BREAKING NEWS: Police release Joseph Isaac without chargeDominica News Online - Monday, February 20th, 2017 at 1:44 PM
Roseau Central MP, Joseph Isaac, was released by police on Monday afternoon without charge hours after he was taken into custody.
At around 5:30 am police descended on his home, searched it and then took him to Police Headquarters.
He was reportedly questioned in relations to disturbances in Roseau on the night of February 7.
Joseph walked out of Police Headquarters at about 1:15 pm to a crowd of supporters who began shouting “Skerrit must go.”
His attorney, Gildon Richards, said he was asked “almost the same questions.”
“So if it is the same question, it is the same answers, which are no answers” he said.
He warned the leadership of the United Workers Party that the police are coming “after the elected members now.”
Isaac is the fourth person to be taken into custody in what police say is the investigation into the violence in Roseau, which took place after a meeting by the United Workers Party (UWP) and the Dominica Freedom Party.
UWP senator, Thomson Fontaine, was taken into custody and released without charge. Former Deputy Leader of the UWP Claudius Sanford was also taken into custody and charged with ‘suspicion of obstruction.’
Dominica Freedom Party General Secretary, Johnson Boston, was taken in by the police and was released a few hours later without charge.
DNO is following this latest development and will provide more information as it becomes available.
28 Comments
The call for Skerrit to leave office will continue . We will not change this demand and it will continue relentlessly throughout the coming days , weeks and months .
Skerrit knew that the only topic Dominicans were listening was the Monfered arrest with 2 Dominican passports. So this was very embarrassing and potential up-rising by his own party members to kick him out, so he decided to divert the DLP supporters by concocting a charge of coup attempt . So the arrest we are seeing going on every other day is by design and not because these UWP and Freedom party leaders said or planned anything to overthrow Skerro. ‘
Smart Dominicans , know that these guys do not have the means in anyway what so ever to carry out such a damaging blow, and we are not believing anything Skerrit and carbon tell us.
Mr. Skeritt tear Down that wall of secreatcy you are codoning with secreatcy with the CBI. Alas with the stupidity of harassing the opposition you yourself a cracking the wall. CONGRATULATIONS !
This is an act of desperation by a man whose days are clearly numbered. It’s sad and shameful to view these events daily.
Pretty much anyone who criticizes this dictators is led away in handcuffs these days. Do you really need that many police officers to bring Isaac in for questioning? What in his past suggest that he needs a mini-army to be questioned? Skerrit looks like a big fool day by day.
Isaac has no violence in him. A former teacher at the Dominica Grammar School, I fail to see the need for daily pomp and circumstance with him. Who’s next?
These opposition members need to get ppl to scan their houses after these “raids”. I suspect bugs are being planted to listen to their conversations.
all you people write about is hatred and jealousy. Never a good idea or suggestions. Question for mr.ISSAC WERE YOU CAUTIONED ? TELL YOUR PEOPLE THE TRUTH
Homes are being searched??.. Did the police present an authorized search warrant?? Why are these persons being taken into custody/arrested if what the police want to do is to question them?? This can’t possibly be correct police procedure..What do the lawyers have to say about this?? The Bar Association??
TO ALL THOSE TALKING: Do you think if the meeting had ended at let’s say 6 pm, there would be all the destruction? people use the cover of dark to commit their acts and these have to be investigated. Skerrit is “no law . no constitution:” and Linton being jealous said” Police cannot tell us when to end our meeting.” THE EXACT SAME DEFIANCE OF THE LAW. BENO your song is so appropriate.
“SKERRIT MUST GO” is not a call that can be effective by WORD OF MOUTH, for the people shouted CRUCIFY HIM pertaining to Jesus, which could not have happened without the physical actions.
The point which I am making is to show you people, that the police know well enough, what they are doing, by taking in those certain people in for questioning–whether they will answer those questions or not.
