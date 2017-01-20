Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications Kareem Guiste has presented on behalf of Flow Dominica, a cheque of $200,000 to the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA.) to fund activities for Carnival 2017.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of Mas Domnik 2017 last evening, Guiste said that the amount is a split of $100,000 in cash and E.C. $100,000 in kind, with the kind going “towards various components of the organization and the operations of the festivities.”

“This year Flow Dominica continues to provide financial and resource support to the real Mas Domnik Ki Dou and we have been discussing our partnership for the last four months to ensure that we get what is right for Dominica, for Carnival to be properly market,” he said.

He stated that the contribution is not only towards the support of Carnival, but also towards the growth of the country by extension.

“We are very much interested and vested in the growth and development of our festival, our brand, the market as Dominica and to ensure that we add to the support to bring more people to our shores,” Guiste stated.

In total, Flow Dominica has pledged $357,000 to Carnival celebrations in communities across the island for 2017.