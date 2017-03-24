Mexico commits US$5-million to construct Marigot HospitalGov't Press Release - Friday, March 24th, 2017 at 11:25 AM
The Government of Mexico has informed the Government of Dominica that it is committing US$5 million (EC$13.5 million) for the construction of the Marigot Hospital.
Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Mexico’s Ambassador to Dominica, His Excellency Luis Manuel Moreno met at the Prime Minister’s Office in Roseau on Friday.
Also at the meeting was Dominica’s Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs Minister Francine Baron and Planning, Economic Development and Investment Minister Dr. John Collin McIntyre.
During the meeting with Mexico, Prime Minister Skerrit shared these remarks:
“Pleasure to have you here in Dominica and thanks for your Government’s continued interest in the welfare of Dominica. Over the years I believe that we have developed a very good relationship between ourselves. Mexico has been very instrumental in a number of areas of cooperation, collaboration. And we can always rely on the friendship and the solidarity of Mexico.
We appreciate very much. Yourself personally has been exemplary in your efforts to strengthen the relationship between Mexico and Dominica and I dare say Mexico and the Caribbean. We have great regard for the leadership of Mexico and the Mexican people and the efforts which they are playing whether it is at the Pan-American Health Organization or whether it is at the Organization of American States, or whether it is the joint commission of Mexico and CARICOM. Mexico has been very instrumental.
After TS Erika you were one of the first to reach out to us; very first to reach out to us and expressing concern and also offering assistance. We really appreciate the efforts of the Mexican people and the Mexican Government. We know you are doing all of this notwithstanding your own domestic challenges; many challenges, but it speaks to the genuine desire of Mexico to embrace countries like Dominica and others.”
Dominica established diplomatic relations with Mexico in 1991.
9 Comments
Is it a grant or a gift
“Skerrit doe do nothing for the country…Government failed Dominica”
Yet, every time a project is announced it’s criticized and the government is attacked and denounced.
But the DLP administreation is working for all Dominicans, Marigot included.
I’m delighted to receive this news.
But but, nowhere in the article was the ambassador quoted as saying such. Only Skerrit was talking.
The government sent a video to the media, which I watched, and nowhere in the video did the ambassador spoke about the Marigot Hospital.
Was that said in private?
The writer of this article did a very poor job. I want a quote from the ambassador himself making the pronouncement.
Lennox, where you deh?
Skerrit is doing his work which he is paid to by the resident of Dominica, U are asking this stupid Question? Go and remove that black cloth over UR. head
Thank you Mexico!
With the completion rate of all of Skerrits projects, it will take at least 5 years to halfway complete this hospital…..
Well, I ‘ll be blowed! I don’t mind but didn’t P.M. tell us all the time the new hospital is a gift from China? But now of course I understand why Tim-Tim is our Ambassador to Mexico. It didn’t make sense to me before. What else is cooking P.M. that we don’t know about?