Dominica makes it big at International Cocoa AwardsDominica News Online - Thursday, November 30th, 2017 at 11:34 AM
Chocolate samples using cocoa from Dominica were among the 18 winners from around the world at the International Cocoa Awards 2017 which was held recently.
Earlier this month, the 18 winners were celebrated at the Salon de Chocolat in Paris, France.
The winner from Dominica is Steward Paris, from Stonefield in Concorde, who is associated with the North East Cocoa Growers Cooperative.
The winners were initially selected from 166 cocoa samples submitted by 40 countries under the Cocoa Excellence Program.
Fifty of the 166 samples were then shortlisted.
Another sample from Dominica, submitted by Regina Mason, of the Kalinago Territory was among the 50 that were shortlisted.
According to confectionerynews.com, the 50 “were processed into tempered and moulded chocolate – all with the same recipe 66 percent cocoa – and were evaluated by a wider panel of 41 chocolate professionals.”
Then the 18 winners were chosen.
One of the organizers of the International Chocolate Awards, Brigitte Laliberte, told confectionerynews.com that the winners may prove interesting for buyers, traders, processors and chocolate makers.
See winners from around the world below.
7 Comments
Congratulations to the Paris Family, Marigot, Dominica, and the Caribbean. Productive people, fertile soil, recipe for success. Wonderful news. The potential is right there, has always been there. Dominica”s $uccess is tied to it’s rich volcanic soil. For those who refuse to see the truth, step aside so we can run with the knowledge. Back to d dutty!
Nice !! please let’s support them
Congratulations, Mr. Paris. Now if we could add value and take our cocoa products to the world. What a wonderful thing it could be! Is the Ministry of Agriculture able and willing?
This is surely good and encouraging news,but alas Dominica has in the past garnered recognition and awards for many things which are like a figment of the imagination, meaning that when interest is focused on a product from the country and prospective buyers inquire and want to purchase in large quantities,poof!! It’s not there.The question remains do the authorities have a full plan to identify the localities and environmental factors which contribute to the flavours and desired characteristics of the sought after cocoa.What plans do they have in place and are working towards to enable large scale production of the crop,what production assistance is completed for farmers and also for post harvest handling to have consistency of product,what marketing arrangements are being secured to maximize the potential returns from this new gold. I’m hoping that all efforts are being addressed to not miss out on this special product we have to offer the world
WELL DONE Mr. Paris & Co. Your contribution to national development is commendable
Now that is the kind of good news i like to hear .
Progress, chocolate factory soon come .
Fingers crossed.
Keep it up
Great news. This is the potential we have. Now lets see positive results. Hopefully we get trade agreements with Cbina and Venezuela to nuy our fine chocolates. Start of a new industry. High end chocolate.