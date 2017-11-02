The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has expressed its gratitude to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for its generous support to emergency relief and rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

In addition to supplying emergency material immediately following the hurricane, the Government of the People’s Republic of China provided US$800,000.00 to Dominica for emergency relief.

The Government of the People’s Republic of China also provided a grant of US$3 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for post-Maria roofing support in Dominica.

Finally, a generous allocation of US$14 million has been made to Dominica by the Government of the People’s Republic of China for post-disaster restoration.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs Honourable Francine Baron has applauded the contribution of the People’s Republic of China as yet another example of its commitment to South-South Cooperation and an indication of the strong ties of friendship existing between the People’s Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica.