Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that the final documents have been signed for the construction of what he described as a “smart hospital” at Marigot.

In March this year, the Government of Dominica announced that the Government of Mexico has committed US$5-million for the construction of the hospital and on Wednesday morning, Skerrit said they have been “very firm” on that commitment.

He stated that the Government of Dominica has finalized all documents in the matter.

“We have finalized on our end all the documents,” he remarked. “I was able to sign the last set of documents last night I have to submit to the Government of Mexico and we are very grateful to them for their continued commitment and so we look forward to advancing the construction of this hospital that is needed even more now than prior to Hurricane Maria.”

Skerrit said the hospital will be “smart” and will be climate resilient with independent electricity and water supplies that will continue to operate in the event of a natural disaster.

“The design of this hospital has taken all of these climatic conditions into consideration,” he said. “So we continue to thank the Government of Mexico for their continued support.”

The hospital was shut down in 2016 due to mold and fungus infestation. Before that, it was shut down because of a severe termite infection.