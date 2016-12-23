Businesswoman to launch school feeding program in 2017Dominica News Online - Friday, December 23rd, 2016 at 12:17 PM
Businesswoman and wife of the Prime Minister, Melissa Poppone-Skerrit, has announced plans to implement a new School Feeding Program in January 2017.
Speaking at a party hosted for children on Thursday evening, she stated that she was appalled to find that students were being kept at home because their parents lacked the funds to provide them with snacks.
“To me, in this day and age for a child to be denied an education because of a basic necessity like food, I thought something had to be done,” she expressed.
Poponne-Skerrit said that the new program will provide healthy snacks for students in need. She specified that the food will be prepared by a local restaurant, and distributed to students by school officials.
“As of January, I will be implementing the school feeding program,” she said. “It is not the typical school feeding program. Most of the other programs that you’ve heard about, the food has been cooked, it’s a hefty meal, it’s cooked in the school, and given to the child. It’s not that. It is a case where I have selected a restaurant, in Roseau, who will be making delicious but healthy snacks for your children, and it will be delivered to their school, and the principal or the teacher will give it to your child.”
Pancakes, chocolate milk, local juice, sandwiches, and hot dogs were named among the snacks which will be prepared under the program.
Skerrit-Poponne will also launch her foundation in the new year.
78 Comments
Typical Dominicans… if she wasn’t doing anything at all you all would have something else to say.. give her a god damned break! Nothing seems to please u guys at all! Melissa, hearts off to u and God bless u.
Good idea, so you agree Dominicans are in a state of poverty. Today we have reach a state where parents keep their children from school due to hunger, my God have mercy on us.
My friend you have a hidden money because all the schools in Dominica need to be fed. If its healthy meal , you are missing fruit bowls. Encourage them to eat fruits. Jobs, jobs, jobs are needed for sustainance.
On the my computer, the first comment shown is my comment dated 23rd December. Twenty nine comments later, my comment is still awaiting moderation. I thought it was first come, but it would appear, it depends who wrote the comments or DNO has not made up its mind whether to delete or not. Who cares about a comment that is stale and is at the bottom of the pile. Merry Xmas DNO.
It’s going to take a lot more than this! If you want ro know about the state of the country go into the primary schools. Some Hildreth have to take bus to school. Sometimes the parents don’t have bus fare….no the stateam doesn’t meet the cost of bus fare for every child. When the parents don’t have bus fare hey don’t send hem to school..if hey are not in scool they are in able to get the snack health or otherwise. The real problem here is poverty and feeding the children at school isn’t goino to fix the problem at home. The solution. ..jobs that pay well so that people can work to support themselves.
In any event, good luck with your venture….but then again how many places in roseau make pancakes for breakfast…I can count on one hand. Will the “restaurant” get paid to provide the service. I see that all business places are suffering As a result of our robust economy. This is very telling on government. ….but then it iss working …so by all means…full steam…
Mrs. Skerrit, if you want to feed our children, why don’t you start your business by employing the farmers and the parents and using the foods that the farmers grow to feed the children? The foods that you mentioned are nothing but foods that will promote health issues such as obesity. diabetes, hyperactivity and so on. Is the Health Department looking into this? These foods are not healthy foods and our children do not need to be consuming foods that will compound heath issues in the future.
I don’t think that’s a good undertaking.
UNAPOLOGETIC
With the departure of Child Fund taking with it 4,000 sponsorships, children are being kept home from school for lack of food all over the country . We need a universal feeding programme where the poorest children can be subsidised without discrimination. In Goodwill School they have a programme where children get a meal for a $1 a day. Those who cannot pay even that can still receive a meal through the kind gifts of wellwishers . It costs just $100 a term per child . If readers want to help with a sponsorship or donating dry goods in bulk they can contact Lifeline Ministries on [email protected]
you are very diplomatic ms. Alexander but i get the message. Let the P.M.. wife business pay their tax and we will support your charity direct that has no political connection but has been caring for children quietly for a long time already and no restaurant business that are friends of his wife have to make profit out of that.