And those who are not answering the questions have already proven themselves guilty–even if they were not charged; there must be a next time, PHYSICAL PROTEST, if the “WORD OF MOUTH CALL” must be effective–the arrest and question will not be the same.
For people, whoever they are, will be thrown in jail for malicious behavior, the only Lawyer who would be able to set them free, would be God Himself–but that would be too bad, in that they would be in no ones captivity but He, Himself.
For He has said: “NO FLESH SHALL GLORY IN HIS PRESENCE”
#COUPbyTRUCK starring Roosevelt Skerrit, his delusional mind & an unarmed dump truck.
In my humble opinion this harassment and intimidation tactics have got to stop, sooner rather than later.
If you have a person of interest (in this so called “coup”) whom you wish to question, can you not act in a civilized manner and place a phone call asking the person to come in to Police Headquarters. I am certain that the person(s) will comply without hesitation. This practice of rounding up people in the wee hours of the morning does not send a good signal.
Do you know the medical history of the said individual? Do you know whether there are children and/elderly people in the house who no doubt will be traumatized for the rest of their life?
Come on, act responsibly.
Your motto is “protect and serve.”
okay so i understand the need for this ridiculous so call “investigation” to be conducted … If their is word of a coup, then is has to be investigated…..HOWEVER, why all the drama associated to simply bring these gentlemen in?
Why can’t they be called via a phone and asked to come in. It is truly silly that all this energy and RESOURCES are utilized to bring ONE man in, only to be released hours later without a charge.
HONESTLY, THIS IS RIDICULOUS AND NOT BECAUSE YOU ARE IN SUPPORT OF SKERRIT, YOU SHOULD SUPPORT THIS CRAP.
Look It February 20, 2017
This is a very foolish comment; unfortunately, those who are giving you those thumbs up rating are more foolish than you.
So you truly believe that the police will simply make a phone to people who may have committed a crime and ask them to come into their office for questioning? You sound like you are out of this world, wee!
What do you think what happened on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 was about? Some kind of social brawl, that no one should take note about?
The Police are doing their work as they should be; if people do not answer the questions asked, they cannot be charged, but that doesn’t mean that they have freed, it is just that their time is not now.
They are making an example and setting the stage for what is to come. That is why this is taking place.
What is up with the police taking in these opposition politicians and not charging them with anything.The police raid their homes very early in the morning,take them in then release them.Sounds like intimidation to me.Assume that these guys were involved in any plan to overthrow the do nothing government of Skerritt,after the first or second person is arrested then anything associated with “Skerritt’s plan” would be gotten rid of,so to raid their homes very early in the morning is just moronic.Then they come up empty Everytime.I’m sure that these educated, intelligent Patriots would not be involved in any plan to overthrow Skerritt,and even then, this amateurish skim outlined by Skerritt would only come from someone as mediocre as him.
But a game that man!!
Is the UWP going to let Skerrit off the hook after the CBI is still presenting them with readymade case to oust corruption?
@ hope, while I appreciate your concerns I have to believe you are not a Dominican to write this thing. FYI, it is not the UWP’s responsibility to let Skerrit off the hook. This is all of our damn business to ensure that he does not let off the hook. To me you sound like that T&T guy that could sing everything good about Dominica, but would not identify himself with our struggles as clearly stated in his song, “Dominica I love you”, and some how he got placed, as he clearly states in one line ” I respect the efforts of YOUR PM and the concerns of the opposition”. To throw everything on UWP is wrong because as we can see with Skerrit’s daily arrests, he is after the UWP leaders and therefore all of us, need to jump behind them.
These arrests are clearly intended to harass, provoke and intimidate. The military-style arrests are purposely perpetrated to send shivers through the Opposition leadership and their supporters. To invade someone’s home under the guise of suspicion of a crime, at these unholy hours of the morning, is unconscionable. These futile raids that have not yielded a scintilla of evidence of any wrongdoings should be halted with immediacy. These arrests are only giving the Court and the Police Force a real Black Eye.
