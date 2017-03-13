Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has revealed that his government has approved $11-million for the improvement of roads across Dominica.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting in La Plaine last week he said the entire sum of monies will come from the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.

Skerrit said the funds will be made available to village councils through the Ministry of Constituency Empowerment.

“We will be doing community roads, but we have recognized that there are still many roads to be done in many villages across Dominica and as the Minister of Finance, I approved $11-million that’s available to be sent to village councils and through the Ministry of Constituency Empowerment to improve roads across the length and breadth of Dominica,” Skerrit said.

He stated that by the end of the year all village roads in Dominica will be improved.

“And that is just on the first phase of the project because we have set ourselves by the end of 2017 to improve every single village road in Dominica,” the Prime Minister said.

He also reiterated his government’s plan to eradicate pit latrines in Dominica by the end of 2017.

“Every single one should have access to this facility in our country because we understand the challenges which people still have to undergo to access a washroom facility in our country,” Skerrit stated.