Really is that sponsored solely by your busness?
Are there other contributers?
How many schools again?How much will that cost per day to maintain?
Is hotdog really a healthy snack?
Does your husband feel responsible for the rise in poverty and the resulting hunger of children as you mentioned?
Why does he keep aaying that things are improving when poverty is rising?
I live in new york i know the story!! Lol
So tell us the story , That’s why people continue to do things in the dark. WE who know have to expose them so that they will stop they false prentice.
Yes, tell us the story. What work was the P.M. wife doing in New York when she met him?
Good show.
Everything is wrong on my island can you people in power look at the bigger countries, every school should have its own kitchen and food should be prepared for the students and teach them how to cook.our leaders are playing games look at skiroo. Where are the money for school district in your budget. Do you think roads alone is development
Elections coming!
That`s what am talking about Madam first lady..Very great gesture,,
Mrs Skerrit, it is indeed a worthy project,but if I was in your shoes I would not uttered these words.
“I am appalled to find that students were being kept at home because their parents laced the funds to provide them with snacks.
This statement reflects bad on your husband,since he is the PM for so long.
give their parents jobs so they can provie jobs, not snackdectator intention all you have . Show them ho wto fish not give themythe fish
you feeling rich huh. and whats the foundation for?donate to it.?I hope you feed the country also.
“Pancakes, chocolate milk, local juice, sandwiches, and hot dogs were named among the snacks which will be prepared under the program.”
Yea right, you have selected foods that are nothing more than artery blockers by the time they leave school they suffer their first heart attack.
With that out of the way, perhaps people should know what’s you business, and from what source the money to pay for the food derives, I doubt I would want my child to eat any food that come from a corrupted source! Any child who are deprived of an education because of a lack of food, Roosevelt Skerrit is to be held responsible for that mess!
Dominicans once go to work and earn money to feed their children, from the time Skerrit siege Dominica poverty overwhelms the land, where are the jobs lady? You and Skerrit has turned Dominica, into a welfare, and beggar state. country where no one slept in the streets, under Skerrit comes homeless and hungry people!
Why so much negativity and ignorance? Some of y’all well hungry.
Frist Lady ..I respect you with all my heart. But I think you should be doing more. Come out play your part
Start a program like this let it continues.we know our P.M is working hard but you as the frist Lady play you part .just want to say thank you for thinking of the kids. Have a merry Christmas.
Enough with the ignorance stop calling Melissa first lady!! Dominicas’ first lady is the Presidents wife Mrs. Clara Severin, show her some respect and the Constitution likewise. Melissa is Roosevelt Skerrits’ wife or Wife of the PM of Dominica.. Nothing personal, that aside I actually like what she has been doing. I have advised to make some adjustments on the snacks she is intending to serve but while otheres wish to slam her, I think irrespective of how we may differ on politics Melissa has given a lot back. She gives to the hospital maternity ward ever so often newborn gift baskets, she has the adopt a backpack program, she sponsors quite a few events. We can go back and forth on where the money comes from and the politics of it, but honestly she doesn’t have to do none of that stuff she could keep stuffing her face and wallet. I think the out districts also need assistance and I am willing to do more in my village school meal program than I have in the past.
There is already a school feeding program in all primary schools across the country.The Skerrit’s are just buying loyalty.That’s all
Our political system does not have first lady; that is not in our political vocabulary. That only exists in the American political system.
I know that is what she and crap Skerrit want Dominicans to call her. All she is doing now trying to do what she saw Michelle Obama did.
However, the truth is there is mandatory food feeding program all across America, in schools, which is paid for by people like me who pay hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, in income tax, and property tax.
Nobody walks around picking up scraps of food left over to feed people’s children. From what source is she getting the money to feed people. This is simply another ploy to detour from the poverty which is ravaging the nation.
