China commits US$14-million to Dominica for post-Maria restorationPress release - Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 at 2:48 PM
The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has expressed its gratitude to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for its generous support to emergency relief and rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.
In addition to supplying emergency material immediately following the hurricane, the Government of the People’s Republic of China provided US$800,000.00 to Dominica for emergency relief.
The Government of the People’s Republic of China also provided a grant of US$3 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for post-Maria roofing support in Dominica.
Finally, a generous allocation of US$14 million has been made to Dominica by the Government of the People’s Republic of China for post-disaster restoration.
Minister for Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs Honourable Francine Baron has applauded the contribution of the People’s Republic of China as yet another example of its commitment to South-South Cooperation and an indication of the strong ties of friendship existing between the People’s Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica.
6 Comments
……..(gasp)……………….Francine.
The financial assistance by China to Dominica is another indication of its friendship between China and DOMINICA?
So………(wait nuh)……so is not China giving Dominica money because it as a nation has strong friendship ties with Roosevelt Skerrit? Ah ha, so is sovereign nation – sovereign nation transactions that going on all de while dere den.
So why de delusional out there always bawling about when Workers come in power, where they will get help from?
Like Maria really clearing up things for us to ‘see’ the truth better now man.
Good work PM !!!!!
Meanwhile we waiting to hear how much The Blue Team Bringing back to us from the Sahara Desert…… Jokers!!!!
Do not worry about what the Blue Team have to bring back because it is the Red Team that is in government… Instead worry about the Salt that All Dominicans will be sucking under the Red Team I hope you post your concerns when you too start to suck the salt the Red Team will give you… Damn Donkey
you must be getting paid to be a dumb
Well Said !!!!!