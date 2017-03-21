Baron says due diligence in place for CBI ProgramDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 at 11:47 AM
Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Francine Baron has pointed out that government has put in place a comprehensive due diligence framework in order to ensure that successful persons in the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program are of “good character” and “good reputation”.
Speaking at a town hall meeting recently she said stories about Dominican passports being sold to criminals is a lie that has to be denounced.
“So we have in place a comprehensive due diligence framework to ensure that the persons who are successful in the program are persons of good character and good reputation,” she said. “So when we hear stories about we are selling passports to crooks and criminals that is a complete and utter falsehood and we must denounce it.”
She said a system has been put in place to ensure that the government has a comprehensive due diligence procedure.
“We have disclosure forms that have to be filled out by each and every applicant to the program,” Baron said. “That disclosure requires all sorts of information to be provided: where you were born, where you went to school, where you worked, who your family members are, your brother, your sister, your mother, your father, what businesses you worked in, where your source of income is.”
Baron said such comprehensive disclosure is required of each and every applicant.
“We get that information, it’s sent it by the agents to the Citizenship By Investment Unit and that information is sent a reputable due diligence firm,” she explained. “And so using the information that they have provided, they verify if that information is true they go there, they see the people, they carry out investigations and they produce a report to the government to either indicate that this person is a bonafide, person doesn’t have any criminal background, and so on.”
She said there are five due diligence firms from the UK, US and Canada, which she said are all reputable companies that are task with doing a due diligence background check on these applicants.
In addition to the government sending information to the due diligence firm, Baron stated that the government also simultaneously send the information to the CARICOM IMPACTS, which is the Implementation Agency for Crime and Security in the region.
“All names are sent to them so that they can do their own due diligence checks with Interpol and other criminal agencies,” she explained. “We also run those names through a data base of friendly governments.”
She said the government has continued to invest in the staffing arrangements at the CBI Unit to ensure that sufficient staff are there, “who can go through the files, ensure that everything is in order, ensure that the due diligence report captures each and every matter that it should capture, to ensure that the person who come through the program are the right sort of persons that we would want to be citizens of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”
She then noted that if it is felt that an interview is required with an applicant, then there is a committee in place who can conduct an interview.
Baron also said that the government has ensured that the financing from the CBI Program are being used for the benefit of Dominicans.
Well time will tell when those responsible of defaming peoples names be brought before the courts. They have lost so many cases for lack of evidence. They will keep on paying for their LIES the then Opposition Leader Edison James paid for his lies now a second UWP Leader has paid for his lies and is still paying no talk of resignation. A UWP senator is alleged to transfer funds from a company’s account to his personal account no talk of resignation another UWP Parl Rep is alleged of improper conduct on a miner NO RESIGNATION. I ask you what have they got to do to resign? apparently as the opposition would want us to believe they are all squeaky clean guys. what a disgusting lot
Francine is pathetic! What does it mean to gain the world and lose your soul Francine? Your reputation is forever tarnished underneath this Cabal. You’re telling us that the stories of criminals being arrested with Dominican Diplomatic Passports is a lie, when we know for certain that it’s true. What gives with you? Rayburn also told us that American registered aircraft, will be landing at Charles Douglas at night via water approach when the FAA’s regulation says otherwise. Now the Dear leader has an American firm secretly surveying a top “Secret Site” for a proposed international airport. Where do you guys learn how to lie so well? Your language is so convincing, that I’m almost convinced sometimes. Then I have to pinch myself and run away from the propaganda machine laid out lock, stock and barrel by you and others.
Ms Baron some humility is needed here,why?Your great leader and his surrogates acted with reckless abandon and we’re in bed with crooks and criminals, whilst denying the fact,and pointing fingers at the UWP and others who pointed out that all was not well with the way diplomatic passports were being handled.You seem to indicate that the firm’s you have now engaged to help in compliance didn’t exist before,and that these firm’s failed the government in allowing nefarious people to pass through the fine mesh sieve that your ministry had in place.This is a step in the right direction for the sake of Dominica.Now that you are complying take it to the next level and publish the names of those persons who should be or good character who serve as ambassadors for the Dominican people.Since they are reputable people you will help get more value from their service if more people know who they are.I’m sure you agree
Miss Baron when you start by saying that passport sold to criminals is a lie that makes me question anything you say. If you had started by saying our passports have fallen into the hands of some high class individuals who has turned out to be criminals and we are making changes that would have been a better approach. The international news report have substantiated fact where the public can believe our passports have been sold to criminals.
People are creating false birth certificates and names Dominica police have arrested people for such. Statements like that underestimate the level of intelligence of the local people. Degrees does not always determine someones intelligence. Commonsense the older folks would say comes before Booksense.
Why are these people all of a sudden trying to convince the general public and the world of this CBI program? Before time there was no need to key in the country on the happenings of the CBI program, who was benefiting to name a new. All of a sudden light has been cast on the negatives as it relates to this program handling and now all its benefactors are out speaking the gospel and now making funding available that should have already be institutionalized into the wellbeing of Dominica. It’s a shame a fire has to be ignited for movements to be made. Its sicken and sad because again the People are being Played. Now everything is being revealed and most of all those so call advocates like the one in this article are the ones that are allegedly profiting for this CBI gains. Wake up Foolish Dominican’s who support the nonsense of this Labour Party!
