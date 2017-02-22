Jenius will set the ball rolling at the biggest show of the Calypso season slated for Saturday as nine Calypsonians attempt to snatch the crown from reigning monarch Dice.

Newcomer Stefan will come in second, followed by Bobb.

Jaydee will perform in fourth place, followed by Janae in fifth place.Daddy Chess follows in sixth place, followed b by Webb in seventh place.

Reigning Calypso Monarch, Dice is to perform in eighth place, followed by Karessah.

Tasha P is set to perform at number 10.

Each Calypsonian chose their performing positions randomly at Calypso House in Bath Estate on Wednesday.

The Calypso finals will take place at the Eddie Andre Carnival City in Pottersville.