HOTEP!
More CBI funds. I think its best we call Dominica CBI. All of a sudden CBI money making ding dang LOL
Why can’t this money be used to create sustainable jobs for the young people? Why is it that only one fraction of the population benefiting from these funds. What happens to the ordinary human being on the streets who doesn’t have people in high positions as friends? How long will we keep crying…?
Make sure all roads are fixed with passport money including MARIGOT . Let’s see.🚣🏼
Good job skerrit, Uwpee would run a radiophone to try and fund projects
My problem with those road projects is that its only one set of people earning an income.One main contractor and a fixed set of LBOUR PARTY WORKERS ONLY…This is so cruel and unfair,when so many people who can do the work keep looking at one set (labourites) doing everything..Sometimes i wonder if this CBI PROGRAMME,is a Labour Party programme,instead of a Dominica programme..
Public works workers who where sent home 2 yrs now because it did not have work for them are still home they are still awaiting their little redundancy money.they are still waiting for their social security contributions to be payed the are still waiting for someone to say thank you after over 40 yrs of service to dominica throughout the most brutal conditions of rain and storms.. Dominican men and women with families I mean how heartless can we be
If im not wrong a passport is about 100,000- 200,000 so how many passports must be sold to fund ALLLLLLLLLLL those projects we seeing going on. Who ever does sign passports their hand must be hurting them.
But according to statement made by one of Skerrit’s attorney during a sales pitch, a DIPLOMATIC passport might be anywhere between 100,000,000-200,000,00 million dollars ok.
Check your numbers and maths idiot.
Is there any accountability with regards to the proper spending of this money?I guess not.My reason for saying this is Skerritt giving $250,000 to a youth group in Pencilled.There has been no progress report on the disbursement of the money,no progress report on the performance of the group’s efforts etc This is not how scarce public funds should be handled This is indicative of the way the Dominican economy has been mismanaged by Skerritt and his government.I guess if you throw a lot of mud up against a brick wall, eventually some will stick, however because money is a scarce resource in a poor country,we can’t and should not do development like that.So much for honourable doctorates
This is just another plan to show the easily fooled ones that the cbi moneys are being put into use. Would these projects ever be planned had Linton not exposed the cbi mess on 60 minutes? Suddenly planned projects here there and everywhere trying to make the nation see the money in motion. ….. you again with your sidestepping distraction plan to get those fools to look away from the big real picture. The $125 annual road tax was supposed to cover some of these repairs anyway
Mr. Skerrit, we the people of Dominica do not care to listen to you about CBI money. What we do request and demand of you is honest answers to these questions raised by Kenneth Rijock Financial blog. Please clear the air sir asap and DO NOT send us to hell: http://rijock.blogspot.com/2017/03/will-removal-of-us-attorney-in-new-york.html
Thank to the Panama Papers and honourable Linton…Dominicans never knew that CBI had raked in so much money…My issue remains why is it that the Villave Councils are the ones responsible?How will that amount be distributed?Why cant the DLP cabal use the money to create sustainable job..Is it that the idiots are too inept?
We do not know the full depth of the CBI Well spring… so to base your job’s paycheck of it is a little risky, no?
The Delice bridge, Machocherie bridge, portsmouth bridge and the Layou road to fix.
By the sounds of it, they are just handing the money to village councils and, based on past activities; party supporters.
Would be nice if they were allocating the money based on some sort of plan or prioritization of investments, but that would be too much sense for this gov.