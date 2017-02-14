Baron says strict due diligence followed in CBI applicationsDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 at 11:04 AM
Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron, has stated that strict due diligence is followed in applications for Dominican citizenship under the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).
She stated that several agencies, together with the government, make sure that there is a “strict observance of the requirements” in the due diligence process.
She was speaking at a Private Sector Forum held at the Fort Young Hotel last week.
According to Baron, Ipsta International Inc, Thompson Reuters GRC Inc, S-RM Intelligence and Bishop Services are among the agencies that facilitate the process of due diligence so that it is sound and accurate. Subsequent to that, the backgrounds of applicants are assessed.
“Additionally checks are carried out by IMPACS, that is the CARICOM Implementing Agency for Crime and Security, and governments are asked to run the names through their database,” she said.
She also noted that if there is an unfavorable report from an applicant then such an applicant will be rejected.
“If it is favorable, then the applicant is evaluated further by the examiners of the unit. If it is felt that an interview is necessary, then this will be arranged,” Baron stated.
She said that two committees are appointed to conduct an interview of that nature.
“The committees are chaired by the Attorney General and the Financial Secretary respectively, and includes representatives of the special branch of the police force and senior staff of the Citizenship by Investment Unit,” she explained.
Baron made it clear that it is only after applicants successfully pass the process of due diligence that “the recommendation for the granting of citizenship is made.”
“At that point the applicant is asked to pay the investment fee, and on receipt of that fee, a certificate of nationalization is issued,” she remarked.
32 Comments
I don’t believe a word these people say they have no credibility. So they can stop talking
That being the case, these agencies should be fired, given how they have failed us. We are the laughing stock of the Caribbean with this “Passport-Selling-Business.” The government continues to bury its head in the sand. This is bad news for us all the way around. One’s reputation can be easily lost, but difficult to repair.
Francine should have responded to Lennox in the house of assembly when she was asked to submit the list of people holding Diplomatic passports. She refused to submit the list and she is now trying to do DAMAGE control; a little to late for that. You guys should have been open and honest from the start. You are all too greedy treating CBI like a grocery shop and prostituting our country.
Ah Cha! Margee man! STUPES
Why is this lady speaking to her own people-Dominicans and lie so much.Lady did Skerrit tell you to go and say that.If all this due diligence is done why are these criminals like Monafred and this Nigerian lady doing with our passport.If this what you call due diligence I think you need to go look up the meaning in a dictionary.Are you Skerrit puppet? Looks like you are.Do you really think that we believe you .Come again.
Every year the ILLITERATE supporter of UWP gets to learn a new word that is misused..lmao..
Last year it was ” MOU” lol this year is “MONFARED” and “Due Diligence”
smh..majority of these illiterates for Workers can’t understand and Lennox knows this.
Everytime the PM does a press release is lie.
HOWEVER WHY IS THE LIAR THAT HAS ALL THE FACTS. What evidence Lennox has that there is no due diligence? That was just conjecture. Look the young lady outlining the companies that does it FACTS.
Lennox where is your facts. The statement that the young lady made can all be proven. Can you prove your statements ? no you can’t.
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LENNOX LINTON AND SKERITT IS SKERITT SAYS IT HOW IT IS & LENNOX SAYS IT HOW IT MIGHT BE #FirstTake
http://rijock.blogspot.com/2017/02/why-dominican-diplomatic-passport.html
Sorry Francine, too late!!!
U fools so because a thief pass through your camera that means you don’t have one? Or that means You Camera is not working ? or Can it just mean its a damn good thief>> If you making 25 million a year on passport as reported by the Government well last year.
Out of that 25 million you have 3 or 4 people that slip between your cracks. That is let’s just say 400000+ since is 100000 per passport. So basically every 25 Million made by CBI 400000 which is basically 4 people might have slipped in by nefarious means. Doesn’t sound like a bad due diligence process sounds like smart criminals to me.
These comments prove a point. Dominicans are not interested in knowledge but roro without facts. Go ahead and tick the dislike buttons.
That explains why the criminals have and or have diplomatic passports
So then how is it after you all knew of the My Dominica Trade House (MDTH), which was a fraud went ahead and granted a diplomatic passport to the individual who perpetrated this MDTH with Roosevelt Skerrit PM claiming that, “the guy just wants to promote Dominica”.
It is a shame what people are doing to our Dominica. Ms Baron you cannot defend wrong doings and it must come to light. The DLP days are coming to an end, better days are coming my people!!
Really Francine?
So why did you issue diplomatic passports to all these ‘Wanred” people?
So whilst you are at it, could you please let us know:
1. How many diplomatic passports have you issued?
2. How much revenue have you received for those passports?
3. How many non-diplomatic passports have you issued?
4. How much revenue have you received from those sales?
5. Are we still citizens of Dominica, or are we owned by other ndividuaos or countries
Thanks in anticipation of your response,
Serious Vibes this..so when you’all gonna explain how all these crooks getting through the cracks..? Seems like the door have a hole wi, that hole leading straight into somebody pocket..
@Honourable Minister Baron: we cannot make a silk purse out of the ear of a sow (a mother pig). Clearly the due diligence methods of the government have been less than diligent. It really makes one wonder. It may be time to call a time out and do some due diligence on your due diligence.
Francine shut down the CBI,while your ahead it is doomed.
Francine, too late shall be your cry!
All DLP LIARS are on parade…Due diligence my foot….Take all you pressure from the people..The passports are ours,and we SHALL talk..Crooked liars and lawyers will not muzzle us.
Caricom is doing due deligence
http://www.caribbeannewsnow.com/headline-Guyana-to-present-arrest-warrant-treaty-at-CARICOM-intercessional-meeting-33434.html
stop lying ! We don’t believe you !
Too late, too late Francine. GO GO GO GOOOO AWAY! Enough of you all BS and lies and deceit!
Assertive Always!
Some of us have to work so hardddd to earn a living and some people just thiefing while putting the entire country in bad light in the international community.
Ms. baron is that so ?
If due diligence was a fact, why was this dude locked up last month with one of our passports? Does that due diligence apply to some or only those who give us our share of the $ without the opposition knowing about it?
LIAR! Please look up the mean of due diligence! When you do, please get rid of the persons conducting the investigations on the Government’s behalf.
Then how the hell do these criminals ended up with our passports, not 1 or 2, but 7,8 then the due diligence is crap, and by the way, where is our $10000?
As a matter of fact, no due dilegence was done, it’s just show me the money
@Pennez
Why dont you ask how in the hell did Christopher Scaze endd up with our passport? Was that was a good name for Dominica by your standards? When the Russians purporting to be French nationals ended up with our passports in Canada and got deported leaving the Canadian government with no choice but to impose Visa for entry into Canada, wasn’t it our passport then? You are just a plain hypocrite, blinded by the innuendos of politics. Get Real
my good friend you with a gov that you don’t even know whats going on you need to take your time and ask God to help you because the time will come when people like you may even ask to go in hiding when the water get to hot for you all wake up my good friend the DLP is not playing the games you use to play in school
Lie lie lie lie lie lie lie YOU LIE! YOU LYING CHILE.
Francine, I don’t believ you. You are too close to Roosevelt for comfort and you will come to rue that.
you mean due diligence in stacks of $100.00 bills right