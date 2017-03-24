The Government of Mexico has informed the Government of Dominica that it is committing US$5 million (EC$13.5 million) for the construction of the Marigot Hospital.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Mexico’s Ambassador to Dominica, His Excellency Luis Manuel Moreno met at the Prime Minister’s Office in Roseau on Friday.

Also at the meeting was Dominica’s Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs Minister Francine Baron and Planning, Economic Development and Investment Minister Dr. John Collin McIntyre.

During the meeting with Mexico, Prime Minister Skerrit shared these remarks:

“Pleasure to have you here in Dominica and thanks for your Government’s continued interest in the welfare of Dominica. Over the years I believe that we have developed a very good relationship between ourselves. Mexico has been very instrumental in a number of areas of cooperation, collaboration. And we can always rely on the friendship and the solidarity of Mexico.

We appreciate very much. Yourself personally has been exemplary in your efforts to strengthen the relationship between Mexico and Dominica and I dare say Mexico and the Caribbean. We have great regard for the leadership of Mexico and the Mexican people and the efforts which they are playing whether it is at the Pan-American Health Organization or whether it is at the Organization of American States, or whether it is the joint commission of Mexico and CARICOM. Mexico has been very instrumental.

After TS Erika you were one of the first to reach out to us; very first to reach out to us and expressing concern and also offering assistance. We really appreciate the efforts of the Mexican people and the Mexican Government. We know you are doing all of this notwithstanding your own domestic challenges; many challenges, but it speaks to the genuine desire of Mexico to embrace countries like Dominica and others.”

Dominica established diplomatic relations with Mexico in 1991.