This statement proves that due diligence was not conducted before. It was all based on favors and getting rich. What a dishonest bunch of leaders!!!!!!!! SMH
Firstly, we need to stop referring to this passport farming and sale scheme as a ” Citizenship By Investment” program! Where are the investments? How have these investments improved or transformed the Dominican economy?
Secondly, we have all witnessed the government’s fullest extent of vetting, and their “thorough” process of due diligence on display! The Government has always assured the citizens that they’ve had a reliable and trustworthy system in place. So what has really changed? Has the Government’s propensity to wallow in the filthiest mud, to hang out in dark back alleys with questionable characters, to seek relationships with outcasts, and to be a bottom feeder changed? Pfffff!
Which is more critical to perform ? Due Diligence on an ordinary Citizenship or a Diplomatic position which gives You both Citizenship and a Diplomatic passport allowing You to pass through customs ?
You really think that all of us like the Guy in La Plaine all You give a house and He said they should have beaten Him earlier ?
But Skeritt has been telling us all along that the Due Diligence was being done and was impeccable How come Did Baron coming and telling us about Due Diligence?
What they not telling us is “Are Diplomatic positions for sale ?”
There was no due diligence done fore those Diplomatic positions was there ?
How come so many of those position holders are in trouble with the Law
Is this Kabal trying to bowl us a goo glee?
I am very suspicious that a lot of money changed hands in this process and it seems that money did not go to the Treasury so “Where is the money?”
and the truth shall set you free. Can Tony Astaphan say something now? Oh God Defend and protect this land from wicked men and women
The opposition should have focused more attention on calling for the resignation of the Foreign Minister and the Minister of National Security. Both Ministers have failed in their duties to protect Dominica. In most other countries, the resignation would have been demanded after the second criminal was caught with our diplomatic passport.
Better late then never. I hope she can return the horses back to the stable. They bolted out with so much speed, it would appear, $100,000 a month and damage control might not be enough.
You guys are now doing all that right? Still you say Lennox Linton does not like Dominica. Thanks to Lennox Linton the crooks are being caught and the passports are being retrieved.
“Has put a comprehensive due diligence in place” I am no lawyer but inference would suggest there was none before. Which means you have and is still telling a lie. Again given what I am reading it’s only now you will be asking questions about source of funds. So in a nutshell Baron, I knew your daddy and I believe in his sane mind he would be ashamed of your lack of integrity.
Since he ain’t here and I need not watch my tongue for his benefit, you are a despicable low integrity and morals individual. You are a downright liar and I would not trust you to walk my dog in a national park for pets.
Thats why no matter what you all say,i will reject it …Based on the hot air you puffed out to those unsuspecting senior citizens,its like there was NO DUE DILIGENCE IN PLACE before MONFARED was nabbed….A due diligence firm would never let Corallo,Madueke,Monfared,etc to pass under the radar..Then when people talk about all you recklesness,they are called TRAITOR…Well i am the #1 TRAITOR,because corrupt activities MUST/SHALL not escape good people…Ihate this DEVELISH Party!
Francine when was this mechanism put in place? It had to be last week. Look how many passport holders have to be arrested and charged before you and your government admit that it’s about the wealth the person has and not a damn thing about character? Maduke, Monfared, NG Lap Seng, to name a few… You must have some balls under that skirt to stand there and say it’s a falsehood that criminals are in the possession of out passports. Liar!
As Dominicans can we see this bogus imaginary dilligence u mentioned, after selling our heritage to 6 if not more International Crooks and Criminals u comming now with a copeh tigre story about controlled process .
Lennox Linton is a Genius.
Only now after the liar roosvelt skerrit tired lie and say it was being done He was found lying for the billionth time now u coming chat crap. Francine u are a shame . Right now it is too late to remove shame and disgrace from u and yours. you too miserable!!!
well you have a point, because I am certain a dominican politician salary cannot pay for condo in new York.
Me Baron,
In all fairness and honesty, you sound very much like Mr Linton – much to say and nothing to show. I believe that it is imperative that the government at least present a few of the “due diligence” reports to the public, particularly those of the questionable diplomats. It may be necessary that sensitive personal information be redacted, but at least the pubic needs to be ascertained that you were relying on credible information.
Francine you are hallucinating, I doubt anyone with a good character, and any sort of reputation to protect would become involved in the sale of passports, and especially Dominica diplomatic passports. That is a get rich scam for some of the good old boys, and girls who tow the party line!
If there was any reputation to protect, no passports would be sold to criminals, thus far we know the names of all the criminals who are arrested with Dominica diplomatic passport in their hand!
Just go to their website and read why You should buy a second Citizenship.
To avoid alimony payments ,Taxes and escape your Country if things fall apart there and acquire a passport if the place where You live is not a recognized Country (Palestine as an example)
When Dominica had its Economic Citizenship program in place the Govt. employed only two firms to carry out due diligence on applicants for our citizenship. They are Bishops Services Inc. and Kroll Associates, both of the U.S.A., not the cheapest but rated as best in the industry. Given that the applicant is responsible for the due diligence fees, not the government;
– why was it necessary to introduce another three services?