After all the years she and Skerrit lived and get rich off the blood of the nation, without creating a single job for anyone except their agents of which Skerrit is the chief selling passports. Not one industry has been created in the country! How many left since…
May I ask who will be responsible for footing the bill for this program? And why can’t schools be equip with kitchens so that the kids can have a meal not a fast food snack. You would be killing as the saying goes Two birds with one stone. 1) you would be providing nutritional meals for the kids, and 2) you would be creating employment for cooks which would come from vocational training at the schools.
This would be much less costly ( cheaper) than having a Restaurant getting paid for the service, and also this could be a National School feeding program.
This Restaurant you are thinking of do not need the kind of help you are planning to give them,they already have money. Create positive employment, create school kitchens, island wide, put that money you want to give a restaurant to better use. Since you are thinking of feeding the kids this is the way to go.
This is so true. I never thought I’d see the day when Dominicans would become so critical of other people and then themselves. A pity I have to respond to critics here because it is just plain that people who criticize have nothing better to do with their time. Hats off to the lady, If Skerrit was my husband I’d do the same. Kudos!!
And by the way…. things in that store sooooo expensive – how much money all you really making?
I cannot wait for president trump inauguration on Jan 20th.
Mrs Melissa Poppone-Skerrit, thank you very much for such a noble gesture this Christmas season. May I also inform you that where there is a hungry child, there are usually hungry parents! The little that my parents had they gave me, and sometimes they gave me and went without! My point is, please encourage your husband to create more jobs at all social levels, like Public Works Department workers, Botanical Gardens sweepers along with other civil servants, but especially the lower social ranks. If people have jobs and an income they can then feed their children. Please learn to address root causes of social welfare issues before simply throwing alms at it. God bless you and your family at Christmas and always.
“..healthy snacks”
Pancakes, chocolate milk, local juice, sandwiches, and hot dogs
Am I missing something here?
Indeed you are. I think DNO forgot the “un” before healthy. Admin help us on this one please?
Very good gesture Mrs PM. Dominicans have never seen this before. Thanks for caring for our children.
Angel, and I hope you are not my niece who call herself “Angel, but sad to say you are a damn fool, because the type of diet she selected will quench hunger, however, in the long run, by the time the children reach adolescents they will have a problem with obesity.
Whereas you hear the word juice: ask yourself what sort of juice is she implying; because in the event she is anticipating bottled juice sold over the counter, in shops in the long run you will find a whole lot more people diagnosed with hyperglycemia (diabetes mellitus).
It is not everything which shines is gold, fools gold also shines!
Am… but as if it have school feeding program since I was in primary school
Why is it this woman who’s deciding to carry on such program,where are the institutions that are supposed to be responsible,like ministry for health and ministry for education This island is really a failed state with a one-man illegal rogue posing as government!!! Why are those who are employed to lead the institutions of the island allow this,is the country supposed to be governed by laws and institutions or a man
Why is THIS WOMAN??? Well Reasoning..come out from your hole where you are hiding and help do something better. Shate!!!
Presumably that foundation will have charitable status with contributions donated to it tax deductible , thus reducing the donors liability. In principle there is nothing objectionable to that. It is done the world all over. However, control of the expenditure of such a charity should not be in the hands of, or controlled in any other way by the donor to avoid even a temptation- or suspicion of diversion of funds for purposes other than the charitable ones for which it is intended or serve directly or indirectly the benefit of the donor. In other words, it should be fully transparent and open to public scrutiny. It follows that the donor(s) should not have a stake in the service provider whether it be a caterer, transport company or otherwise.
Is this what she’s describing as a healthy meal :?:……………….Your husband is the one who created such level of poverty and hunger by destroying agriculture,the source of income and healthy eating of the people!!! If you are really interested in having a healthy eating school feeding program,have every school equipped with proper kitchen and dining,with good cooks and dietitians. The farmers and fisherfolks can provide the foods with proper nutrients and by then earning a living!!! You are probably only interested in having one of your political party supporters with restaurant earn money,as the mismanagement of the economy has failed their business!!!
