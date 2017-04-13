The Principal, Staff, Students and parents of the Castle Bruce Secondary School (CBSS) congratulate the “Teachers of the Term”.

At the end of Term 2, the school recognized a teacher from each of three (03) categories:

Aspiring Teacher of the Term (An outstanding teacher, in the profession for less than five years)

Teacher of the Term (An outstanding teacher, in the profession for five or more years)

Head of Department of the Term – (An outstanding Head of Department)

The Aspiring Teacher of the Term and the Teacher of the Term were selected based on the following criteria:

– Planning and Preparation

– the Instructional Process,

– Classroom management

– Assessment of students’ learning

– Interpersonal Relations

– Professionalism.

The HOD of the term was selected based on the following criteria:

– Planning and Organisation

– Curriculum Management

– Instructional Leadership

– Classroom Instruction

– Interpersonal Relations

– Professionalism.

The selection process was based on recommendations made by the Heads of Departments (HODs), a Termly Appraisal of teachers’ performance (done by the principal, deputies and HODs) and nominations by students (with justifications) done through a survey conducted among the entire student body. The selection process for the HOD also included a termly performance review survey conducted among the teaching staff.

The “The Teacher of the Term” initiative is in keeping with the school’s motto; Excellence is not an act but a habit; radiate that vision. The school recognizes the consistent effort and commitment displayed by the teachers at the school throughout the term. As part of the acknowledgments, the selected teachers were presented to the entire student body during final assembly, where each was presented with a Gift Certificate. The teachers will also receive a certificate of recognition and a badge to be worn during Term 3. The teacher’s photos were also taken to be displayed on a poster at the school.

ASPIRING TEACHER OF THE TERM (SPONSORED BY ‘SLIMS MINIMART’ – WESLEY)

Mr. Roberts proved to be a highly effective teacher during Term 2, engaging students meaningfully using creative and practical strategies. He teaches Math, Principles of Business Electronic Document Processing and Management (EDPM). He excelled in areas of Planning & Preparation, The Instructional Process, Interpersonal Relations and Professionalism. Evidently so, he was nominated highly by many students across the form levels which he teaches. The students’ justified their nomination of Mr. Roberts through a variety of comments, which most commonly included the following:

– “He’s fun and understanding”

– “He is very committed to his work”

– “He’s patient and down to earth”

– “I understand clearly when he teaches”

– “He always remains positive”

– “He wants what is best for students”

– “A hard-working teacher”

– “He shows interest in all students”

– “He helps students when it is needed”

Mr. Roberts received a Gift Certificate of $75 for purchases at a place of his choice.

TEACHER OF THE TERM (SPONSORED BY ‘THE GULF’ – WESLEY)

Mrs Christmas played an active role in the life of the Castle Bruce Secondary School throughout Term 2, showing a genuine concern for the students’ welfare. She is a highly proficient and dedicated staff member who employs very creative modes of presentation and is readily open to feedback. Mrs. Christmas’ areas of proficiency include Planning and Preparation, Lesson Delivery, Classroom Management, Interpersonal Relations and Assessment of students’ learning. She consistently displays a high level of professionalism in the execution of her duties. The students’ justified their nominations of Mrs. Christmas with comments which include the following:

– “She allows students’ to use technological devices for learning”

– “She is kind, loving and caring”

– “She is helpful at all times”

– “An awesome teacher!”

Mrs. Christmas received a Gift Certificate of $100 for purchases at a place of her choice.

HEAD OF DEPARTMENT OF THE TERM

Mr. Edwards has shown tremendous effort in coordinating the school’s Agriculture Programme; sometimes going above and beyond the call of duty. He is also a skilled classroom teacher who engages students through using their practical experiences. As head of the school’s Agriculture Science Department, he consistently provides guidance and support to the teachers. Mr. Edwards displays consistency in meeting deadlines and works closely with the school principal in the overall management of the school. He excels in the areas of Planning and Organization, Instructional Leadership, and Classroom Instruction and Management. The survey among the teachers revealed that he is readily available for advice and assistance. The students’ recommendations of Mr. Edwards included justifications such as:

– “He teaches well”

– “He makes learning fun and easy”

– “He makes things better”

– “He get students to abide by the rules”

– “He does best to ensure everyone understands when he teaches”

– “He is an understanding teacher.”

“Mr. Edwards received a Gift Certificate of $200 for purchases at a place of his choice.

The principal expresses thanks to all members of staff at CBSS for their efforts and commitment throughout Term 2 of this academic year, in trying to ensure high standards of excellence are maintained at the school.

Teacher of the Term will be celebrated every term during the Academic year. We look forward to celebrating with the awardees of Term 3.

The Castle Bruce Secondary School expresses sincere thanks to ‘Slims Minimart’ in Wesley and ‘The Gulf’ in Wesley who are sponsors of the ‘Aspiring Teacher of the Term’ and ‘Teacher of the Term’ respectively.