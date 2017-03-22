Washrooms, housing assistance coming to Castle Bruce Constituency Drigo saysDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 at 9:58 AM
Parliamentary Representative of the Castle Bruce Constituency, Johnson Drigo has announced that government is preparing for the signing of contracts with a number of contractors for the construction of washroom facility in that constituency.
He said about $800,000 will be spent on the project.
“We are preparing for the signing of contracts for washroom facilities,” he said.
Drigo revealed that 20 washrooms will be constructed in Petite Soufriere and ten in San Sauveur.
“We have started San Sauveur with five under construction as we speak, 20 in Good Hope…, 10 for Mopo, Tranto, Dipa and an additional 20 in Castle Bruce at the second phase,” he sated.
Drigo said this will cost $850,000.
He said further that each of the contractors will be given four facilities to construct at $11,000 per facility.
“This will generate a lot of economic activity in the constituency,” Drigo stated. “So just in the area of housing we are currently investing just over $1- million in the housing sector for families in addition to the $4-million that was invested for the two housing settlement.”
Drigo said that over $8-million has been spent towards housing in the constituency.
“I have said before and I will continue to say that our farmers’ especially in rural communities, they have worked very hard to keep this economy going. There was no structure to provide them with a retirement, it is the responsibility of the state to assist these families to the best we can, and I am satisfied that over the last seven years since I became Parl Rep, over $8-million has gone just into housing alone into the Castle Bruce Constituency,” he noted. “And this is significant in assisting our retirement families, single income parents and on parents with large families, to cushion the pain that they sometimes go through. And I am happy that the constituency is appreciating this effort where housing is concerned.”
He said the programme will continue and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will make these funds available.
Drigo also that he have already made an additional request for housing repair for the Castle Bruce constituency.
“Persons in the Castle Bruce Constituency who made a request for the repair to their houses, rest assured despite of the fact that you may not have gotten your request, as we speak well over $5-million is being invested and yours is definitely on the way,” he stated.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
Lord have mercy! Mr Drigo, come on man, wassshh rooms making news?
It’s Alllllllll part of the clean up campaign CBI money suddenly surfacing left, right, and center… Money suddenly flowing like tower in Dominica… This whole labour party government is reckless and advantageous. Would they put on news the houses n goodies they possess? No! But they keep insulting poor people.. Johno knows better cause he knows the struggle. Struggle is real in his constituency n other constituencies in Dominica. Help the poor but don’t make them feel less than human. What is the Catholic Church saying about such moves by the government? The Bible says, ‘Your right hand must not know, what your left hand is doing.’ imagine giving you a contractor 11’000 dollars, that’s one man work….
11’000 dollars contract for poor contractors?
Johno, why aren’t you giving small business money like rain in Cb. They did it in Paix bouche n pointe Michel, ring the bell for poor people.
Lord have mercy! Mr Drigo, come on man, wassshh rooms making news?
It’s Alllllllll part of the clean up campaign CBI money suddenly surfacing left, right, and center… Money suddenly flowing like tower in Dominica… This government is working.
Teach them to fish so we don’t have inter-generational poverty, please Mister Minister. All this handing out fish is not going to help people prosper. Poor people, open your eyes and demand jobs!
I am nit against helping poor people who would not otherwise be able to help themselves. I can see both benefit to the people who are being helped and from a health standpoint, it is much better that people dispose of fecal waste properly as opposed to spreading that stuff all over the place. I get that.
What I don’t get is the lack of opportunity for business and employment that people should get so that they can build their own toilet and bathroom facilities. I would like to see some of the money government is spending go toward activities that promote small business and employment. That is much more sustainable than all these toilets they are building all over the place.
This whole exercise seem to be more political than economic.
This sounds wonderful but how about the primary school’s horrible washroom conditions? The whole school needs repair.
GO Mr Drigo you are sure doing your job?
Is General election looming? IS IT IN 2017?.The amount of money i am hearing people are getting when the CORRUPT Gang visits those villages!!HOPE THEY ACCELERATE full ELECTORAL REFORM!!Sharing of CBI money seem to be going out of style.