I applaud this School feeding programme planned for the New School Year by Mrs. Poponne-Skerrit..I know of a couple Schools where feeding programmes were started and did not continue due to lack of support or Parents participation. It is so important that Students have a good meal if they are to benefit from all that the School provides for their development as Citizens of this Nation. May the good God bless and guide you .
What people need is jobs, you see with jobs we can feed our own children, take the money for the feeding program and make financing available to entrepreneurs, farmers, manufacturers and the service industry and you will get more bang for your buck, enough of that socialism nonsense it never works.
Thanks you Mrs. Skerrit you have a big heart I pray that God will continue to use u to help others in need I pray God’s blessing upon u and your family in the new year and beyond once again I say thank u. God bless u
There is already a school feeding program in all primary schools across the country.What is she competing with this initiative for.Only to buy loyalty for the Skerrit’s
Well, at least she is trying to do something for the poor children as the island only gets poorer. Another problem that needs to be addressed is the parenting skills. Many are not cut out to be parents.
I like the idea generally, but if the goal is to provide healthy snacks, they may want to skip the hot dogs in favour of the other items mentioned.
Steve Chocolate milk is not a good beverage to drink either. Milk is a dairy product which contains plenty of natural sugar, and cholesterol too; it is also a cancer causing product.
I will not get into the science of it all and explain, because Dominicans cannot stand nor face the truth.
As long as it is free, they could careless the damage it will cause; even causing one’s bad cholesterol to rise. If you ever went into a market in the U.S., and go to the milk shelves, you will find a variety of milk rated” “None fat, Whole milk; 1%, 2%, and a host of other verifications.
The bottom line is milk, is as a bad for the body system. One of the reasons milk contains so much fat, its for the strengthen of the young calf. When a child is born it takes many months to crawl, then reap, then walk.
What happens soon after a calf is born it is suckled by its mother, soon after it first feeding, the calf jumps up walk and follow it mother!
This song represents the current Labour Government. Wearw fedupp
GOOD CITIZEN
Performed by The Mighty Sparrow
Album: Many Moods Of Sparrow, 1967.
When does someone really become a good citizen?
I’d like to know for sure.
Why when the ordinary man disagrees with the establishment
They call it treason?
Why should they persecute a brother for seeking black power?
Don’t they know a blind man could see that this is blatant hypocrisy,
The real traitors and them are all high in society.
Yet the government protecting all ah dem and penalizing you and me.
And in a million different ways they violate the law
It’s the same good, no good bastards who oppress the poor
They selling black market, making excess profit, paying a starvation salary.
These good citizens are the architects of economic slavery.
They say you have the right to criticize but then you are victimized,
And without any reason, many a time you find yourself
Politically paralysed by that same good…
On whose money yours or the states. I guess it’s going to be like another RED CLINIC, people come and beg for food.
Could be a very good thing. But then it could be politically deeper. Go and check out The Eva Peron Foundation, set up by the wife of the Argentine dictator, Juan Peron, in 1940s Argentina. Or watch ‘Evita’ the movie starring Madonna.
More hand outs again!!! Where are the Jobs? Both you and your husband think that hand outs are a sustainable alternative to work but history has already proven you’ll wrong. Don’t take my word for it, just watch the former Soviet Union, Cuba and Venezuela. What we need in this country is jobs, jobs, jobs.
This is a serious sign of widespread poverty. This is a direct result of this administration policy. Only a few will survive. Now we will create an economic opportunity for some well to do person in Roseau to feed hungry children. The only thing on the menu that is somewhat healthy is the local juice ( healthy depending on the sugar concentration).
We were once the bread basket of the region but today we have no local food to feed our children.
I just can’t seem to understand the logic of the people in Dominica who call this progress.
Healthy snacks prepared by a local restaurant……………….in a Styrofoam container ?????
What about compostable/Biodegradable containers made from plants ????
What about non-cancerous container ?? and capitalize on the education of those children.
My company is ready to supply, just call me.
