Agriculture Minister Johnson Drigo has announced that the much talked about Venezuela-funded abattoir, situated in Layou Park “is alive” and will eventually open.

“The abattoir is alive, we will open the abattoir eventually but for sure as we speak you can get your wholesome chicken and your wholesome pork, you can get it sliced to whatever parts that you want coming out of the abattoir,” he said.

He also called for the increase in the consumption of pork and chicken coming from the facility.

“We must increase in our consumption of the pork and chicken coming out of the abattoir, so that we can expand the processing at the facility,” he stated.

Drigo said the government also assists farmers who grow broilers for special markets, “and over 1,000 birds have been slaughtered for farmers where they pay a small fee to the abattoir for the service rendered to them.”

He went on to say that the only chicken that he can guarantee on the market today that is a wholesome product, is the chicken coming out of the abattoir.

“We are happy that we can now provide to the Dominican consumer a fresh wholesome product from the abattoir,” he stated. “I am not sure if you missed the news that in Brazil there is a crackdown on the meat processing plants in Brazil. Persons have been arrested because some of the products that are coming out of Brazil are tainted products.”

Drigo said some of the chicken that is being imported into Dominica comes from Brazil.

“So, therefore, I am saying to the Dominican consumer, here is a reason why you should buy chicken from the Abattoir,” he explained. “I am saying to you the Dominican consumer, follow your news, the chicken that is being imported you are not sure of its quality, but we are sure that we have a wholesome top quality product coming out of the abattoir.”

Drigo also called on restaurant owners on the island to purchase chicken from the abattoir.

“We are supporting your business by buying lunches at your place; support Dominica’s business by buying chicken coming out of the abattoir to sell in your restaurants,” he noted.

The facility was originally set to be completed by October 2013.

After that, various deadlines were given for its completion including January 2014 and March 2014.

During the presentation of the National Budget on July 24, 2015 Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated that the contractor has confirmed that the abattoir will be commissioned and handed over by the end of September 2015.

On Monday August, 10th, 2015 during a site visit, Skerrit revealed that his government will be conducting a trial run at the abattoir as it sets to open for operation.

However, Drigo said on State-Owned Radio DBS in October 2015 that the opening of the Abattoir has been delayed due the passage of Tropical Storm Erika on August 27th, 2015.

And according to him, work was underway to have the facility up and running.

In March 2016, Drigo said the facility would be opened in April 2016.

In January 2017, he said it would be commissioned in late February, 2017.

Authorities say the abattoir costs about $10-million.

They say upon completion it will have a capacity output of 1,000 birds per hour and 50 pigs per day. They say it was being built to ensure food security, reduce the import bill and to provide employment in Dominica.