A thousand arrests will never distract the people from the question Francine Baron refused to answer: Who are our diplomats? How much were they paid? Where are the proceeds of said sales?
Your futile denials are not even worth a cup of warm spit. You must submit to an impartial commission of inquiry.This is our proud democratic tradition that we are all sworn to uphold. Failing that confirms your loss of all moral authority and therefore you must resign.
Meanwhile she should ask to give account for the ten ($10,000.00) thousand dollars entrusted in her hands by a grope of Dominica women living in the Diaspora, which they contributed to the Erika relief fund!
When the women discovered the money did not go to the appropriate cause the publicly demanded on this same DNO that she tell them what she has done with the money, to this day we have yet to read a denial from her that the money was properly appropriated, or it simply disappeared into oblivion.
Walking about Roseau and listening to Q 95 (Bless them) This is one of the best and true comment I have seen on DNO. I 100% agree. Police release Joseph Isaac without charge the Parl Rep for Roseau that Skerrit rotten, corrupt government has ignored. Under Skerrit Roseau is a nasty place and don’t expect it to get better until the people vote for labour. This is the most wicked government I have seen in Dominica. There was always opposition to each ruling party but they never turned their back on these places. Everywhere was treated equally. What has become of Dominica? This is a one man state and the rest of the ministers are just puppets. Do any of them have a mind of their own?. We have to pray that something good will happen soon in Dominica. We have to open our eyes to what is happening. The rest of the Caribbean & CARICOM and the world must be thinking that we are uneducated or stupid to endure this treatment by Corrupt Skerrit. Wake up Dominicans, take the blinders off your eyes
More bugs being planted in homes in the interest of “National Security”.
Remember Watergate. Nixon and his close aides also ordered investigations of activist groups and political figures, using the FBI, the CIA, and the IRS.
All Mr. Skerrit’s political opponents need to preemptively install surveillance systems at their homes in order to collect their own defensive evidence before the Tonton Macoute come knocking.
It is about time that the prime minister stop this none sense which is going on with the UWP and others. The people organise a demonstration without giving enough notice, it was wrong of them for doing so I cannot see the reason for arresting them for the violence which their supporters cause after a peaceful match.
Did the prime minister ever thought that the people who decided to do such a thing might have nothing to do with the demonstration but to make things look bad for the country. I think that both sides are acting like children. So please act like adults which you all are.
Countries which never knew of Dominica is now getting to know of it not for the good but bad. For passport sales to two sides who are not able see face to face on anything on this island.
UWP and others supporters are shouting Skerrit out what is it that Lennox is going to do for Dominica but to put it back to where it was in the first place.
Well Well Well, this whole April Fools joke must be curtailed soon by the police. You guys have arrested 5 persons only to change one. To me,this taste and smells of incompetence of the highest level.
When are you the police force of Dominica going to exercise some independent thinking and investigate all alleged offences and crime with the level of enthusiasm that they are currently exhibiting and arresting the opposition party with?
To any average Joe the arrests which have taken place smacks of harassment and bullying.
I need not say anymore however this is a very sad state of affairs right now in Dominica. We are now making the headlines for all the wrong reason and the actions of the police is compounding an already embarrassing situating in which we have found ourselves.
What a disgrace. Five arrests,one charged and you still think your investigation is justified? In the land of the blind the one eyed man is KING.
lol..look at Isaac
Folks it’s very clear that the drivers of this nonsense is not investigating any disturbance but jumping at the opportunity to see if the opposition is with any weapon / skeleton, at home so as to bust their claims of unworthiness.
This is outrageous at so many levels. It is political persecution orchestrated by this dictatorial regime. This regime is modelling after their counterparts in Venezuela, Cuba and China. We MUST remain focus on what brought us here in the first place which is, the sale of Dominican Diplomatic Passports to criminals.