Great idea first lady other business should make a contribution to help the program I know you can’t do it alone also we in the community should pitch in no matter how small every little bit helps people in the diaspora should find a way to get involved
So sad
Read this people, a big insult……….
Melena says…..”It is a case where I have selected a restaurant, in Roseau, who will be making delicious but healthy snacks for your children, and it will be delivered to their school, and the principal or the teacher will give it to your child.”
Can you people understand this….? Are out children hungry to reduce them to this insulting bourgeoisie attitude…? I am very upset so are other parents. Melena tell your inept Husband and his corrupt government, give these parents jobs that they can earn their own money and cook their own meals for their children,. Stop interfering. This is an insult. Your husband bring people to poverty and hunger and now there is money about from where< we don't know, to feed peoples children.
This is the form of child Abuse and the Tina`s etc this is your opportunity to be vocal. The rich taking advantage of the poor and vulnerable.
Ohhh Jesus give me a break. Is this scheme a move for the failures of the PM Skerrit and his corrupt Labour Government where niceties are being prepared to show some level of patronism.
Skerrit`s wife must be ignorant of the fact & circumstances of Dominica’s families & children, created by her inept husband who should have never been Prime Minister. God Bless Pierre Charles, may he rest in peace. This is any application of the Red Clinic through the back door now distributed by hi wife. Skerrit. Melissa, our parents need Jobs and employment not the old rotten Red Clinic hand out mendicancy. You and husband ought to be ashamed of yourselves. Go open some genuine business that employs people. The Sisserou award will not be awarded to you nor your husband as under his rotten leadership have placed Dominican families & children into poverty and beggars. Families, parents please stay away from this rotten scheme. Skerrit , keep your wife out of your doctored scheme. Shameful.
Go to…
With all due respect Mrs Melissa Poppone-Skerrit, while your idea sounds noble, it proves that the Labor Party led by your husband has made Dominicans poorer. To confirm that children can be denied an education because of a basic necessity like food, is a true inditement on his administration. I am assuming you will be focusing on Roseau, but what about the many in Vieille Case, Mahaut, Pointe Michel, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Grand Bay, Bagatelle, Petite Savanne, Gallion, Scotts Head. In old school days, Attendance Officers, would ensure children go to school, and if they really had problems arrangements would be made for the State to cater for them through the government machinery. Labor ca travail…. Mechanstez. Downright politics.
Great idea, but I thought Dr. PM said the economy is doing well? I also hope its your money funding this programme
A good idea..I hope we do not throw politics into the mix
Your husband that course parent not being able to feed their children,her is a course to our country
Hot dog is not healthy
Part II:
She told me she was a talented seamstress and believed her business could really grow. But she needed the cash to get it off the ground. “How much do you need?” I asked. “$300 would be enough,” she replied. “And, what is more, I’ll repay it within three months and employ six people full-time.” I was very impressed with her enthusiasm, focus and ambition, and happily gave the $300, not wanting to be repaid. Three months later I was back near Ulusaba visiting community projects supported by Virgin Unite, when six women came up and gave me a beautiful gift of hand-made cotton pillows and clothes. They also gave me $300 – they were the six women the entrepreneurial seamstress had employed. I asked where she was, and was told she was rushed off her feet, at the market selling products. Her business was thriving. The episode taught me that the value of giving is often in providing somebody with the opportunity to make something unique themselves.
Part I:
While assisting the less fortunate is a good gesture, proper utilization of your resource is even better and so I hope Melissa can use this model from Virgin’s Richard Branson to find out who the mother of these children are to empower them by assisting them with either skills training for jobs or provision of seed money for their business venture: I was pleased to be asked to help judge Facebook’s My Giving Story contest, which is encouraging everyone to share a story that inspired them to give. To me, it is individual stories, the people behind non-profits and businesses that inspire me. One example that springs to mind happened a few years ago when I was in Ulusaba, our wonderful game reserve in South Africa. A woman from the local village approached me. She was forthright in her request: “Mr Branson, can you please lend me money to buy a sewing machine?” While I am often asked for money, it was an unusually direct question.
