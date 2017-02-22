Calypsonians choose performing positions for finalsDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at 4:04 PM
Jenius will set the ball rolling at the biggest show of the Calypso season slated for Saturday as nine Calypsonians attempt to snatch the crown from reigning monarch Dice.
Newcomer Stefan will come in second, followed by Bobb.
Jaydee will perform in fourth place, followed by Janae in fifth place.Daddy Chess follows in sixth place, followed b by Webb in seventh place.
Daddy Chess follows in sixth place, followed by Webb in seventh place.
Reigning Calypso Monarch, Dice is to perform in eighth place, followed by Karessah.
Tasha P is set to perform at number 10.
Each Calypsonian chose their performing positions randomly at Calypso House in Bath Estate on Wednesday.
The Calypso finals will take place at the Eddie Andre Carnival City in Pottersville.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
This years calypso finals should be free with drinks and refreshments all paid for by Skerrit with our passport money he and Monfared sold on the “My Dominica Trade House.” I mean people are very broke and, in respect to our late prophet Booplay, who sang about ‘Air Dominica’ last year and to see how fast air Dominica really crashed, I believe in honor of his prophetic song, Skerrit should just give the Carnival Organizers the proceeds from one diplomatic passport, maybe the one of Monfared and tell all Dominicans to come have some fun man to forget about all the stress and bad name he put Dominica under last two weeks man.
Going by the way judges performed in the semis which was clear that they were on a mission to cut off anyone they felt was close to undressing Skerrit, I fear for Dice though he has the best two songs by far and knows how to perform. I wishhim well for number 9, if the judges will. Dice again all the way man!
As a none Dominican Stafan put a lot of pressure on our local calysonians because he would be out of place to criticize anything here, and therefore he knew all he had to do was sing a love song, though in his heart he might not be as deeply in love with everything he sang about. To me, with his song he should be in a group of none Dominicans alone, so each of them could sing their love song so we could see which one makes more sense. But to come in a calypso final giving the impression that all is well with Dominica when we all know it is false, is like a doctor giving his patient a clean bill of health when he and everyone knows the guy is sick unto death. Sorry Stafan, nothing against you but I just don’t think your lyrics is carnival material.
As for me after 31 straight years of attending calypso finals I boycotting this year, first because I broke because though I am a laborite I am not part of the click that Skerro giving passport money to and secondly, I feel groos injustice was done to “Beno” whom I thought had the best song in terms of lyricks and his performance up to the semi finals.
As for that Stafan guy from TT, I cannot understand why he still in the race because I didn’t expect him to even get to the semi final. I mean I am not against him because he is not from DA but his lyrics is not carnival material since he does not address one issue in Dominica and he likes both Skerrit and Lennox, and all talk show hosts. Just because he says he loves Dominica and gives a false impression of Dominica like Monfared did with his ‘My Dominica Trade House’ when he talked about all the hospitals we had but only one on the ground? As far as I am concerned his song is ok for independence but not for carnival