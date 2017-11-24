Business community expresses concerns over police leadership post-MariaDominica News Online - Friday, November 24th, 2017 at 9:09 AM
The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) has expressed concerns over what it said is the failure of the leadership of the security apparatus in Dominica following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
It has even called for a review of the way the Police Commissioner is appointed.
For days after Hurricane Maria, there was widespread looting in Dominica and some people have said there was an actual breakdown in law and order.
Member of the DBF and President of the Dominica Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica (BCAD) Anthony Leblanc said at a meeting of the organization, concerns were expressed over the leadership of the police force after the hurricane.
“At our 7th November 2017 meeting, many persons expressed concerns about the failure of the leadership of the security apparatus of the state,” he said.
He suggested that the way the Police Commissioner is appointed be reviewed.
“It is also instructed to review the way the Police Commissioner is appointed with the view to ensure that the holder can meet the demands of such critical office in times of crisis,” he stated.
He said it is essential that the confidence in the security apparatus of the state is restored.
Leblanc called for a critical review of the security apparatus of the state in the “breakdown in law and order and the looting, burglary, and vandalism which took place immediately after the storm …”
He said this should be done with a view to restoring business confidence and activity.
He noted that the review should include a judiciary inquiry into the breakdown in security and examining the type of criminal activities which ensued after the hurricane.
He said it should also include “a short amnesty for persons who wish to return stolen goods” after they were found with stolen, looted goods and they have been prosecuted.
Leblanc suggested some form of compensation for businesses affected by the looting, to help them recover and help in planning and continued economic activities and “concessionary financing of five percent interest for five years under the CBI or other programs to allow the affected businesses to restock or restore their businesses.”
Executive Director of the Dominica Employers Federation (DEF), Achille Joseph, has also called for an inquiry into what he described as the “impotency of the security forces in Dominica” in the days following Hurricane Maria.
Police stand and saw people looting and did not do anything I believe persons found with looting item shold be taken but not prosecuted because they fail us and didn’t at least try to stop the looters so others would adhere
What about the folks who were shot and killed. Hurricane Maria dis not destroy the constitution and laws of Dominica and rhose in charge would sure wish that would happen. You know the strength of a man in challenging times. That is when leadership is at its best. The CDPF is a head without a brain sounded like he was there to protect political interest and not the public they took the oath to protect. In times like these you need steady hands and minds, not people who jump and react. The guy talking about who is bonafide Dominicans. We accept mediocrity in all walks of life so it is showing its ugly face. I hope they also investigate the shootings and killing of citizens. Laws still exist and even in war there are rules of engagement. Is it worth taking a man life over a stolen generator?
jealousy is a sin, you all want only you all to prosper you upset that he is the PM of Dominica. When will you stop Tony?
When fire was st in Roseau you did not say anything, now mother nature came you want police to risk their life under storm to prevent what wicked people did.
Lol…It is so sad how our country have turned out, simply because we gave all right and power to one man. It’s not too late, things can change. This Government needs purging.
Had the police shot and injured anyone during that time ……. then the whole nation would have been on the PM’s back…….. “oh we are in crisis and police shooting people because they are hungry”. Then the PM would get the blame. You Mr. Leblanc, did you condemn the action of the protestors early this year who burned down businesses and destroyed properties? Did you applaud the police for being so careful not to hurt anyone, i guess not. We are to bias in this country.
Dominicans we must not be unreasonable. We forgot how Maria creeped upon us, we forget the devastation of this country. Don’t you know that police officer had their families too and homes too on the dawn of Maria. Secondly we seem to have forgotten that the incident of the security guards who were left at a particular Company the night of Maria and were found dead in a container few following. This is what we wanted for the Police Officers. They have homes too and families. Where were the business owners they too were unable to make it to town because roads were blocked the whole place was in mess, no one expected the devastation that came upon us unawares. People are unfair. Not saying the looting was right…. and thats why so many are being brought to justice for the crime.
When will you remove your Red political glasses and see Dominica for the land that we all love irrespective of political party.The commissioner of police was in the media talking “big bout ya”that the police was ready willing and able to secure the country if a hurricane hit the island yet when the hurricane hit where was his readiness, willingness and ability to serve and defend.His own policemen we’re looting and when police from regional forces arrived on island,the chief was still in a daze.Now you want the state quo to remain in place,but the rest of us responsible Patriots want better for the country besides color politics.All respectful citizens will endorse the call for the enquiry.Will you be responsible and join us or we’ll say shame on you as well
@ Jonathan, If you lots Workers supporters and so-called opposition leader LOVE Dominica as you all keep on saying then why is it your lots hell bend trying to destroy Dominica, why is it no one of the Workers party willing to help in the cleaning up, why is it that so-called Workers pretty boy leader quickly went to the US enjoying his self partying and begging for money to fill his own pocket, while the rest of the country surfers, Not one of you hypocrites would talk about that if it was Pm Skerrit workers party and supporters haters would have a sing and dance about it on Q 95 and Facebook talking rubbish as usual.
@skerrit I voting Who expect the police 👮 to go out when a hurricane is raging , we’re talking about when things Calm down . If the looters could get there y couldn’t the police.
This gentleman Leblanc has always spoken up about the wrongs done by this GOVT in this country and has been victimize on several occasion.
It is a breath of fresh air to hear others finally joining him to speak up about what is wrong like Achille Joseph even if he will be personally attacked.
The police and the Government has failed the businesses . I would sue them both But on the other hand they might be punished by the government . Almost everyone is afraid to talk in Dominica because of retribution . Thanks to the few that stand up, Hats 🎩 off to you
Finally you all open your mouth! One word of advice, going forward stop bowing to Skerrit and the way he governs this island. All you see where it all got us. Time is running out.
for real now you talking, for years before Maria your organisation mute NOW that your pockets have been affected its crying time. You just talking now don’t worry Dr Punjab will render you mute again when he hear what you saying in the public arena. You people are so dam predictable.
I am disgusted, ashamed and in disbelief that our main and principle security organization the police were not visible at the dawn of the day of the hurricane not to be on the streets, in particular the City of Roseau to protect businesses that offer many jobs and employment to Dominicans. The UWP held a peaceful public meetig in the city of Roseau and almost the entire police force were out there to look out for the UWP, to this day we are not sure why. In the meantime the police our principle security again faux pais by positioning themselves only at the periphery of the UWP`s meeting and abandoned the rest of the commercial and business sectors of the city. There is something very troubling in the way our police force operates. Appears all security is directed to Skerrit and his political holligans and not in the interest of Dominica, Domincans and our business sectors, the heart and core of financial and employment in Dominica. Someone must be given their matching orders.
Apparently Maria dis not teach our tongues a lesson. St. James warns us about the tongue. We continue write and say all kind of things because we are not in favour of one party or the next. Just be still and know your God. Cleanse our hearts! lets work together for once for the good of the Country.
Oh they were visible alright! Safeguarding Mr. Skerrit but not the rest of the country. Skerrit has the crown jewels apparently but I call them simply cojones pequeños.
I don’t understand this defence of Mr. Skerrit! Isn’t he the one that directs the Minister that directs the police? Isn’t he the one that approves (.or disapproves 0all police appointments? What’s the matter with you guys. Mr. Skerrit must take the good with the bad, the blame as well as the credit but it appears he only wants the good stuff, all the rest simply does not exist or someone else’s fault. Come on, time to grow up and face the music.