Good initiative your royalty, but please leave out the chocolate in the milk
Why is it u people like to separate the policies from Govt from the state of affairs in Dominica? You put Vat, all kinds of regulation to increase cost of doing business which in turn increases the cost of living but this does not seem to matter to anybody. So here u are showing u care, you doing a good deed for problems u created in the first place, u people not easy in this country called Dominica boy!
Ha ha pancakes,hot dogs and chocolate milk is healthy stuff hundreds. Smh.
People can’t afford because your current husband is responsible for impoverishment. School feeding programs have been in Dominica before you and Skerrit and to find the poverty level appalling is a testament of a people impoverished. Keep feeding the people with deception,give them toilet and now hot dog ,chocolate milk and pancake and no jobs. Then go make all you children on America.
Tell us where the funding is coming g from -is it CANSAVE,save the children fund, USAID,Petro Caribe, pasdport Industry or is it that the business is turning over garments so good.
I crineed when black people enslave their own.
Escobar,Dodoso, El Chapel all gave back .
DNO leave my comment and yes I am angry
not a bad program but…i need a hope of opportunity to work…we need jobs, manufacturing jobs agricultural jobs etc…national health insurance, voter id card, transparency in govt. this program is not going to change nothing…ok…
Kudos to you Mrs. Skerritt. You do not only care about your children, but all of Dominica’s children. Heartwarming!
This is just an example of the poverty that DA has returned to. And I am sure that it is worse than you can even imagine.
she want s to be like Eva Peron? it don’t think so, more like, Imelda Marcos.
I’m guessing this will be like the Clinton foundation. Rich unknown donors will deposit funds to this charitable foundation for access to Skerrit and gov’t incentives. King of xyz will donate for Dominica’s vote on some UN issue, Businessman abc for some tax free and duty free incentives… you know the normal. That’s how these foundations work, this lady is no where nowhere a successful business person to operate and fund such a food drive without generous amount of outside help.
Now I could be wrong, if so shame on Astaphans, Nassief and Whitchurch for not donating more to the ghotto, infirmary etc when apparently businesses in Dominica are flush with cash.
SMFH…..Is this what this country has come to under the current administration.
So after Skerrit administration has improvise the people his wife is now appearing to be savior of the poverty problem they created…SMFH
People just want jobs and no handouts!!!!!!!!
“Pancakes, chocolate milk, local juice, sandwiches, and hotdogs ”
Is this for real? Are we serious? First of all I find you and your husband believe in dependency a bit too much. You initiative is a good one but why not teach a man to fish. Next, why these unhealthy foods in an agricultural country? I know before you implement you will revisit, because you are a good person. I will not bash you for trying, I will wait. Meanwhile please review with a nutritionist and a social welfare individual. I thank you.
Pancakes? Chocolate milk? And Hotdogs? It’s a good initiative though, but people gonna say negative stuff.
Why don\’t you launch a jobs exposition so that our kids who were actually born in Dominica can find jobs after they leave school?
This would be a much better adventure and self sustaining contribution for everyone.
But it seems like you all do not want the people of Dominica to be able to fend for themselves.
The idea of I will feed you so that you will always serve me still remains in Da. .
first let me say finally a drop of the passport money will serve a few citizens! Now it appears that this poponne-skerrit is foolish since when are cupcakes, hotdogs or chocolate mike been healthy snacks. u trying make them even more obeis! smh
” To me , in this day and age for a child to be denied an education because of a basic necessity of food.” I hope you don’t get into trouble for publicly making such a statement. Do you really believe, mothers or fathers would deliberately keep their children at home if they could do better. You must be forgetting who is Prime Minister of the country and he is responsible to a create an environment so that as many mothers and fathers would be working thus preventing so many hungry children. I feel your pain, but if there is any one to be blamed for the current situation, it is your beloved husband.
A good start but hold the hot dogs which are not healthy. How about some fresh fruit instead?
Is that a Roseau-centric endeavour?