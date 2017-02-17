Johnson Boston says gov’t “suppressing democracy”Dominica News Online - Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 4:53 PM
Secretary General of the Dominican Freedom Party (DFP), Johnson Boston, has said the taking into custody of members of opposition parties by the police is an act of “suppressing democracy” carried out by the government.
His statement was made following his release from Police Headquarters on Friday after he was taken into custody for questioning.
The DFP was part of a public meeting which took place in Roseau on February 7 calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
Following the meeting violence engulfed Roseau and the police have said they have an obligation to investigate the matter. They say they will be bringing people in for questioning.
Boston thinks that a “wild cat” type of arrest is taking place and believes that the government is behind it all.
“It is politically motivated to suppress democracy, to frighten people, to prevent them from coming out and express their views,” he said.
He also said that it can only be a “dumb Prime Minster” that will believe a simple public meeting could overthrow a government.
“No serious government would think this. To overthrow a government, you would have the military on your side, you would have arms and all of those things…who would be mad in their head to go to the Financial Center and say ‘I come to take the Prime Minister seat’? Obviously, you would be arrested, you would be killed,” Boston said.
He noted that he does not feel intimidated but rather a sense of pity for the country.
“I just feel sorry for the country that we can find ourselves in that situation. I have seen demonstrations, I have seen strikes, I have seen people protesting, expressing their views, but I have never seen leaders and supporters been interrogated like I am seeing now,” he said.
Boston has described the government of Dominica as “very coward” and a “worthless government.”
“This government is not focused on what the country is asking for…it seems they have a motive to suppress democracy and to scare people so that they will not come out and express their views when they do wrong. When you do wrong, you must take responsibility for your wrong,” he stated.
Boston called for Dominicans to stay calm and to “do what we have to do” in an orderly and peaceful manner.
Boston was the third person to be taken into custody since the disturbances.
United Workers Party (UWP) members Thomson Fontaine and Claudius Sanford were also taken into custody. Fontaine was released without charge while Sanford was charged with obstruction.
21 Comments
You all have too much democracy. You were allowed to have a demonstration next to government headquarters and financial center saying all kind of untruths about the government, went over the time given by the Police, allowed to say what you want on Q95 all the time, and now you are saying government is suppressing democracy. You all are just too wicked. You all have no interest in seeing Dominica prosper. Just on your agenda to get into power.
Boso,stay strong.
I am glad that you are released. God is good
Where is Charles SVarin? As president,what is he saying?
Skerrit has surrounded himself with people who are covering up for him.
i have always heard,99 days for the thief,one for the watchman.
He will have to answer soon and not just him put all those he has placed in position to help him cover up his mess.
What’s shame. Overthrowing the government at this time SEEMS really to be whitch hunt. The PM might be getting paranoid if he thinks that meeing has plans to overthrow him. Mr Boston You have sacrificed your life and aspirations for DA. You cannot afford to give up now. WE will give YOU and true patriots OUR support.
If you all didn’t try to Burn down Roseau then all you would not be picked up by the Law and it’s a shame that up to now, nor the UWP or DFP issued a statement or apology to the local business owners whose stores were vandalised and you coming an talk about DEMOCRACY. Man go and hide your face somewhere. We don’t want to hear you all.
Both parties here are a disgrace.
Well said,the people elected Skerrit to lead but every time there is an issue Tony Astaphan is the one speaking to people,why is it the prime minister can\”t speak to the people himself.[MAYBE HE REALY IS A COWARD]
jb talks too much he needs some ducktape across his boca for inciting people to know what he calls the truth about corruption our clean government is known for
Hold Strong Boso….You are a good man!
Skerrit is the dumbest Prime Minister and leader in the world…the united workers party ,the freedom party and what ever party which is existing in DOMINICA should come together for the next election to put Skerrit out of his position which he has made his property.The time is now ,you all must make sure that Skerrit souvenir as a Prime Minister ,a regime company is a bitter souvenir.Dominica has nothing to offer to visitors,hotels are built and nothing to entertain tourists,police officers are employed by numbers yet more crimes are on the rise…Skerrit is trying his best to shut up every one who opposes to his dodgy habits,lies and those who oppose the sales of passports.
Boston needs to stop wasting his life away. Freedom party died when the late Miss Charles was laid to rest and you can do much better than that
amen Bosso!
I agree with Johnson Boston’s conclusion that the DLP Government is trying to suppress democracy in Dominica and with the complicity of the Police… to frighten people in not expressing their views << I also support the call for the DLP Government to resign,,
United Workers Party and Dominican Freedom Party please continue the non violent fight to save Dominica from thy tyrant. It looks like Dominica is fast becoming a one (1) man state. SKERRIT HAS TO GO. Dominica is going backwards, we are the poorest island in the Caribbean.
Didn’t the freedom party formed a coalition government with the DLP to defeat UWP? Now most of them have defected and skerrit is targeting them now.
Skerrit Pa Febb. Yes papa.
I am disappointed with rayburn blackmore. you are putting skerritt and his money before family and friends. This too will soon come too an end.
Boston I am very happy that you are now out of this persecution that Skerritt and his Hench men made you go through today. Not Good, for any opposition to go thru. This has to be stopped by we the Dominican masses and I am calling on everyone to do their part to stop such suppression.
The pressure on Scare-rit will continue and I will be a big part of the movement going all over the country with you and Team Dominica to get this criminals out of office.
They are trying to turn the tables and put you where they should be .
I believe those arrests here,there and everywhere is enraging the population..If it is a ploy to silent the people, it has already failed.
skerrit continue, you are only empowering the opposition and the people’s ressistance against you , go dominica’s papa doc duvalier, arrest people under false pretences and say it is for child maintenance. there is no turning back you are going.
Please read this exert from the news above.
(He also said that it can only be a “dumb Prime Minster” that will believe a simple public meeting could overthrow a government.)
These people are contracting themselves. I glad he knows that there simple meeting has no meaning. There faces are all written greedy and trouble. Let the PM do his best which is assisting the less fortunate in his country. In god\’s eyes he\’s alright! Who are you to judge?
You mean the “democratic process” not democracy, which is mob rule.
More arrest to come. The KING PIN is still loose, just a matter of time for him.