– Can Ms. Baron categorically confirm that no citizenship was ever granted by her Govt. without a due diligence report ever having been issued.
– can she also confirm that her Govt. has never overridden negative due diligence advice and granted citizenship nonetheless?
– can she also confirm that every citizenship granted by her Govt. was issued in the persons given name and not in an assumed name, whether changed by deed poll or not?
The answers will always be ‘yes’ but proof will never materialise because it doesn’t exist.
They will never make these records public as it would mean disclosing which company did the checks on any particular individual.
-it could show adverse information that was ignored
-it could show clean records for persons with notoriety who at the time were under investigation.
If it is the last instance, then it would show collusion between them and the due diligence companies. Either way, it would show information that they do not want in the public domain which can only signify underhand practices.
This Govt has to be judged by the company it keeps – you only have to look at the many hidden former diplomats Skerritt appointed who are under investigation.
Are DLP voters really that naive or just simple people who only care about when the next handout comes?
Now we have a Baron and a Baroness with not one ounce of credibility between them, their greed overriding any sense of…
Kroll have offices in all major U.S. cities and around the globe such as Mumbai, Bejing, Shanghai, Hong Kong,Singapore, Tokyo, as well as Russia (Moscow), France, Spain, Italy, U.K. (London), Brasil and even in Dubai and Grenada,
Bishops are also well represented with offices in major locations in the U.S.A. , India, Russia, the U.K., Hong Kong , Singapore and Bejing in China plus a further 200 representations in worldwide locations. Between the two of them it would be hard to find anyone with the same coverage or expertise. The old maxim applies, you get what you pay for.
Here is some logic to 1 question
– why was it necessary to introduce another three services?
-> In order to cast a bigger net. Note she said that they are located in 2 more countries than just US of A\’s.
Other questions: I could care less. We already sold to the Chinese.
All of this could be a great spin/ cover for something even greater.
The BEST is yet to come…
And why therefore are all these rogues, swindlers and other unsavory characters being appointed as Dominica’s foreign representatives and given diplomatic passports?
Frank Baron must be turning in his grave!
Hey, the record is there to speak for itself. Crooks and criminals have been sold passports.
crooks have also being given Diplomatic positions
Keep fooling Dominicans they deserve it..thus them been the Poorest and slowest Caribbean Island..
Dominicans are a waste of time period, all they do is talk talk talk on Q95 but in terms of showing number them afraid…
they white man will always have a right to pin them blacks down, they lack any sense, easy to fool and happy to be under the table that’s dominica for u…
bunch of worthless people
Francine what we getting for that ? A Dasheen house?How long we have to wait? Best You beat us and give us what You have for us now!
Francine, I will treat you like Cersei now…Shame, shame, shame, shame, shame, shame, shame, shame…shame !
No one believes a word you say. We do not trust what you say. You have lost all credibility.
You speak in whatever the direction the wind blows. As a foreign minister, this is too late and you should be held accountable and fired for all these foreign ambassadors appointmentso of poor moral character.
This has been a pure embarrassementi to our
You do realize that this falls the minister of National Security and not the foreign affairs minister right?
This is why she was the 1 made to give this speech of repetition and not the other .
I am glad they are finally DOING SOMETHING, so I will not blast DLP for this 1. (Just everything else)
I however have 1 problem with the overall statement:
“So when we hear stories about we are selling passports to crooks and criminals that is a complete and utter falsehood and we must denounce it.”
This already happened and its already written down as part of history. This should not have been the approach. There are named criminals who LEGALLY acquired our passports.
So Ms Baron… fix this lie… i mean line.
Too little too late!!!!
It seems ” good character” and ” good reputation” mean different things to different people. Does the Honourable Minister understand that this same Comprehendive due diligence framework” was in place when the former Oil Minister,, the notorious Iranian, the alleged Ambassador to Bahrain, the alleged former envoy to the World Trade Center,et al obtained their passports and became Dominicans? I despair for my country.
OOOOOOOHHHHHH so you are finally saying that in previous times due diligence was done???!!!!
Question to DNO though, has it ever been reveal who are these firms Skerrit and his ministers keep mentioning?
Another thing, NOW I UNDERSTAND…. these persons who have been arrested for illegal activities mainly embezzling millions and billions from their governments, THEY ALL STARTED DOING THIS WAY AFTER THEY WERE ISSUED DOMINICAN AND DIPLOMATIC PASSPORTS oooh k, now I get it. SMFH…. SO yeah its all a lie you all were issuing diplomatic passports to crooks and criminals….
A conclusion drawn – Dominican and Diplomatic passports TURN recipients into crooks and criminals.
Recipients were not crooks and criminals prior to receiving passports however as soon as they received passport some evil force befell them and BAM they became crooks and criminals
What are you talking about madam? Due diligence..In the future. No madam we are not fool’s. First show us the due diligence on Alireza Monfared, Allison Madueke, NG Lap Seng and others and we will take it from there. You and Skerrit not going to fool us again with your fake due diligence story