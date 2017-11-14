CARICOM eyes key outcomes from UN climate change talksPress release - Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 at 10:04 AM
Mitigating climate risks and building resilience against extreme weather events underpin key areas of focus for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) during the ongoing United Nations (UN) climate talks in Bonn, Germany.
The Twenty Third Meeting of the Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 23) is being held from 6-17 November under the presidency of Fiji.
This year’s climate talks mark the first time a member of the Alliance for Small Island States (AOSIS) has held the Presidency. It presents an important opportunity for CARICOM and the wider Small Island Developing States (SIDs) to influence the global climate change agenda.
Against the backdrop of the unprecedented climate disaster events which struck the Caribbean in September 2017, the opportunity looms large to focus the world’s attention on the peculiar vulnerabilities of Small Island and low-lying coastal countries.
For CARICOM, COP 23 offers an opportunity to advance the Paris Agreement Work Program, and to strengthen partnerships for climate action targeting financing for mitigation and adaptation.
The Community is expected to continue to advocate for the international community to honour the annual commitment of $100 billion to assist developing countries in their adaptation and mitigation efforts. The scale of the devastation in Barbuda (Sister Isle of Antigua), Dominica, the British Virgin Islands, St. Marten, Ragged Island in the Bahamas, the Turks and Caico Islands and well as Anguilla, will be highlighted as strong reminders of the need to upscale efforts, especially among SIDS, to adapt to and recover from the impact of global climate change.
CARICOM is therefore intent on pushing for countries to implement their intended Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to greenhouse gas emissions, as it continues to advocate that global temperature limit should be 1.5°C which is critical for our survival.
2 Comments
climate change! Hmmmmm. We just don’t get it!
Let me ask a question which makes sense? Why is the world talking about climate change and not implementing the necessary infrastructure to pilot this program? (talk and more talk) Why are we not making forceful use of geothermal, Hydro, wind, solar……….. worldwide?
You see, here’s the answer! Toward the end, oil will become a scarce commodity on the earth and the only place with oil will be in Israel’s hand; hence the reason for the nations rising against it! It’s richness lie in it’s reserves. That’s why they want to wipe it off the face of the earth!
Satan, who has been in millions of years of existence has been planning to self destruct the earth. Since God has a covenant with Israel he will protect Israel with His own hands. So… we will continue to foolishly use all the oil to continue to destroy the ozone.
call me foolish if you want but someone will remember these words one day!
God’s name be praised!
In amongst the SID’s, COP23’s and NDC’s, one of my daughters – a coastal erosion specialist – is at the conference and making a presentation on behalf of the BVI.
As regular readers might guess, we are often at loggerheads on the subject of Climate Change and Global Warming!